Author Topic: Arthur Melo  (Read 92058 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1240 on: Yesterday at 03:36:18 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 03:05:46 pm
Really embarrassing if this fella gets any serious game-time in March 2023, when Klopp always insists on players getting a proper pre-season. Might shed a light on why TWO directors of football have quit on the club in the last 12 months...

What if he is looking better in training than others in his position, then in matches performs well and helps us win a few games?

We've been pretty shit all season and our midfield is a large part in that.
Offline CraigDS

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1241 on: Yesterday at 03:37:50 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:36:18 pm
What if he is looking better in training than others in his position, then in matches performs well and helps us win a few games?

Nope, would be embarrassing mate to play a player who loaned to potentially contribute to the side. He could look like the second coming of Souness in training but he better just sit in the stands.
Offline scouse neapolitan

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1242 on: Yesterday at 03:38:25 pm »
Hasn't completely worked out, but I still like the idea of buying players on their song potential.

They call me Arthur Melo (Quite rightly)
Offline lionel_messias

  likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1243 on: Yesterday at 03:39:25 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:36:18 pm
What if he is looking better in training than others in his position, then in matches performs well and helps us win a few games?

We've been pretty shit all season and our midfield is a large part in that.

Look fair enough, we have the medical equipment and staff knocking about so we may as well use them. In for a penny and all that.

I'm just making the point that Klopp is usually so so careful about who he allows in the team and who we target in the market.

If Melo is fit and can show his form from pre-Barcelona days and some international days then sure; could be better than Henderson has shown us this season.
Offline PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1244 on: Yesterday at 04:37:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:36:18 pm
What if he is looking better in training than others in his position, then in matches performs well and helps us win a few games?

We've been pretty shit all season and our midfield is a large part in that.

God forbid that we use him, and he does well for us. Some people would need to delete hundreds of posts, and no one wants that ...
Offline Legs

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1245 on: Yesterday at 04:37:12 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:29:00 pm
Ruthless how? :D He's not our player, if we terminate the loan I'd imagine we still have to pay the fees up to the end of the season anyway. Might as well see if we can get him fit to play alongside Spearing for the U23s

Yes and pay it up.

Put it down to one of those things and move onto another player is what id be looking to do.

It might sound harsh but he isnt going to be fit to play until pretty much mid March/April time.
Online didi shamone

  Too old for fighting
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1246 on: Yesterday at 06:16:50 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:43:45 am
2-3 weeks before team training pretty much out then until March.

Its unlikely but we need to be ruthless here.


Ruthless?  I get ya.
I'ma call a coupla hard, pipe-hittin' n***ers, who'll go to work on Arthur here with a pair of pliers and a blow torch.

Offline Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1247 on: Yesterday at 07:45:32 pm »
So Jurgen has confirmed he's running. That's some good news.
Offline Clint Eastwood

  The man with no name
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1248 on: Yesterday at 07:47:57 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:45:32 pm
So Jurgen has confirmed he's running. That's some good news.
Meh. Realistically he might make a couple of appearances off the bench for us? If we get past Brighton on Sunday he might even get a start in the FA Cup?

Hes the Ben Davies of this year.
Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1249 on: Yesterday at 07:58:20 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:45:32 pm
So Jurgen has confirmed he's running. That's some good news.

That is because theres some players who are fit but not running.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  Cut the music!
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1250 on: Yesterday at 08:11:58 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:45:32 pm
So Jurgen has confirmed he's running. That's some good news.

You can't rush a water Melo
Offline Al 666

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1251 on: Yesterday at 08:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:36:18 pm
What if he is looking better in training than others in his position, then in matches performs well and helps us win a few games?

We've been pretty shit all season and our midfield is a large part in that.

The issue with our midfield is that we lack athleticism and physicality. Even a peak fitness, fully adapted Arthur Melo wouldn't possess those qualities. For me barring a horrendous run of injuries then he shouldn't be anywhere near our starting 11.
Offline Cafe De Paris

  Anny Roader
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1252 on: Yesterday at 10:43:38 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:45:32 pm
So Jurgen has confirmed he's running. That's some good news.
He can run can he?
Online didi shamone

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 01:04:01 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:22:20 pm
The issue with our midfield is that we lack athleticism and physicality. Even a peak fitness, fully adapted Arthur Melo wouldn't possess those qualities. For me barring a horrendous run of injuries then he shouldn't be anywhere near our starting 11.

But at this stage we have neither athletes or technicians, so if he could provide the latter it'd be something.
I know I'm scraping here, which is exactly what this signing was doing to begin with ::)
