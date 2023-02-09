« previous next »
Author Topic: Arthur Melo  (Read 103648 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,876
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1320 on: February 9, 2023, 11:33:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on February  9, 2023, 04:00:02 pm
He was signed as a Thiago understudy (and while he was injured to cover for him). Thankfully Thiago has stayed fit since he came back at least but if he can do 15-20 minutes off the bench at least then he comes in useful. Especially when Jones can't stay fit either.

In reality the fact he's left out the CL squad (when we knew he'd be back for Madrid) says a lot about where he stands in the pecking order.

Keita and Ox were omitted from our CL squad for the group stages, and now they are back. If he stays fit, Arthur will get his playing time in the PL, especially when Thiago will need rest. Having him on the squad certainly won't hurt us ...
Offline KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1321 on: February 10, 2023, 12:03:34 am »
Quote from: Fromola on February  9, 2023, 01:20:37 pm
He wouldn't but he's not really the type of player we're crying out for. He's just another midfielder on our books who needs legs around them, rather than providing them himself.

Yeah I agree. We went and signed a Thiago backup when we needed a replacement for Henderson and Fabinho. Dont think we ever intended him to feature heavily to be honest.

The midfields we put out are depressing. Klopp always talks about fighting for the right to play your football first. We are the most easily outfought team in the league.
Offline TheTeflonJohn

  • The proud owner of a moist undercarriage. Full LFC bed time attire wanker. Self-confessed CUNT.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,231
  • Atkinsons Long Leather - Atkinsons Hair Do
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1322 on: February 10, 2023, 04:01:46 am »
Arthur who? Oh yeah, the midfield solution our American over lords provided last summer 🙄
Offline smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,804
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1323 on: February 11, 2023, 06:49:00 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on February 10, 2023, 12:03:34 am
Yeah I agree. We went and signed a Thiago backup when we needed a replacement for Henderson and Fabinho. Dont think we ever intended him to feature heavily to be honest.

The midfields we put out are depressing. Klopp always talks about fighting for the right to play your football first. We are the most easily outfought team in the league.
Has he similar skillset to Thiago?.
Thiago should not have been asked to play as much as he has (pretty much our best CM..Stefan coming a admirable second)
Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,722
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1324 on: February 11, 2023, 07:52:02 am »
Quote from: smurfinaus on February 11, 2023, 06:49:00 am
Has he similar skillset to Thiago?.
Thiago should not have been asked to play as much as he has (pretty much our best CM..Stefan coming a admirable second)

Its not a high bar admittedly, but he's been fucking awful for weeks now. He needs a rest or at least some time away from this shambles of a team
Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,084
  • JFT 97
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1325 on: February 11, 2023, 09:01:11 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on February 11, 2023, 07:52:02 am
Its not a high bar admittedly, but he's been fucking awful for weeks now. He needs a rest or at least some time away from this shambles of a team

Thiago speaks highly of you.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,084
  • JFT 97
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1326 on: February 11, 2023, 09:07:48 pm »
Quote from: smurfinaus on February 11, 2023, 06:49:00 am
Has he similar skillset to Thiago?.
Thiago should not have been asked to play as much as he has (pretty much our best CM..Stefan coming a admirable second)

Similar stature, both are comfortable in possession and prefer to progress the ball at their feet. Unfortunately, that is where the comparison ends. Thiago has been an absolutely elite-level midfield player for a decade. Arthur showed plenty of initial promise but has stagnated.

Thiago's passing is far more progressive and he is far more combative.

A fully fit Arthur would have been a passable alternative to Gini two or three years ago as a controller.

Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,909
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1327 on: February 11, 2023, 09:19:56 pm »
Start him tomorrow. Let's get some moneys worth.
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,499
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1328 on: February 11, 2023, 09:23:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February  9, 2023, 11:33:25 pm
Keita and Ox were omitted from our CL squad for the group stages, and now they are back. If he stays fit, Arthur will get his playing time in the PL, especially when Thiago will need rest. Having him on the squad certainly won't hurt us ...

Klopp was quoted as saying they were omitted because he was told they wouldn't be back during the group stages. Arthur may well get game time in PL (particularly if Thiago misses games) but he's low down the pecking order.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,084
  • JFT 97
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1329 on: February 11, 2023, 09:27:25 pm »
Quote from: newterp on February 11, 2023, 09:19:56 pm
Start him tomorrow. Let's get some moneys worth.

He is probably the last player you would throw into a Derby.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,909
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1330 on: February 11, 2023, 09:49:50 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on February 11, 2023, 09:27:25 pm
He is probably the last player you would throw into a Derby.

yes - I'm not serious in the least.
Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,826
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1331 on: February 11, 2023, 10:01:17 pm »
We have to sacrifice someone at the Altar of Fewm, he seems the least costly option.
Offline StL-Dono

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 459
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1332 on: February 11, 2023, 10:26:40 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on February 11, 2023, 10:01:17 pm
We have to sacrifice someone at the Altar of Fewm, he seems the least costly option.
My thinking exactly.

If he gets a leg snapped (God forbid), he'd be the least costly loss. 
Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 559
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1333 on: February 12, 2023, 01:58:15 am »
Quote from: StL-Dono on February 11, 2023, 10:26:40 pm
My thinking exactly.

If he gets a leg snapped (God forbid), he'd be the least costly loss.

Good point, also getting snapped in two might result in a ten men Everton thus less thuggery against the rest of our players.
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,876
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1334 on: February 12, 2023, 01:15:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on February 11, 2023, 09:23:19 pm
Klopp was quoted as saying they were omitted because he was told they wouldn't be back during the group stages. Arthur may well get game time in PL (particularly if Thiago misses games) but he's low down the pecking order.

