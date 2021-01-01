« previous next »
redmark

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
Not read the thread and avoided twitter. Thought we started the game quite brightly for 10-15 minutes, before we got a bit sloppy and Everton benefiting from the crowd getting involved after a couple of simple decisions they took offence to. Not quite gelling upfront yet; Carvalho struggled to get into the game. Better at times in the second half, without ever entirely convincing that a goal was coming.

Fabinho and Trent still looking a bit sluggish. Salah looks bright enough outside the box, but uncharacteristically ponderous inside it. Darwin still to settle; needs maybe a big performance in a more open game against one of the bigger sides to find his place. Diaz playing by himself at times? Gomez played well, Van Dijk looked a little sharper.

Onwards and upwards.
killer-heels

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
Quote from: redmark
Not read the thread and avoided twitter. Thought we started the game quite brightly for 10-15 minutes, before we got a bit sloppy and Everton benefiting from the crowd getting involved after a couple of simple decisions they took offence to. Not quite gelling upfront yet; Carvalho struggled to get into the game. Better at times in the second half, without ever entirely convincing that a goal was coming.

Fabinho and Trent still looking a bit sluggish. Salah looks bright enough outside the box, but uncharacteristically ponderous inside it. Darwin still to settle; needs maybe a big performance in a more open game against one of the bigger sides to find his place. Diaz playing by himself at times? Gomez played well, Van Dijk looked a little sharper.

Onwards and upwards.


Thought Gomez and Virgil were really good. Klopp really made a system that gave them a lot of work and they dealt with it easily. Think a striker like Maupay suited them and an on form Calvert-Lewin would have been tougher but they were good.
Cfagan

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
I rarely post but Lads having a meltdown on here. We were not at our best.  We hit the woodwork 3 or 4 times and T Rex had his game of the season.. On another day at least  a couple of those go.in. On to the next and trust in Klopp.
Elf Pistolero_7

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
The team as we know it from last season (and prior) is dead now. The quicker some people realise that the better. I for one am really looking forward to what the future holds. Hold onto your cojones you bitch ass cry baby putos.
BER

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
Quote from: Cfagan
I rarely post but Lads having a meltdown on here. We were not at our best.  We hit the woodwork 3 or 4 times and T Rex had his game of the season.. On another day at least  a couple of those go.in. On to the next and trust in Klopp.

Allison, VVD and Joe were also our three best players. On another day...
meady1981

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
Itll come.
Im just still buzzing we arent being managed by Roy Hodgson to be honest. I still have bad energy from Souness for godsake.
This team and manger have earned a lifetime of patience.
Plenty to do this season. Im not over the shambles of Paris.
Just try to remember that football never ends. Well be properly shit again one day. And youll wish to god youd stopped being a spoilt brat in 2022.
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
Quote from: meady1981
Itll come.
Im just still buzzing we arent being managed by Roy Hodgson to be honest. I still have bad energy from Souness for godsake.
This team and manger have earned a lifetime of patience.
Plenty to do this season. Im not over the shambles of Paris.
Just try to remember that football never ends. Well be properly shit again one day. And youll wish to god youd stopped being a spoilt brat in 2022.
Yeah.. thats where I am too!
Vinay

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
Big man Joseph Dave Gomez has returned to BEAST MODE now. It is slowly clicking..... Dems the positives.
meady1981

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
Quote from: TepidT2O
Yeah.. thats where I am too!

Its taken me 35 years to reach this conclusion.
That and a complete social media ban.
Ive got my life back.
NativityinBlack

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
Quote from: Billy The Kid
See, this is why I feel myself growing more and more disinterested in discussing football anymore. One run of poor results (just months after challenging for a fucking quadruple) and all of a sudden we're supposedly spiralling downwards? Have you any idea how painfully reductionist and reactionary that sounds? Also, can we please for the love of God get away from this deluded fucking notion that we HAVE TO WIN every game we play in order for our season to have any significance? Because if that's the expectation upon which we're basing our footballing opinions then we've reached a stratosphere of delusion beyond all fucking help


Reductionist ? Reactionary ? Here are some thing you might want to consider. You know, keeping things tangible rather than emotionally reactive, as you labeled.

1. We have conceded first in 8 of the last 10 games.
2. We are have been outrun in all of our league games this season.
3. We have the oldest squad in the league by average age.
4. We are 6 points behind the leaders.

Now taking these points in mind, look at our performances. Tell me one game except Bournemouth where we have looked like our usual self ? And yes, I will call our normally high standards our usual self because there are the standards Klopp has set. Which game did we say, right, this was a great performance, just that luck wasn't on our side, or one of those days etc. Out of form ? No. We are declining as a team. We don't win the second balls, we don't challenge the aerial duels (seriously, what is up with that) and not enough effort is there overall.

Quote from: Billy The Kid
Don't get me wrong, I get that competing with City requires near-perfect consistency. I also get that challenging for the title always has been and always should be top of our priorities. Here's the thing though, wanting those things to manifest doesn't entitle us to invent alter-realities where competing with an oil state season after season is somehow considered normal or realistic. Because it fucking isn't! Anyone who thinks that it is is clearly still high out of their fucking minds on the fumes of the last 3 years

I would have agreed with you had we been describing a David vs Goliath situation. But we aren't ! A cursory look at our finances told us we spent a paltry 2% of our revenue on transfers. Why ? If winning the league is our priority, why aren't we investing into it ? We are generating money almost equal to City and United, yet our spend is less than Villa and Everton !

