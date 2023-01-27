« previous next »
Quote from: lionel_messias on January 27, 2023, 03:05:46 pm
Really embarrassing if this fella gets any serious game-time in March 2023, when Klopp always insists on players getting a proper pre-season. Might shed a light on why TWO directors of football have quit on the club in the last 12 months...

What if he is looking better in training than others in his position, then in matches performs well and helps us win a few games?

We've been pretty shit all season and our midfield is a large part in that.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 27, 2023, 03:36:18 pm
What if he is looking better in training than others in his position, then in matches performs well and helps us win a few games?

Nope, would be embarrassing mate to play a player who loaned to potentially contribute to the side. He could look like the second coming of Souness in training but he better just sit in the stands.
Hasn't completely worked out, but I still like the idea of buying players on their song potential.

They call me Arthur Melo (Quite rightly)
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 27, 2023, 03:36:18 pm
What if he is looking better in training than others in his position, then in matches performs well and helps us win a few games?

We've been pretty shit all season and our midfield is a large part in that.

Look fair enough, we have the medical equipment and staff knocking about so we may as well use them. In for a penny and all that.

I'm just making the point that Klopp is usually so so careful about who he allows in the team and who we target in the market.

If Melo is fit and can show his form from pre-Barcelona days and some international days then sure; could be better than Henderson has shown us this season.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 27, 2023, 03:36:18 pm
What if he is looking better in training than others in his position, then in matches performs well and helps us win a few games?

We've been pretty shit all season and our midfield is a large part in that.

God forbid that we use him, and he does well for us. Some people would need to delete hundreds of posts, and no one wants that ...
Quote from: El Lobo on January 27, 2023, 03:29:00 pm
Ruthless how? :D He's not our player, if we terminate the loan I'd imagine we still have to pay the fees up to the end of the season anyway. Might as well see if we can get him fit to play alongside Spearing for the U23s

Yes and pay it up.

Put it down to one of those things and move onto another player is what id be looking to do.

It might sound harsh but he isnt going to be fit to play until pretty much mid March/April time.
Quote from: Legs on January 27, 2023, 10:43:45 am
2-3 weeks before team training pretty much out then until March.

Its unlikely but we need to be ruthless here.


Ruthless?  I get ya.
I'ma call a coupla hard, pipe-hittin' n***ers, who'll go to work on Arthur here with a pair of pliers and a blow torch.

So Jurgen has confirmed he's running. That's some good news.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on January 27, 2023, 07:45:32 pm
So Jurgen has confirmed he's running. That's some good news.
Meh. Realistically he might make a couple of appearances off the bench for us? If we get past Brighton on Sunday he might even get a start in the FA Cup?

Hes the Ben Davies of this year.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on January 27, 2023, 07:45:32 pm
So Jurgen has confirmed he's running. That's some good news.

That is because theres some players who are fit but not running.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on January 27, 2023, 07:45:32 pm
So Jurgen has confirmed he's running. That's some good news.

You can't rush a water Melo
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 27, 2023, 03:36:18 pm
What if he is looking better in training than others in his position, then in matches performs well and helps us win a few games?

We've been pretty shit all season and our midfield is a large part in that.

The issue with our midfield is that we lack athleticism and physicality. Even a peak fitness, fully adapted Arthur Melo wouldn't possess those qualities. For me barring a horrendous run of injuries then he shouldn't be anywhere near our starting 11.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on January 27, 2023, 07:45:32 pm
So Jurgen has confirmed he's running. That's some good news.
He can run can he?
Quote from: Al 666 on January 27, 2023, 08:22:20 pm
The issue with our midfield is that we lack athleticism and physicality. Even a peak fitness, fully adapted Arthur Melo wouldn't possess those qualities. For me barring a horrendous run of injuries then he shouldn't be anywhere near our starting 11.

But at this stage we have neither athletes or technicians, so if he could provide the latter it'd be something.
I know I'm scraping here, which is exactly what this signing was doing to begin with ::)
Quote from: lionel_messias on January 27, 2023, 03:05:46 pm
Really embarrassing if this fella gets any serious game-time in March 2023, when Klopp always insists on players getting a proper pre-season. Might shed a light on why TWO directors of football have quit on the club in the last 12 months...

