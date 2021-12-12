« previous next »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 03:05:46 pm
Really embarrassing if this fella gets any serious game-time in March 2023, when Klopp always insists on players getting a proper pre-season. Might shed a light on why TWO directors of football have quit on the club in the last 12 months...

What if he is looking better in training than others in his position, then in matches performs well and helps us win a few games?

We've been pretty shit all season and our midfield is a large part in that.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:36:18 pm
What if he is looking better in training than others in his position, then in matches performs well and helps us win a few games?

Nope, would be embarrassing mate to play a player who loaned to potentially contribute to the side. He could look like the second coming of Souness in training but he better just sit in the stands.
Hasn't completely worked out, but I still like the idea of buying players on their song potential.

They call me Arthur Melo (Quite rightly)
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:36:18 pm
What if he is looking better in training than others in his position, then in matches performs well and helps us win a few games?

We've been pretty shit all season and our midfield is a large part in that.

Look fair enough, we have the medical equipment and staff knocking about so we may as well use them. In for a penny and all that.

I'm just making the point that Klopp is usually so so careful about who he allows in the team and who we target in the market.

If Melo is fit and can show his form from pre-Barcelona days and some international days then sure; could be better than Henderson has shown us this season.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:36:18 pm
What if he is looking better in training than others in his position, then in matches performs well and helps us win a few games?

We've been pretty shit all season and our midfield is a large part in that.

God forbid that we use him, and he does well for us. Some people would need to delete hundreds of posts, and no one wants that ...
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:29:00 pm
Ruthless how? :D He's not our player, if we terminate the loan I'd imagine we still have to pay the fees up to the end of the season anyway. Might as well see if we can get him fit to play alongside Spearing for the U23s

Yes and pay it up.

Put it down to one of those things and move onto another player is what id be looking to do.

It might sound harsh but he isnt going to be fit to play until pretty much mid March/April time.
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:43:45 am
2-3 weeks before team training pretty much out then until March.

Its unlikely but we need to be ruthless here.


Ruthless?  I get ya.
I'ma call a coupla hard, pipe-hittin' n***ers, who'll go to work on Arthur here with a pair of pliers and a blow torch.

So Jurgen has confirmed he's running. That's some good news.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:45:32 pm
So Jurgen has confirmed he's running. That's some good news.
Meh. Realistically he might make a couple of appearances off the bench for us? If we get past Brighton on Sunday he might even get a start in the FA Cup?

Hes the Ben Davies of this year.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:45:32 pm
So Jurgen has confirmed he's running. That's some good news.

That is because theres some players who are fit but not running.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:45:32 pm
So Jurgen has confirmed he's running. That's some good news.

You can't rush a water Melo
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:36:18 pm
What if he is looking better in training than others in his position, then in matches performs well and helps us win a few games?

We've been pretty shit all season and our midfield is a large part in that.

The issue with our midfield is that we lack athleticism and physicality. Even a peak fitness, fully adapted Arthur Melo wouldn't possess those qualities. For me barring a horrendous run of injuries then he shouldn't be anywhere near our starting 11.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:45:32 pm
So Jurgen has confirmed he's running. That's some good news.
He can run can he?
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:22:20 pm
The issue with our midfield is that we lack athleticism and physicality. Even a peak fitness, fully adapted Arthur Melo wouldn't possess those qualities. For me barring a horrendous run of injuries then he shouldn't be anywhere near our starting 11.

But at this stage we have neither athletes or technicians, so if he could provide the latter it'd be something.
I know I'm scraping here, which is exactly what this signing was doing to begin with ::)
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 03:05:46 pm
Really embarrassing if this fella gets any serious game-time in March 2023, when Klopp always insists on players getting a proper pre-season. Might shed a light on why TWO directors of football have quit on the club in the last 12 months...

Gakpo and Diaz (when we signed him) say Hello
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:36:18 pm
What if he is looking better in training than others in his position, then in matches performs well and helps us win a few games?

We've been pretty shit all season and our midfield is a large part in that.

He is 3 weeks away from joining team training. You would assume he'll need to train and learn the system and understanding with the other lads on the pitch so to be really match fit puts him somewhere early March. Regardless of how he does in training, I don't see him getting many starts, if any at all. It's been a disaster of a deal, perhaps through little fault of his, but just feel like we should have had a break clause to return him, especially given how crap we are at loan deals in general.
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 01:59:06 am
Gakpo and Diaz (when we signed him) say Hello

They were both signed mid season and had been playing regular football for their team/country
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:55:34 am
He is 3 weeks away from joining team training. You would assume he'll need to train and learn the system and understanding with the other lads on the pitch so to be really match fit puts him somewhere early March. Regardless of how he does in training, I don't see him getting many starts, if any at all. It's been a disaster of a deal, perhaps through little fault of his, but just feel like we should have had a break clause to return him, especially given how crap we are at loan deals in general.

I don't believe he'll make any significant impact on our season, I was just pointing out that it's daft to say it's embarrassing if he gets any playing time when he could surprise us all and be the difference in a couple of games.
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 01:04:01 am
But at this stage we have neither athletes or technicians, so if he could provide the latter it'd be something.
I know I'm scraping here, which is exactly what this signing was doing to begin with ::)

Melo's style of play is also a poor fit for us and this League though. He is a defensive midfield player but at 5 foot 7 is far too short to play the Fabinho role. His passing isn't agreessive enough to play as an 8.

So if you are going to play him we would have to switch to a double pivot. Then you get on to his style of play. His passing whilst accurate is very passive. If he is going to move the ball forward then he will do it with the ball at his feet.

He likes to drop deep pick the ball up and looks to drive forward. He has a tendency to dwell on the ball and doesn't really break the lines with any real speed. Initially I would expect him to be a sitting duck in possession in this league until he adapts.

Even Thiago who is levels above Melo took awhile to adapt. Melo thrives in a team that dominates possession where his job is to keep things ticking over. A fully fit adapted Melo could have done a job for us in the controller role a couple of seasons ago as a less athletic version of Gini.

At the moment him getting minutes ahead of our current midfield players makes no sense at all.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:45:19 am
Melo's style of play is also a poor fit for us and this League though. He is a defensive midfield player but at 5 foot 7 is far too short to play the Fabinho role. His passing isn't agreessive enough to play as an 8.

So if you are going to play him we would have to switch to a double pivot. Then you get on to his style of play. His passing whilst accurate is very passive. If he is going to move the ball forward then he will do it with the ball at his feet.

He likes to drop deep pick the ball up and looks to drive forward. He has a tendency to dwell on the ball and doesn't really break the lines with any real speed. Initially I would expect him to be a sitting duck in possession in this league until he adapts

Even Thiago who is levels above Melo took awhile to adapt. Melo thrives in a team that dominates possession where his job is to keep things ticking over. A fully fit adapted Melo could have done a job for us in the controller role a couple of seasons ago as a less athletic version of Gini.

At the moment him getting minutes ahead of our current midfield players makes no sense at all.
You've basically described Lucas Leiva there.
