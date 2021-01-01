Shaking hands with Pep after him celebrating in Tsimikas face. Could we just send him back now instead of being a rehab centre for him?
He's on a tourist visa, just taking in all the sights
Thats the problem with these loans - if you dont get off to a great start, you dont have much chance to integrate into the squad.Only loan I can recall that really worked out for us was Anelka. That was amazing
Fucking criminal that we didn't sign Nic.
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
Liverpool have a 37.5 million option to buyWho from Juventus inserted this into the termsThey might have well just put £37.50
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Not much to see here is there - he shook his hand so what - if hed started celebrating with him then yes get pissed about it - oh and what a massive twat guardiola is
I wouldn't just blame melo for that. Matip was also close by and did nothing also and neither did kostas,People are upset with the midfield situation altogether, the blame for that lies with management/owners
Proper Ev shouts in here.