Gakpo and Diaz (when we signed him) say Hello
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 27, 2023, 03:36:18 pm
What if he is looking better in training than others in his position, then in matches performs well and helps us win a few games?

We've been pretty shit all season and our midfield is a large part in that.

He is 3 weeks away from joining team training. You would assume he'll need to train and learn the system and understanding with the other lads on the pitch so to be really match fit puts him somewhere early March. Regardless of how he does in training, I don't see him getting many starts, if any at all. It's been a disaster of a deal, perhaps through little fault of his, but just feel like we should have had a break clause to return him, especially given how crap we are at loan deals in general.
Quote from: smurfinaus on January 28, 2023, 01:59:06 am
Gakpo and Diaz (when we signed him) say Hello

They were both signed mid season and had been playing regular football for their team/country
Quote from: AmanShah21 on January 28, 2023, 06:55:34 am
He is 3 weeks away from joining team training. You would assume he'll need to train and learn the system and understanding with the other lads on the pitch so to be really match fit puts him somewhere early March. Regardless of how he does in training, I don't see him getting many starts, if any at all. It's been a disaster of a deal, perhaps through little fault of his, but just feel like we should have had a break clause to return him, especially given how crap we are at loan deals in general.

I don't believe he'll make any significant impact on our season, I was just pointing out that it's daft to say it's embarrassing if he gets any playing time when he could surprise us all and be the difference in a couple of games.
Quote from: didi shamone on January 28, 2023, 01:04:01 am
But at this stage we have neither athletes or technicians, so if he could provide the latter it'd be something.
I know I'm scraping here, which is exactly what this signing was doing to begin with ::)

Melo's style of play is also a poor fit for us and this League though. He is a defensive midfield player but at 5 foot 7 is far too short to play the Fabinho role. His passing isn't agreessive enough to play as an 8.

So if you are going to play him we would have to switch to a double pivot. Then you get on to his style of play. His passing whilst accurate is very passive. If he is going to move the ball forward then he will do it with the ball at his feet.

He likes to drop deep pick the ball up and looks to drive forward. He has a tendency to dwell on the ball and doesn't really break the lines with any real speed. Initially I would expect him to be a sitting duck in possession in this league until he adapts.

Even Thiago who is levels above Melo took awhile to adapt. Melo thrives in a team that dominates possession where his job is to keep things ticking over. A fully fit adapted Melo could have done a job for us in the controller role a couple of seasons ago as a less athletic version of Gini.

At the moment him getting minutes ahead of our current midfield players makes no sense at all.
Quote from: Al 666 on January 28, 2023, 09:45:19 am
Melo's style of play is also a poor fit for us and this League though. He is a defensive midfield player but at 5 foot 7 is far too short to play the Fabinho role. His passing isn't agreessive enough to play as an 8.

So if you are going to play him we would have to switch to a double pivot. Then you get on to his style of play. His passing whilst accurate is very passive. If he is going to move the ball forward then he will do it with the ball at his feet.

He likes to drop deep pick the ball up and looks to drive forward. He has a tendency to dwell on the ball and doesn't really break the lines with any real speed. Initially I would expect him to be a sitting duck in possession in this league until he adapts

Even Thiago who is levels above Melo took awhile to adapt. Melo thrives in a team that dominates possession where his job is to keep things ticking over. A fully fit adapted Melo could have done a job for us in the controller role a couple of seasons ago as a less athletic version of Gini.

At the moment him getting minutes ahead of our current midfield players makes no sense at all.
You've basically described Lucas Leiva there.
Quote from: rossipersempre on January 28, 2023, 04:43:46 pm
You've basically described Lucas Leiva there.