Well, of course that he is down the pecking order, since he hasn't really played for us and was out with injury since October. Still, if he gets to full fitness, and considering our struggles in midfield, he is very likely to get some playing time ...
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,876
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1335 on: February 12, 2023, 01:17:24 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on February 12, 2023, 01:58:15 am
Good point, also getting snapped in two might result in a ten men Everton thus less thuggery against the rest of our players.

Wanting for a LFC player to be snapped in two. And I thought that I've seen everything ...
Offline smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,804
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1336 on: Yesterday at 03:45:18 am »
Its been almost 2 weeks. Anyone know situation with Melo at the moment?. Surely needs to be tried out ingame at some point ..right?
Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,801
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1337 on: Yesterday at 08:06:14 am »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Yesterday at 03:45:18 am
Its been almost 2 weeks. Anyone know situation with Melo at the moment?. Surely needs to be tried out ingame at some point ..right?

Id expect the emergence of Bajcetic has reduced his chance of minutes.
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,499
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1338 on: Yesterday at 08:18:04 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:06:14 am
Id expect the emergence of Bajcetic has reduced his chance of minutes.

He's an emergency option, which is all he ever really was. Not many midfield injuries at the moment - it was bare bones when he signed.

Chance he makes the bench today if he's trained well.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,398
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1339 on: Yesterday at 03:00:16 pm »
No chance of him making the bench, he is currently playing for the U21s
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,909
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1340 on: Yesterday at 05:27:32 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 03:00:16 pm
No chance of him making the bench, he is currently playing for the U21s

Hope he's dominant.
Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,403
  • Meh sd f
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1341 on: Yesterday at 09:42:13 pm »
Imagine not making the bench with the current state of our midfield. Never seen the guy, but that is pretty damning.
Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,348
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1342 on: Yesterday at 09:44:45 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 09:42:13 pm
Imagine not making the bench with the current state of our midfield. Never seen the guy, but that is pretty damning.

He played for the u21s today, you'd assume to build up some match fitness
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,913
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1343 on: Yesterday at 09:51:23 pm »
If he's any good, put him in against wolves, even if as a sub to see if he can help bring some solidity in the middle of the park.
Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,006
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1344 on: Yesterday at 10:24:34 pm »
Honestly, and I realise this is very VERY reactionary after the game against Palace, but I think he's got to be given a run out at some point. Hendo and Fabinho's form has drastically dipped, Thiago is injured, Keita and Ox are vibing until their contracts run out, Jones seemingly isn't trusted to be on the pitch, Milner is 37, Bajcetic's minutes need managing and there are still doubts as to whether Elliott should be played in midfield at all.

At the very least, Arthur has a reason to impress and something to work towards. If not to impress us, then to at least impress Juventus. I feel the workrate and drive will be there from him. He's an experienced midfielder who's attracted some of the biggest clubs in the world, there's got to be some use we can have for him before he goes back to Italy.

If he turns out to be crap and the experiment fails, then the experiment fails. But as we're watching the midfield crumble into dust most games, doesn't really feel like we have much to lose by gambling on him.
Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1345 on: Yesterday at 10:25:15 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:24:34 pm
Honestly, and I realise this is very VERY reactionary after the game against Palace, but I think he's got to be given a run out at some point. Hendo and Fabinho's form has drastically dipped, Thiago is injured, Keita and Ox are vibing until their contracts run out, Jones seemingly isn't trusted to be on the pitch, Milner is 37, Bajcetic's minutes need managing and there are still doubts as to whether Elliott should be played in midfield at all.

At the very least, Arthur has a reason to impress and something to work towards. If not to impress us, then to at least impress Juventus. I feel the workrate and drive will be there from him. He's an experienced midfielder who's attracted some of the biggest clubs in the world, there's got to be some use we can have for him before he goes back to Italy.
He doesn't fit us because he is slow. Wouldn't solve our problems.
Offline harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,949
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1346 on: Yesterday at 10:42:50 pm »
Give him a game, nothing to lose really.
Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1347 on: Yesterday at 10:50:01 pm »
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 10:42:50 pm
Give him a game, nothing to lose really.

May as well give Peter Pan a run-out because hes about as real as this fella
Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,602
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1348 on: Yesterday at 10:55:14 pm »
His minutes played with us and his post page ratio is the best thing about him.
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,084
  • JFT 97
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1349 on: Yesterday at 10:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:24:34 pm
Honestly, and I realise this is very VERY reactionary after the game against Palace, but I think he's got to be given a run out at some point. Hendo and Fabinho's form has drastically dipped, Thiago is injured, Keita and Ox are vibing until their contracts run out, Jones seemingly isn't trusted to be on the pitch, Milner is 37, Bajcetic's minutes need managing and there are still doubts as to whether Elliott should be played in midfield at all.

At the very least, Arthur has a reason to impress and something to work towards. If not to impress us, then to at least impress Juventus. I feel the workrate and drive will be there from him. He's an experienced midfielder who's attracted some of the biggest clubs in the world, there's got to be some use we can have for him before he goes back to Italy.

If he turns out to be crap and the experiment fails, then the experiment fails. But as we're watching the midfield crumble into dust most games, doesn't really feel like we have much to lose by gambling on him.

The problem though is that Melo is exactly the type of player who would struggle to adapt to the intensity of the Premier League at first. A 21 or 22 year old Melo who we owned might be worth the adaptation process. This Melo simply isn't worth it.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1350 on: Today at 12:13:45 am »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 10:55:14 pm
His minutes played with us and his post page ratio is the best thing about him.

Someone finally beat Aquilani
Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,518
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1351 on: Today at 05:26:56 am »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:24:34 pm
Honestly, and I realise this is very VERY reactionary after the game against Palace
*reactive.

sorry.
