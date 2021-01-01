« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.  (Read 17889 times)

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,809
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 08:47:39 pm »
Not read the thread and avoided twitter. Thought we started the game quite brightly for 10-15 minutes, before we got a bit sloppy and Everton benefiting from the crowd getting involved after a couple of simple decisions they took offence to. Not quite gelling upfront yet; Carvalho struggled to get into the game. Better at times in the second half, without ever entirely convincing that a goal was coming.

Fabinho and Trent still looking a bit sluggish. Salah looks bright enough outside the box, but uncharacteristically ponderous inside it. Darwin still to settle; needs maybe a big performance in a more open game against one of the bigger sides to find his place. Diaz playing by himself at times? Gomez played well, Van Dijk looked a little sharper.

Onwards and upwards.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,990
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 08:49:30 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 08:47:39 pm
Not read the thread and avoided twitter. Thought we started the game quite brightly for 10-15 minutes, before we got a bit sloppy and Everton benefiting from the crowd getting involved after a couple of simple decisions they took offence to. Not quite gelling upfront yet; Carvalho struggled to get into the game. Better at times in the second half, without ever entirely convincing that a goal was coming.

Fabinho and Trent still looking a bit sluggish. Salah looks bright enough outside the box, but uncharacteristically ponderous inside it. Darwin still to settle; needs maybe a big performance in a more open game against one of the bigger sides to find his place. Diaz playing by himself at times? Gomez played well, Van Dijk looked a little sharper.

Onwards and upwards.


Thought Gomez and Virgil were really good. Klopp really made a system that gave them a lot of work and they dealt with it easily. Think a striker like Maupay suited them and an on form Calvert-Lewin would have been tougher but they were good.
Logged

Offline Cfagan

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 09:15:28 pm »
I rarely post but Lads having a meltdown on here. We were not at our best.  We hit the woodwork 3 or 4 times and T Rex had his game of the season.. On another day at least  a couple of those go.in. On to the next and trust in Klopp.
Logged

Offline Elf Pistolero_7

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 725
  • You'll Never Walk Alone
    • Spirit Of Shankly
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 09:17:29 pm »
The team as we know it from last season (and prior) is dead now. The quicker some people realise that the better. I for one am really looking forward to what the future holds. Hold onto your cojones you bitch ass cry baby putos.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:19:25 pm by Elf Pistolero_7 »
Logged
"Some people believe football is a matter of life and death. I'm very disappointed with that attitude. I can assure you it is much, much more important than that"

Bill Shankly. He made the people happy.

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,519
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 09:27:30 pm »
Quote from: Cfagan on Yesterday at 09:15:28 pm
I rarely post but Lads having a meltdown on here. We were not at our best.  We hit the woodwork 3 or 4 times and T Rex had his game of the season.. On another day at least  a couple of those go.in. On to the next and trust in Klopp.

Allison, VVD and Joe were also our three best players. On another day...
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,558
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 09:38:24 pm »
Itll come.
Im just still buzzing we arent being managed by Roy Hodgson to be honest. I still have bad energy from Souness for godsake.
This team and manger have earned a lifetime of patience.
Plenty to do this season. Im not over the shambles of Paris.
Just try to remember that football never ends. Well be properly shit again one day. And youll wish to god youd stopped being a spoilt brat in 2022.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,875
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 09:40:15 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:38:24 pm
Itll come.
Im just still buzzing we arent being managed by Roy Hodgson to be honest. I still have bad energy from Souness for godsake.
This team and manger have earned a lifetime of patience.
Plenty to do this season. Im not over the shambles of Paris.
Just try to remember that football never ends. Well be properly shit again one day. And youll wish to god youd stopped being a spoilt brat in 2022.
Yeah.. thats where I am too!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,671
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 09:41:08 pm »
Big man Joseph Dave Gomez has returned to BEAST MODE now. It is slowly clicking..... Dems the positives.
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,558
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 09:42:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:40:15 pm
Yeah.. thats where I am too!

Its taken me 35 years to reach this conclusion.
That and a complete social media ban.
Ive got my life back.
Logged

Offline NativityinBlack

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #769 on: Yesterday at 09:45:31 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 05:20:58 pm
See, this is why I feel myself growing more and more disinterested in discussing football anymore. One run of poor results (just months after challenging for a fucking quadruple) and all of a sudden we're supposedly spiralling downwards? Have you any idea how painfully reductionist and reactionary that sounds? Also, can we please for the love of God get away from this deluded fucking notion that we HAVE TO WIN every game we play in order for our season to have any significance? Because if that's the expectation upon which we're basing our footballing opinions then we've reached a stratosphere of delusion beyond all fucking help


Reductionist ? Reactionary ? Here are some thing you might want to consider. You know, keeping things tangible rather than emotionally reactive, as you labeled.

