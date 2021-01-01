Complacency because we clearly had the most grueling season last year but didn't think reinforcements were needed unless players left. We have discussed our midfield malady to death here and almost everyone knows we tried to gamble after losing Tchouameni and it has backfired. Now we have a squad which looks spent after contributing so much in the past seasons and nothing to refresh them with.



Salah has just played 3 games in 7 days. Full 90 and is expected to start against Napoli too and he is our main attacking threat. Virgil is the same. If Thiago were fit , he's have played the same minutes too. We are running our best players into the ground and it shows. Anything other than blind optimism will tell us that something is fundamentally wrong here.



I don't think many would argue that we didn't do a great job filling the CM hole this transfer window, but you have to understand that we go about our business in a different way to the likes of City. For us to have even come close to competing with them given their funding is remarkable - let alone the success we've had. We're now in a transitionary period and yeah we might off the pace of City in this period, but we'll do what we did last time and build in our own way. It's not complacency, it's patience. I think we have to understand we won't be able to be the best team in the world every year - but with a bit of long term vision we might be able to keep competing at that level on a regular basis, with a bit of a downwards trend occasionally when we hand over the baton. We're in a hand over period right now probably.