We're in a slump, probably a combination of mental and physical fatigue and a short pre-season. The lads are trying but nothing is clicking, and it's a worrying sign.
We will undoubtedly improve, but City are already poised to open up a big gap on us. Closing a gap is pointless if we can't overhaul them. Until we put our house in order we can't capitalise on any slip up they might make.
This feels like one of those seasons we were notorious for, falling well off the pace after finishing a strong second the season before.