1. We have conceded first in 8 of the last 10 games.
2. We are have been outrun in all of our league games this season.
3. We have the oldest squad in the league by average age.
4. We are 6 points behind the leaders.

Now taking these points in mind, look at our performances. Tell me one game except Bournemouth where we have looked like our usual self ? And yes, I will call our normally high standards our usual self because there are the standards Klopp has set. Which game did we say, right, this was a great performance, just that luck wasn't on our side, or one of those days etc. Out of form ? No. We are declining as a team. We don't win the second balls, we don't challenge the aerial duels (seriously, what is up with that) and not enough effort is there overall.

Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 05:20:58 pm
Don't get me wrong, I get that competing with City requires near-perfect consistency. I also get that challenging for the title always has been and always should be top of our priorities. Here's the thing though, wanting those things to manifest doesn't entitle us to invent alter-realities where competing with an oil state season after season is somehow considered normal or realistic. Because it fucking isn't! Anyone who thinks that it is is clearly still high out of their fucking minds on the fumes of the last 3 years

I would have agreed with you had we been describing a David vs Goliath situation. But we aren't ! A cursory look at our finances told us we spent a paltry 2% of our revenue on transfers. Why ? If winning the league is our priority, why aren't we investing into it ? We are generating money almost equal to City and United, yet our spend is less than Villa and Everton !

Also, one important thing. Please stop gatekeeping expectations. When you come second in the league, you're supposed to kick on and improve. That isn't entitlement. It's competition in sport. City being a cheating oil club does not explain why we did not improve our midfield once Tchouameni bid failed. Unless we are supposed to be like fine " we tried, but there's no use competing with City", we are the fans who drive the team and players to be better.


Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 05:20:58 pm
Downward spiral? I'm sorry but please just fuck off with that. Really, please do. It's a bad run of form mate, caused largely by mental and physical fatigue. Which given the players are human, and have just put down 3+ years of smashing pretty much every record in the clubs history, shouldn't be a surprise to anyone living in the realm of reality. We'll come out of this, of that I have no doubt. If City are out of sight by the time we do then so be it. It won't be a failing on our players part. It'll be a failing on our part, for not checking the absolute madness of thinking that has slowly crept into this fanbase over the last 3 years

This is incredible. Where is the mentality monsters the club championed ? Have we accepted that Klopp just cannot compete with City at all ? A bad run of form or downward spiral, please don't tell others how to judge the expectations. Either we are a team that challenges for the league or not. If we aren't okay, the expectations shall be tempered and reactions based accordingly, but we are supposed to have improved from last season's losing the league by a point. I am not sure we have and I don't think it is unreasonable to think so.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,880
  • Twitter me bro
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #770 on: Yesterday at 09:46:54 pm »
I just don't understand why we're persisting with this slightly 'changed' way of playing.

Salah is our best attacking player, we should be playing to his strengths. We don't need him consistently wide on the wing all the time. Of that 'triangle' he should be the one most often in/around the box.

I don't think it's particularly reactionary to suggest there's a system issue here (and obviously personnel, it might've worked better with Thiago around).

I'm not confident we'll be able to string wins together at this rate, although it's of some comfort that Man City aren't looking great either. Perhaps a freak league win for one of the other clubs.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:48:50 pm by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Bjornar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 883
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #771 on: Yesterday at 09:55:43 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 09:46:54 pm
I just don't understand why we're persisting with this slightly 'changed' way of playing.

Salah is our best attacking player, we should be playing to his strengths.

I don't get it either, can't see what problem we're trying to fix with this new tactical approach, the old one was working fine just a few months ago.
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,590
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #772 on: Yesterday at 10:01:49 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 09:46:54 pm

Salah is our best attacking player, we should be playing to his strengths.

His strengths are beloved of the team around him. This doesn't get solved by 'giving the ball to Mo' which is maybe what you are trying to imply? Personally? Give the ball to anyone else but Mo.
Logged

Offline Flaccid Bobby Fowler

  • Supports the No To Racism campaign. Good lad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,341
  • *****In Istanbul, we won it 5 times*****
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #773 on: Yesterday at 10:04:52 pm »
I'd give Gomez a run at right back for a game or two and have Matip in the middle. I think with him being injured we've forgotten how good Matip is at stepping up to midfield with the ball and starting moves from there. Trent looks like he could do with a rest - first game of Champions league group game would be it.