Also, one important thing. Please stop gatekeeping expectations. When you come second in the league, you're supposed to kick on and improve. That isn't entitlement. It's competition in sport. City being a cheating oil club does not explain why we did not improve our midfield once Tchouameni bid failed. Unless we are supposed to be like fine " we tried, but there's no use competing with City", we are the fans who drive the team and players to be better.


Quote from: Billy The Kid
Downward spiral? I'm sorry but please just fuck off with that. Really, please do. It's a bad run of form mate, caused largely by mental and physical fatigue. Which given the players are human, and have just put down 3+ years of smashing pretty much every record in the clubs history, shouldn't be a surprise to anyone living in the realm of reality. We'll come out of this, of that I have no doubt. If City are out of sight by the time we do then so be it. It won't be a failing on our players part. It'll be a failing on our part, for not checking the absolute madness of thinking that has slowly crept into this fanbase over the last 3 years

This is incredible. Where is the mentality monsters the club championed ? Have we accepted that Klopp just cannot compete with City at all ? A bad run of form or downward spiral, please don't tell others how to judge the expectations. Either we are a team that challenges for the league or not. If we aren't okay, the expectations shall be tempered and reactions based accordingly, but we are supposed to have improved from last season's losing the league by a point. I am not sure we have and I don't think it is unreasonable to think so.
RainbowFlick

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
I just don't understand why we're persisting with this slightly 'changed' way of playing.

Salah is our best attacking player, we should be playing to his strengths. We don't need him consistently wide on the wing all the time. Of that 'triangle' he should be the one most often in/around the box.

I don't think it's particularly reactionary to suggest there's a system issue here (and obviously personnel, it might've worked better with Thiago around).

I'm not confident we'll be able to string wins together at this rate, although it's of some comfort that Man City aren't looking great either. Perhaps a freak league win for one of the other clubs.
Bjornar

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
Quote from: RainbowFlick
I just don't understand why we're persisting with this slightly 'changed' way of playing.

Salah is our best attacking player, we should be playing to his strengths.

I don't get it either, can't see what problem we're trying to fix with this new tactical approach, the old one was working fine just a few months ago.
Filler.

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
Quote from: RainbowFlick

Salah is our best attacking player, we should be playing to his strengths.

His strengths are beloved of the team around him. This doesn't get solved by 'giving the ball to Mo' which is maybe what you are trying to imply? Personally? Give the ball to anyone else but Mo.
Flaccid Bobby Fowler

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
I'd give Gomez a run at right back for a game or two and have Matip in the middle. I think with him being injured we've forgotten how good Matip is at stepping up to midfield with the ball and starting moves from there. Trent looks like he could do with a rest - first game of Champions league group game would be it.

Also, I know loads hate this idea but I'd love to at least see Trent in Midfield once - a shitty cup game or something to see if he's better cover than Milner!
Heritage

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
Quote from: meady1981
Itll come.
Im just still buzzing we arent being managed by Roy Hodgson to be honest. I still have bad energy from Souness for godsake.
This team and manger have earned a lifetime of patience.
Plenty to do this season. Im not over the shambles of Paris.
Just try to remember that football never ends. Well be properly shit again one day. And youll wish to god youd stopped being a spoilt brat in 2022.
Some people need to make note of this! lol
andy07

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
We had the better of the game.  0-0 was an unlikely outcome and a 2-1 or 3-2 win would gave been a better reflection of what happened on the pitch.  Dropped points is disappointing but we have had plenty of draws at Goodison in recent years and those draws didnt make us a bad team
deano2727

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
Quote from: Heritage
Some people need to make note of this! lol

I think most people have.

The frustrating part is that our modern golden era came during a time when we are up against an oil-backed club. We would have more league titles to show against any other team in PL history. That's not to say we won't win anything in the coming years, but I personally believe our best is behind us. It wouldn't be fair to expect Klopp or the players to reach the levels they have done. Especially when Abu Dhabi can just throw endless money on transfers and wages.

That said, I'm delighted with our title and CL. Both of these mean more than anything that sport washing project have accomplished in their entire existence.
Cafe De Paris

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
Can I just say 5 points is not insurmountable after 6 friggin games..! We expect arsenal to drop points so lets not get carried away. We need everyone behind the team at this point not just in a Barca semi final.
oldman

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
Quote from: meady1981
Itll come.
Im just still buzzing we arent being managed by Roy Hodgson to be honest. I still have bad energy from Souness for godsake.
This team and manger have earned a lifetime of patience.
Plenty to do this season. Im not over the shambles of Paris.
Just try to remember that football never ends. Well be properly shit again one day. And youll wish to god youd stopped being a spoilt brat in 2022.

Nicely said
RedBec1993

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
I have no doubt we will get our rhythm back, and once our new signings settle in, we will be on a roll. 5 points behind city at this stage is not bad at all. But we havent been good enough yet this season. I think Thiago is key, he makes us tick. Plain to see that all last season and in the community shield. Quite excited to see Arthur as well. I think everyone is a bit downbeat at the moment because we arent taking games by storm like we usually do. We need Anfield bouncing in every game.
buttersstotch

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
Like most people in here, I actually think we are just frustrated - we see our rivals spending money and getting results and we all know this team needs an injection of fresh blood. But longer term I think we are much better run and better placed for when teams bust a bit and are forced to be conservative or spend their way even more out of trouble.

I think we've been conditioned in a different way this season and it's not paid off so far - who knows longer term. I think it is a dangeorus game to playa nd purposely lower sustained intensity, but I guess this season is like no other and it's all very unknown.

We played today a lot like we played last season - main problem is this season we look way more susepticle to the counter attack and win way less second balls. Teams know they will get a good 1-2 chances against us if they dig in deep and defend.
