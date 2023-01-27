But at this stage we have neither athletes or technicians, so if he could provide the latter it'd be something.

I know I'm scraping here, which is exactly what this signing was doing to begin with



Melo's style of play is also a poor fit for us and this League though. He is a defensive midfield player but at 5 foot 7 is far too short to play the Fabinho role. His passing isn't agreessive enough to play as an 8.So if you are going to play him we would have to switch to a double pivot. Then you get on to his style of play. His passing whilst accurate is very passive. If he is going to move the ball forward then he will do it with the ball at his feet.He likes to drop deep pick the ball up and looks to drive forward. He has a tendency to dwell on the ball and doesn't really break the lines with any real speed. Initially I would expect him to be a sitting duck in possession in this league until he adapts.Even Thiago who is levels above Melo took awhile to adapt. Melo thrives in a team that dominates possession where his job is to keep things ticking over. A fully fit adapted Melo could have done a job for us in the controller role a couple of seasons ago as a less athletic version of Gini.At the moment him getting minutes ahead of our current midfield players makes no sense at all.