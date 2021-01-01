« previous next »
Author Topic: Arthur Melo  (Read 106363 times)

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,701
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 01:52:08 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:41:52 pm
Shaking hands with Pep after him celebrating in Tsimikas face. Could we just send him back now instead of being a rehab centre for him?

Is this for real? Great character, gone in summer yet hes preferred before Jones or Carvalho

It is real... The fuck

https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/128ldqx/pep_guardiola_celebrating_in_front_of_tsimikas
« Last Edit: Today at 01:55:14 pm by robertobaggio37 »
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,523
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 01:54:13 pm »
Ah come on, stop overreacting just because were losing.

Arthur will be gone in the summer - hes just a stop gap.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 01:54:58 pm »
He's on a tourist visa, just taking in all the sights
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,939
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 01:57:52 pm »
It's a fair point though, he shouldn't be in the match day squad if Jones or Carvalho were good to go. He's an absolute last resort.
Logged

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,523
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 01:57:57 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 01:54:58 pm
He's on a tourist visa, just taking in all the sights

Thats the problem with these loans - if you dont get off to a great start, you dont have much chance to integrate into the squad.

Only loan I can recall that really worked out for us was Anelka. That was amazing
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 01:59:45 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:57:57 pm
Thats the problem with these loans - if you dont get off to a great start, you dont have much chance to integrate into the squad.

Only loan I can recall that really worked out for us was Anelka. That was amazing

Fucking criminal that we didn't sign Nic.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,502
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 02:00:01 pm »
Shithouse for that move with Guardiola.

What a pointless loan.
Logged

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,523
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 02:03:47 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:59:45 pm
Fucking criminal that we didn't sign Nic.

No to Anelka. Yes to Diouf. That really rubbed salt into the wound.

As for Arthur, I still think it was worth a punt. If wed got the Barcelona version of Arthur nobody would be complaining. Just one of those things. Dont tell me you wouldnt have made the signing on deadline day on Championship Manager ;D
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,325
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 02:07:12 pm »
Should have realised he was a knobhead when he had a long term injury from speeding his Ferrari and missed a month because of chlamydia.
Logged