Lucas was good in the air though to be fair.
Quote from: Legs on January 28, 2023, 05:15:32 pm
Lucas was good in the air though to be fair.
Yeah. Good enough in the air to play at centre back.
I'm gonna make the bold and daring prediction that, at some point, Arthur will start a Premier League game for us.
I bet hell never start a game for us! By the time he is fit, well be out of the Champions League and all other cup competitions. A few of our core players will come back by then and we are not going to offer valuable game time to a loaned player. I guess he will even be struggling to find a substitute spot. Actually I think the deal is looking more and more like a scam. I cant imagine super poor fsg is that stupid to agree to such a dump deal. After the Juventus scandal is revealed, I smell something in this deal.
Was it really a £3.5m loan fee

Fucking hell  :o

I thought we got him on a free
Quote from: Legs on January 27, 2023, 04:37:12 pm
Yes and pay it up.

Put it down to one of those things and move onto another player is what id be looking to do.

It might sound harsh but he isnt going to be fit to play until pretty much mid March/April time.

Itd be ruthless if he was our player but hes not, so what would be the point? Itd literally cost us the same, so instead of having a player who might at a stretch at least play a few games for us wed be guaranteeing he wouldnt.
Quote from: Mozology on January 29, 2023, 01:59:14 am
Was it really a £3.5m loan fee

Fucking hell  :o

I thought we got him on a free

Even if it was £50 we've been ripped off
Quote from: Bread on January 28, 2023, 08:59:52 pm
I'm gonna make the bold and daring prediction that, at some point, Arthur will start a Premier League game for us.

Hopefully not because he'll only play if there's a few injuries.
This lad was decent for barca

Not sure hes worth the derision hes getting

Injury wise ok but his actual ability no
Quote from: rushyman on January 29, 2023, 11:27:38 am
This lad was decent for barca

Not sure hes worth the derision hes getting

Injury wise ok but his actual ability no

Usually players get better in peoples minds the longer their injured, but Arthur just keeps getting worse.
Quote from: Schmidt on January 29, 2023, 12:18:02 pm
Usually players get better in peoples minds the longer their injured, but Arthur just keeps getting worse.
their injured what?  bones?
Quote from: rushyman on January 29, 2023, 11:27:38 am
This lad was decent for barca

Not sure hes worth the derision hes getting

Injury wise ok but his actual ability no

I don't think he'd have made much, if any, difference had he stayed fit though. He's a decent player but he doesn't provide what we've been lacking this season. He was basically signed to cover Thiago and Keita who were both out injured and then got injured himself after 1 game.

The fact he's had a terrible fitness record prior meant it was doomed to fail. And it's Henderson and Fabinho's performances/physical drop off that's killed us most and he's not someone who could cover either.
Quote from: rushyman on January 29, 2023, 11:27:38 am
This lad was decent for barca

Not sure hes worth the derision hes getting

Injury wise ok but his actual ability no

He's a good midfielder, was a very good player for Barca

I think he's just a symbol of peoples frustration with our more recent transfer activity. Signing an injury prone midfielder to bolster your injury prone midfield is something we would all be in fits of laughter if an opposition side did it
Quote from: SamLad on January 29, 2023, 12:23:13 pm
their injured what?  bones?

Egos, perhaps...
Quote from: SamLad on January 29, 2023, 12:23:13 pm
their injured what?  bones?

First time I've fucked that up in nearly 14k posts and you're straight on it, prick!

:D
Quote from: rushyman on January 29, 2023, 11:27:38 am
This lad was decent for barca

Not sure hes worth the derision hes getting

Injury wise ok but his actual ability no

I am not sure about his fitness levels these days, but he did look great on that Brazilian 2019 Copa America winning team. He has made some poor career choices, joining Barcelona and Juventus at the worst possible time, but his talent and ability were never questionable ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on January 30, 2023, 04:58:21 pm
I am not sure about his fitness levels these days, but he did look great on that Brazilian 2019 Copa America winning team. He has made some poor career choices, joining Barcelona and Juventus at the worst possible time, but his talent and ability were never questionable ...

It's not just the career choices. It's the partying with Neymar and getting done for drink driving that haven't helped.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on January 27, 2023, 07:45:32 pm
So Jurgen has confirmed he's running. That's some good news.

Back to Juventus I hope.
I hope he can swim the channel.
People being melodramatic in here I see.
The mancs wrapping Sabitzer up in a day and we stick with this goon. Should have got rid and tried for Sabitzer. Same ball park wages surely. Recruitment team on it's arse, numerous staff serving notices. Calamitous.
