Honestly, and I realise this is very VERY reactionary after the game against Palace, but I think he's got to be given a run out at some point. Hendo and Fabinho's form has drastically dipped, Thiago is injured, Keita and Ox are vibing until their contracts run out, Jones seemingly isn't trusted to be on the pitch, Milner is 37, Bajcetic's minutes need managing and there are still doubts as to whether Elliott should be played in midfield at all.



At the very least, Arthur has a reason to impress and something to work towards. If not to impress us, then to at least impress Juventus. I feel the workrate and drive will be there from him. He's an experienced midfielder who's attracted some of the biggest clubs in the world, there's got to be some use we can have for him before he goes back to Italy.



If he turns out to be crap and the experiment fails, then the experiment fails. But as we're watching the midfield crumble into dust most games, doesn't really feel like we have much to lose by gambling on him.