Also, I know loads hate this idea but I'd love to at least see Trent in Midfield once - a shitty cup game or something to see if he's better cover than Milner!
Logged

Offline Heritage

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 109
  • Boot Room Fanatic
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #774 on: Yesterday at 10:16:29 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:38:24 pm
Itll come.
Im just still buzzing we arent being managed by Roy Hodgson to be honest. I still have bad energy from Souness for godsake.
This team and manger have earned a lifetime of patience.
Plenty to do this season. Im not over the shambles of Paris.
Just try to remember that football never ends. Well be properly shit again one day. And youll wish to god youd stopped being a spoilt brat in 2022.
Some people need to make note of this! lol
Logged
🔥97🔥

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,302
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #775 on: Yesterday at 10:23:25 pm »
We had the better of the game.  0-0 was an unlikely outcome and a 2-1 or 3-2 win would gave been a better reflection of what happened on the pitch.  Dropped points is disappointing but we have had plenty of draws at Goodison in recent years and those draws didnt make us a bad team
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,208
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #776 on: Yesterday at 10:25:02 pm »
Quote from: Heritage on Yesterday at 10:16:29 pm
Some people need to make note of this! lol

I think most people have.

The frustrating part is that our modern golden era came during a time when we are up against an oil-backed club. We would have more league titles to show against any other team in PL history. That's not to say we won't win anything in the coming years, but I personally believe our best is behind us. It wouldn't be fair to expect Klopp or the players to reach the levels they have done. Especially when Abu Dhabi can just throw endless money on transfers and wages.

That said, I'm delighted with our title and CL. Both of these mean more than anything that sport washing project have accomplished in their entire existence.
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 339
  • Up the Red Men
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #777 on: Yesterday at 11:06:06 pm »
Can I just say 5 points is not insurmountable after 6 friggin games..! We expect arsenal to drop points so lets not get carried away. We need everyone behind the team at this point not just in a Barca semi final.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline oldman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #778 on: Yesterday at 11:10:37 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:38:24 pm
Itll come.
Im just still buzzing we arent being managed by Roy Hodgson to be honest. I still have bad energy from Souness for godsake.
This team and manger have earned a lifetime of patience.
Plenty to do this season. Im not over the shambles of Paris.
Just try to remember that football never ends. Well be properly shit again one day. And youll wish to god youd stopped being a spoilt brat in 2022.

Nicely said
Logged

Offline RedBec1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #779 on: Yesterday at 11:12:12 pm »
I have no doubt we will get our rhythm back, and once our new signings settle in, we will be on a roll. 5 points behind city at this stage is not bad at all. But we havent been good enough yet this season. I think Thiago is key, he makes us tick. Plain to see that all last season and in the community shield. Quite excited to see Arthur as well. I think everyone is a bit downbeat at the moment because we arent taking games by storm like we usually do. We need Anfield bouncing in every game.
Logged

Offline buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #780 on: Yesterday at 11:15:55 pm »
Like most people in here, I actually think we are just frustrated - we see our rivals spending money and getting results and we all know this team needs an injection of fresh blood. But longer term I think we are much better run and better placed for when teams bust a bit and are forced to be conservative or spend their way even more out of trouble.

I think we've been conditioned in a different way this season and it's not paid off so far - who knows longer term. I think it is a dangeorus game to playa nd purposely lower sustained intensity, but I guess this season is like no other and it's all very unknown.

We played today a lot like we played last season - main problem is this season we look way more susepticle to the counter attack and win way less second balls. Teams know they will get a good 1-2 chances against us if they dig in deep and defend.
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,144
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #781 on: Yesterday at 11:24:41 pm »
We have a massive midfield problem, which isn't news to anyone. We fix that and we stop the bleeding.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,144
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #782 on: Yesterday at 11:28:40 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:38:24 pm
Itll come.
Im just still buzzing we arent being managed by Roy Hodgson to be honest. I still have bad energy from Souness for godsake.
This team and manger have earned a lifetime of patience.
Plenty to do this season. Im not over the shambles of Paris.
Just try to remember that football never ends. Well be properly shit again one day. And youll wish to god youd stopped being a spoilt brat in 2022.

