Author Topic: PL: Everton v Liverpool  (Read 8860 times)

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #480 on: Today at 03:29:28 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 03:23:19 pm
There's a wee lad called Arthur we just signed, that may help there.

Yes I know and I was mystified as to why he didnt play any of the game. Hopefully well see soon if he can transform the way we play as I think we just need a small tweak.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #481 on: Today at 03:30:07 pm »
What was up with loads of our fans still being outside when the game kicked off anyway?
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #482 on: Today at 03:30:12 pm »
Quote from: richmiller1 on Today at 03:28:45 pm
Liking what I'm seeing of Nunez btw

Everything besides his ability to strike a ball cleanly.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #483 on: Today at 03:30:37 pm »
I actually think Van Dijk, Gomez and Alisson should be happy with how they performed. They were exposed loads but they kept them out.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #484 on: Today at 03:30:57 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 03:30:12 pm
Everything besides his ability to strike ball cleanly.

Dunno he caught it pretty clean which required an acrobatic save from Pickford.

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #485 on: Today at 03:31:20 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 03:22:14 pm
Plus a Utd fan taking the piss out of Liverpool fans in recent years is like a tramp laughing at someone who has lost their house keys.

you mean homeless person I presume?
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #486 on: Today at 03:31:31 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 03:24:57 pm
If I couldn't handle a few manc mates taking the piss out of me I wouldn't have supported us throughout all our bad transfers mmkay, like with the Poulsen, Konchesky type of transfers throughout the years. Like I said I just didn't want Nunez to be a Andy Carroll as we are tight on money.
He's no Andy Carroll.

That's just lazy journalism and brainless 'bantz' idiots talking through their underwear.

Tall lad with long hair tied back? Ah yes, he must be Andy Carroll.  ::)

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #487 on: Today at 03:31:44 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 03:29:28 pm
Yes I know and I was mystified as to why he didnt play any of the game. Hopefully well see soon if he can transform the way we play as I think we just need a small tweak.

To be honest, I think he had a recent injury and I think maybe putting him on the pitch during a Merseyside derby might be risky, not sure.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #488 on: Today at 03:31:49 pm »
Just wish Everton had gone down last season so we would never have to play them ever again.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #489 on: Today at 03:32:01 pm »
We were unfortunate today so not too annoyed
Players are returning and Darwin looks a player
Its still early so we will be fine
City will have league win by January though
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #490 on: Today at 03:32:08 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 03:24:57 pm
If I couldn't handle a few manc mates taking the piss out of me I wouldn't have supported us throughout all our bad transfers mmkay, like with the Poulsen, Konchesky type of transfers throughout the years. Like I said I just didn't want Nunez to be a Andy Carroll as we are tight on money.
Pack it in with the Andy Carroll shouts ffs. Sounds like you spend too much time on twitter.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #491 on: Today at 03:32:22 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 03:25:38 pm
Complacency because we clearly had the most grueling season last year but didn't think reinforcements were needed unless players left. We have discussed our midfield malady to death here and almost everyone knows we tried to gamble after losing Tchouameni and it has backfired. Now we have a squad which looks spent after contributing so much in the past seasons and nothing to refresh them with.

Salah has just played 3 games in 7 days. Full 90 and is expected to start against Napoli too and he is our main attacking threat. Virgil is the same. If Thiago were fit , he's have played the same minutes too. We are running our best players into the ground and it shows. Anything other than blind optimism will tell us that something is fundamentally wrong here.

I don't think many would argue that we didn't do a great job filling the CM hole this transfer window, but you have to understand that we go about our business in a different way to the likes of City. For us to have even come close to competing with them given their funding is remarkable - let alone the success we've had. We're now in a transitionary period and yeah we might off the pace of City in this period, but we'll do what we did last time and build in our own way. It's not complacency, it's patience. I think we have to understand we won't be able to be the best team in the world every year - but with a bit of long term vision we might be able to keep competing at that level on a regular basis, with a bit of a downwards trend occasionally when we hand over the baton. We're in a hand over period right now probably.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #492 on: Today at 03:32:58 pm »
We're in a slump, probably a combination of mental and physical fatigue and a short pre-season. The lads are trying but nothing is clicking, and it's a worrying sign.

