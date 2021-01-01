« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arthur Melo  (Read 107615 times)

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,709
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 01:52:08 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:41:52 pm
Shaking hands with Pep after him celebrating in Tsimikas face. Could we just send him back now instead of being a rehab centre for him?

Is this for real? Great character, gone in summer yet hes preferred before Jones or Carvalho

It is real... The fuck

https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/128ldqx/pep_guardiola_celebrating_in_front_of_tsimikas
« Last Edit: Today at 01:55:14 pm by robertobaggio37 »
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,525
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 01:54:13 pm »
Ah come on, stop overreacting just because were losing.

Arthur will be gone in the summer - hes just a stop gap.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 01:54:58 pm »
He's on a tourist visa, just taking in all the sights
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,940
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 01:57:52 pm »
It's a fair point though, he shouldn't be in the match day squad if Jones or Carvalho were good to go. He's an absolute last resort.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,525
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 01:57:57 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 01:54:58 pm
He's on a tourist visa, just taking in all the sights

Thats the problem with these loans - if you dont get off to a great start, you dont have much chance to integrate into the squad.

Only loan I can recall that really worked out for us was Anelka. That was amazing
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 01:59:45 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:57:57 pm
Thats the problem with these loans - if you dont get off to a great start, you dont have much chance to integrate into the squad.

Only loan I can recall that really worked out for us was Anelka. That was amazing

Fucking criminal that we didn't sign Nic.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,507
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 02:00:01 pm »
Shithouse for that move with Guardiola.

What a pointless loan.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,525
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 02:03:47 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:59:45 pm
Fucking criminal that we didn't sign Nic.

No to Anelka. Yes to Diouf. That really rubbed salt into the wound.

As for Arthur, I still think it was worth a punt. If wed got the Barcelona version of Arthur nobody would be complaining. Just one of those things. Dont tell me you wouldnt have made the signing on deadline day on Championship Manager ;D
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,330
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 02:07:12 pm »
Should have realised he was a knobhead when he had a long term injury from speeding his Ferrari and missed a month because of chlamydia.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,338
  • SPQR
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 02:16:54 pm »
He should be forced to apologize and should never even make the bench. United made Weghorst apologize for touching a fucking sign.
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 02:20:14 pm »
Hope he gets a proper injury and fucks off back where he came from.
Logged

Online Ste08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,251
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 02:21:05 pm »
A predictably utterly pointless signing indicative of a lot what is wrong at this football club
Logged

Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 02:23:08 pm »
Big charlie itjandie comes to mind, just pay/fuck him off and get rid.. meaningless from the beginning and now comes forward as a bit of a dick after collecting wages sitting on his bike or whatever..

beggars belief who thought this was a good signing..

Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,792
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 02:26:32 pm »
Liverpool have a  37.5 million option to buy

Who from Juventus inserted this into the terms

They might have well just put £37.50
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 02:27:34 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 02:26:32 pm
Liverpool have a  37.5 million option to buy

Who from Juventus inserted this into the terms

They might have well just put £37.50

That's £37.50 too high  ;D
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,862
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 02:30:33 pm »
MOTM today.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 02:32:24 pm »
This guy is hilarious. Came here, did absolutely fuck all and made more money than any of us will make this year. Real definition of stealing a living
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,946
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 02:32:36 pm »
Proper weird that handshake. No point bashing him cause he's barely played for us but you'd expect a little more sense from a player reacting to his team trailing. Either way, he'll be gone in a few weeks so that's that.
Logged

Offline oldman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 02:36:55 pm »
 Not much to see here is there - he shook his hand so what - if hed started celebrating with him then yes get pissed about it - oh and what a massive twat guardiola is
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,330
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 02:42:07 pm »
Telling that the mods didnt close this mid game.

Hes shit and wont play for us this season. Send him home. We arent a rehab centre.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 02:43:39 pm »
Quote from: oldman on Today at 02:36:55 pm
Not much to see here is there - he shook his hand so what - if hed started celebrating with him then yes get pissed about it - oh and what a massive twat guardiola is

Of course, i'd also shake the hand of someone goading a teammate and celebrating in his face
Logged

Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 03:04:22 pm »
Quote from: oldman on Today at 02:36:55 pm
Not much to see here is there - he shook his hand so what - if hed started celebrating with him then yes get pissed about it - oh and what a massive twat guardiola is

Guardiola taking the piss out of Tsmikas, and you shake his hand afterwards.. Massive twat that should be shipped out - pay him out and get rid.. It is against everything Klopp stands for. Melo won the lottery and its time to get rid
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1382 on: Today at 03:21:16 pm »
I wouldn't just blame melo for that. Matip was also close by and did nothing also and neither did kostas,

People are upset with the midfield situation altogether, the blame for that lies with management/owners
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,330
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1383 on: Today at 04:36:14 pm »
Hope this twat doesnt make the bench again to be frank.
Logged

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,457
  • JFT96
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1384 on: Today at 04:42:05 pm »
He's probably realised he is absolutely irrelevant so didn't think any harm would come out of returning a hand shake.

I'm more surprised Kostas didn't twat Pep to be honest
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,507
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1385 on: Today at 04:43:22 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 03:21:16 pm
I wouldn't just blame melo for that. Matip was also close by and did nothing also and neither did kostas,

People are upset with the midfield situation altogether, the blame for that lies with management/owners

Matip never shook the baldy twats hand though, this shithouse did.
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,605
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1386 on: Today at 04:59:00 pm »
Proper Ev shouts in here.   ;D
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1387 on: Today at 05:01:26 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 03:21:16 pm
I wouldn't just blame melo for that. Matip was also close by and did nothing also and neither did kostas,

People are upset with the midfield situation altogether, the blame for that lies with management/owners

Yea Matip was totally at fault for the handshake. Should have closed down the space between Tsimikas and Pep. He's finished at the top level.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1388 on: Today at 05:01:35 pm »
To be honest, theres no excuse for a player to be laughing and shaking hands with the opposition manager after theyve just scored. Loan signing or not. Disgrace.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,507
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1389 on: Today at 05:04:45 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 04:59:00 pm
Proper Ev shouts in here.   ;D

How?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Up
« previous next »
 