Good perspective, but standards are so high now. It's not necessarily a bad thing that we expect to win every game. But we should never become entitled. Most folk over the age of 30 have had to endure years of garbage and this really isn't that bad. I feel like I spent about 10 years at one point watching this Everton game on repeat.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #783 on: Yesterday at 11:49:56 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 05:20:58 pm
See, this is why I feel myself growing more and more disinterested in discussing football anymore. One run of poor results (just months after challenging for a fucking quadruple) and all of a sudden we're supposedly spiralling downwards? Have you any idea how painfully reductionist and reactionary that sounds? Also, can we please for the love of God get away from this deluded fucking notion that we HAVE TO WIN every game we play in order for our season to have any significance? Because if that's the expectation upon which we're basing our footballing opinions then we've reached a stratosphere of delusion beyond all fucking help

Don't get me wrong, I get that competing with City requires near-perfect consistency. I also get that challenging for the title always has been and always should be top of our priorities. Here's the thing though, wanting those things to manifest doesn't entitle us to invent alter-realities where competing with an oil state season after season is somehow considered normal or realistic. Because it fucking isn't! Anyone who thinks that it is is clearly still high out of their fucking minds on the fumes of the last 3 years

Downward spiral? I'm sorry but please just fuck off with that. Really, please do. It's a bad run of form mate, caused largely by mental and physical fatigue. Which given the players are human, and have just put down 3+ years of smashing pretty much every record in the clubs history, shouldn't be a surprise to anyone living in the realm of reality. We'll come out of this, of that I have no doubt. If City are out of sight by the time we do then so be it. It won't be a failing on our players part. It'll be a failing on our part, for not checking the absolute madness of thinking that has slowly crept into this fanbase over the last 3 years

This is a superb post. Agree with every word.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Nice one, Barney lad!

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 163
  • Take me to your Klopp.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #784 on: Today at 12:07:33 am »
Yes a bit of perspective and faith in something you care about, admire and cherish is where we should all be. Bottom line. Our rock. Our little rod to whip ourselves with when we start sounding a bit whingey and the same as everyone else.

Nice to see people invoking the love of God.
The past is Envy, the future is ambition but the present is Love.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,248
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #785 on: Today at 12:11:16 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:49:56 pm
This is a superb post. Agree with every word.


Yes, indeed, had Salah's shot been 2 inches to the left almost all the negative posters on here would have a different opinion and we'd be 3 points behind City and everyone talking about the quadruple again. Get a grip and enjoy the ride.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,225
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #786 on: Today at 12:17:04 am »
Our biggest challenge was getting in front, and obviously we didn't and continues the theme of not being able to take the lead and control all aspects of the match.

Whilst we weren't poor in the 1st half we weren't good either though we improved after we get them a few chances. These slow starts are evidently harming us.

Think think Darwin should not have started, it was asking a lot of him. We improved with Bobby, and we actually killed our momentum by swaps the FBs on 60min. Dunno if Kostas had an issue but he should been playing at least 75min.

Just glad that City dropped pts but to be honest they are not rivals for the league. Might not be over for us but its pretty close even at this stage. Still lots to look forward to so its not the old of the world.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,444
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #787 on: Today at 12:24:07 am »
It's one thing pointing out technical flaws in our game and suggesting improvements and another in indulging in zero-sum game, fait accompli doomerism. Likewise, a loss in form isn't due to one exceptional reason eg. overtraining in one mesocycle but often a result of an aggregate of mitigating factors that complicate resolution. We're facing a new set of challenges that I'm sure Klopp & Co are already addressing but will need some time to filter through into game state.

This team which lost the League and CL final by the tiniest of margins chasing an historically unprecedented quadruple deserve some slack. It's not like they aren't trying this season anyway having out xG'd all sides they played bar one this season and comfortably sit atop the PL xG table. Give the team a chance to recover from the trauma of last season and the recent setbacks on the injury front and with a bit of luck and some sharpness in front of goal we can turn this around.
Logged