We will undoubtedly improve, but City are already poised to open up a big gap on us. Closing a gap is pointless if we can't overhaul them. Until we put our house in order we can't capitalise on any slip up they might make.

This feels like one of those seasons we were notorious for, falling well off the pace after finishing a strong second the season before.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #493 on: Today at 03:33:34 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 02:55:59 pm
They played their absolute best and we were nowhere near our best and it was 0-0. We still had our chances to win the game but it didn't happen for us. Part of our issues are that half our team is out injured and the other half is well out of form. These things happen. Sometimes you go through a rut, but the way out of it is just to go on a bit of an unbeaten run and keep working hard behind the scenes to improve the performance level and confidence level.

I think many teams have figured out how to shut down Trent and Robbo, and as a result some of our goals have dried up. Our technical and analytic staff will need to look hard at how they can maximise the output of our full backs as well as get more creativity and chances out of our other players on the pitch. I think having Thiago back will make a big difference.

The good news is that we now have 5 forwards back and available for selection, and we have 3 CBs available again. So it's not all negative. We just need to be patient.

No no no

Stop being so blood sensible

Its OVER.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #494 on: Today at 03:33:45 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 03:24:57 pm
If I couldn't handle a few manc mates taking the piss out of me I wouldn't have supported us throughout all our bad transfers mmkay, like with the Poulsen, Konchesky type of transfers throughout the years. Like I said I just didn't want Nunez to be a Andy Carroll as we are tight on money.]

You need to stop listening to your clueless manc mates and stop reading Twitter, lad. He's nothing like Andy Carroll.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #495 on: Today at 03:34:22 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:30:57 pm
Dunno he caught it pretty clean which required an acrobatic save from Pickford.

Even that took a deflection.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #496 on: Today at 03:34:34 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 03:33:45 pm
You need to stop listening to your clueless manc mates and stop reading Twitter, lad. He's nothing like Andy Carroll.

yeah Nunez only has 1 or 2 beers and then stops.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #497 on: Today at 03:34:40 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 03:31:49 pm
Just wish Everton had gone down last season so we would never have to play them ever again.

Be patient my friend. Be patient. It's going to happen.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #498 on: Today at 03:35:11 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 03:19:48 pm
If he doesnt come good then we wont waste 85M, we only pay 85M if he comes good, scores goals and we win trophies. We paid 64M for him plus add ons.

Give the guy a chance. Hes obviously a quality striker and will get goals. He just needs to settle into the team and adjust to the PL.  Weve also not played with a proper number 9 striker for a long time, so theres an adjustment for the whole team.
Hmm true about the needing to settle and the adjustment with the number 9 in the system. He does look quite fast with an eye for goal. His touch and dribbling is a bit unconventional, but I can see that he has raw attributes similar to Torres like being quick, presence in the air, get in positions to have chances. Just gotta see how he pans out over time under Klopp's tutelage ig.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #499 on: Today at 03:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 02:58:32 pm
it's just tiresome dealing with the bantz from my Man Utd supporting mates who rib me about how we didn't get Haaland
I'm impressed by the self-restraint WhereAngelsPlay has displayed since you posted this. I'm surprised he hasn't offered you a number constructive suggestions for you to tell your lovely manc mates what to do.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #500 on: Today at 03:35:45 pm »
Quote from: naka on Today at 03:32:01 pm
Its still early so we will be fine
City will have league win by January though
Wait, but it's not early for us/fine if City win it by Jan, no?  :o
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #501 on: Today at 03:36:29 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 02:27:11 pm
How are we so shit all of a sudden
because half the teams been injured in a matter of weeks
Well be back at it soon enough and its not over till its over.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #502 on: Today at 03:37:46 pm »
League is possibly a waste of time now anyway. We need to focus on the champions league.

Although the impact that world cup will have might be interesting. We don't have near as many players involved as city and the others will have.

Van dijk, jota and Alisson are the ones who will be involved the most. It's uncertain if fabinho, Firmino, Henderson, Trent and thiago will play much at it for their respective countries.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #503 on: Today at 03:38:45 pm »
The lack of a midfield was a hindrance but we should have scored 4 or 5 today.