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,412
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #788 on: Today at 12:34:33 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:38:24 pm
Itll come.
Im just still buzzing we arent being managed by Roy Hodgson to be honest. I still have bad energy from Souness for godsake.
This team and manger have earned a lifetime of patience.
Plenty to do this season. Im not over the shambles of Paris.
Just try to remember that football never ends. Well be properly shit again one day. And youll wish to god youd stopped being a spoilt brat in 2022.
I am in my 50s. I have been following and supporting this football club for almost all my life now. I have seen the highs and the lows (still pretty high compared to many other clubs). Since Klopp came on board, things have pure joy. I have complete trust in Klopp, the coaches and the team off the field that they are world class in what theyre doing. We may not be the richest club but we are a top class football club that do things the right way. I will be totally honest, aside from the in-game angst, frustration and a bit of cursing, I am very relaxed about our current struggle even more so than any other season. No matter what happens from now until the  end of the season, I just want to enjoys this delightful football club while I still can

People need to take a deep breath, take the chill pill and relax. Some of us probably written hundred of posts since the final whistle, basically harping on more or less the same thing. Get away from the keyboards, stay away for socmed, go out, smell the flowers, do something  to get away from football

Being a Liverpool fan is meant to give you joy and ecstasy. If you are going miserable, upset and angry, then its just a total waste of time. Enjoy 
« Last Edit: Today at 01:12:42 am by MNAA »
Logged
Neither party wishes to be bent over backwards but...
coitus will occur

Offline johnathank

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #789 on: Today at 12:38:02 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 09:46:54 pm
I just don't understand why we're persisting with this slightly 'changed' way of playing.

Salah is our best attacking player, we should be playing to his strengths. We don't need him consistently wide on the wing all the time. Of that 'triangle' he should be the one most often in/around the box.

I don't think it's particularly reactionary to suggest there's a system issue here (and obviously personnel, it might've worked better with Thiago around).

I'm not confident we'll be able to string wins together at this rate, although it's of some comfort that Man City aren't looking great either. Perhaps a freak league win for one of the other clubs.
What was the purpose of giving him a bumper new contract, only to change his role so significantly that he isnt able to do the things that earned him the new contract? Arent we paying him to score goals?
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,248
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #790 on: Today at 12:49:08 am »
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 12:34:33 am
Being a Liverpool fan is meant to give you joy and ecstasy. If you are going miserable, upset and angry, then its just atotal waste of time.


Being a Liverpool fan is meant to give you joy and ecstasy. If you are going miserable, upset and angry, then why not support someone else where you'll feel far more at home, maybe Newcastle who can just chuck money at things. Klopp does things in a way I totally respect and it sometimes does not live up to the very high standards we've been spoiled by in recent years. The last 6 seasons we've touched highs we've never really seen and I can remember watching Roger Hunt
« Last Edit: Today at 12:52:16 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,673
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #791 on: Today at 12:53:46 am »
Thought Id watch it again recorded and got to say I feel so much better about the showing seeing it again without watching it live, blood pressure through the roof and just wanting the ball to be in the net and pretty much nothing else. The way I always watch this particular fixture now

We were by far the better team and Created decent chances, two things for a start I didnt think after the game.

Then I notice the reason for their chances and its not good reading for one person though I hate to single out

Milner was all over the place at RB

He goes into right back on the hour and the space just appear for them everywhere, their best two chances come from him diving in too far up the pitch when he was never getting there and he jumps too early for their disallowed goal and doesnt react for the cross/shot quick enough. Losing headers, misjudging flights out of position it was a nightmare it actually gave Everton a huge lift

Klopp finally acted on 80 mins and gets Matip on and puts gomez out there

Any footing Everton had in the game slowly evaporated from that point. Milner knew how to best cover ground in the middle and shut down space than elliot, and Matip is better at cb than gomez

Had he made that swap around the 70 mark im pretty sure wed have won it. Much like the United game we ended with a far better shape esp midfield

Extremely unlucky not to win but a wasted opportunity on the tactical side of it I feel overall

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,365
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #792 on: Today at 02:02:41 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 10:25:02 pm
That said, I'm delighted with our title and CL. Both of these mean more than anything that sport washing project have accomplished in their entire existence.

Without a doubt, the latter statement is true.

On the former, I am striving to convince myself of that. It is the healthy perspective. Unfortunately, I've allowed my enjoyment of the last 6 years to be tempered by the feeling that we've been shat on by fate - a 97-point runners up total is just wrong, following it a few years later with a 92-point silver medal to a team that was 0-2 down with 25 minutes left and needing a win feels like a cosmic joke. Honestly, I'm trying really hard to have your perspective. It's not easy to retrain one's mind though, I think I'm wired to look at things negatively; the irony is that I'm also an optimist, and looking forward to the coming rebuild even though there will be dips along the way.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 