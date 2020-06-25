« previous next »
Author Topic: Arthur Melo  (Read 87664 times)

Offline GreatEx

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1160 on: January 16, 2023, 12:16:56 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on January 15, 2023, 11:16:49 pm
Nobody thinks he is the saviour. He is just our virtual punching bag because we dont have a Pep Ljinders thread.

I don't know whether he's a punching bag (though he would be the safest target because it feels he was never really a Liverpool player) but I think he certainly is a paradigm of our season: we were all desperate for a midfielder, almost to the point of "any mid will do", and yet the club managed to find a mid who was very expensive, has a shocking injury record, a litany of bad attitude stories, and who even if he were available has none of the attributes we're most sorely lacking. If any one story burst the bubble of Liverpool being run smarter than the rest, it's the Arthur Chronicles.
Offline Xanderzone

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1161 on: January 16, 2023, 08:11:42 am »
The owners obviously get most of the blame for this embarrassing saga but Klopp didn't come out of it looking good either.

In one of the preseason press conferences after Ox got injured (I think), it was put to him that Liverpool might need a new midfielder and he absolutely laughed the journalist out of town. Carried on like it was the most proposterous suggestion he ever heard.

If you want to adopt that sort of cavalier attitude that's fine. But you can't then loan in a sick note who Juve couldn't wait to get rid of in a clear deadline day panic. Can't have it both ways.

And it's proven an even bigger disaster than was predicted.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1162 on: January 16, 2023, 08:23:40 am »
Quote from: Xanderzone on January 16, 2023, 08:11:42 am
The owners obviously get most of the blame for this embarrassing saga but Klopp didn't come out of it looking good either.

In one of the preseason press conferences after Ox got injured (I think), it was put to him that Liverpool might need a new midfielder and he absolutely laughed the journalist out of town. Carried on like it was the most proposterous suggestion he ever heard.

If you want to adopt that sort of cavalier attitude that's fine. But you can't then loan in a sick note who Juve couldn't wait to get rid of in a clear deadline day panic. Can't have it both ways.

And it's proven an even bigger disaster than was predicted.

Unfortunately now he is just reacting angrily to the suggestion. He is clearly now frustrated, but he should play it with a straight bat.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1163 on: January 16, 2023, 08:52:42 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on January 16, 2023, 08:23:40 am
Unfortunately now he is just reacting angrily to the suggestion. He is clearly now frustrated, but he should play it with a straight bat.

thats what he does, its what happened at Dortmund too, his emotions come out rather than just ignoring them, and he gets combative with the media who he has always despised (but mostly kept in check).
Offline killer-heels

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1164 on: January 16, 2023, 08:57:25 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 16, 2023, 08:52:42 am
thats what he does, its what happened at Dortmund too, his emotions come out rather than just ignoring them, and he gets combative with the media who he has always despised (but mostly kept in check).

I know, but it just builds this narrative and heaps more pressure on us. I don't want him to say yes we need players. If he says everything is fine then thats ok.

Ultimately i guess he is an emotional manager and if something irks him or is frustrating him, it will come out.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1165 on: January 16, 2023, 09:16:21 am »
How long is this fella out for then? Is he even still injured? Is he even still on our books or has he been sent back on the sly? Who is Arthur Melo in the grand scheme of things? Why did we even loan him in the first place when he has a dodgy injury record and some attitude problems? Why did some posters on the first couple of pages of this thread think he was going to be a success and we will sign him in the summer? What was the point in all of this?
Offline missis sumner

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1166 on: January 16, 2023, 12:38:43 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on January 15, 2023, 11:12:08 pm
Bit amusing how this thread always seems to be at the top, like he's the saviour for our season.

He's not the messiah, he's a very naughty boy.
Offline NarutoReds

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1167 on: January 20, 2023, 12:19:23 pm »
Bumped. Still not in our midfield? Really want to see him in action. ** Our modern Lucas Leiva?  ;D  ;D
Online dirkster

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1168 on: January 20, 2023, 12:47:36 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on January 20, 2023, 12:19:23 pm
Bumped. Still not in our midfield? Really want to see him in action. ** Our modern Lucas Leiva?  ;D  ;D
Is he actually fit though?
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1169 on: January 20, 2023, 01:33:54 pm »
He didn't have a pre-season. Played 14 mins while we getting dicked by Napoli. Then had a bad injury.

Rehab now. No chance he gets to play for us.
Offline smurfinaus

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1170 on: January 20, 2023, 01:34:38 pm »
Question.
If he ever plays for us, does he play instead of Hendo or Thiago?
Offline afc turkish

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1171 on: January 20, 2023, 02:41:18 pm »
Question: if Melo is alone in the forest and falls over, does the referee pull a yellow card?
Offline classycarra

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1172 on: January 20, 2023, 02:45:51 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on January 20, 2023, 12:19:23 pm
Bumped. Still not in our midfield? Really want to see him in action. ** Our modern Lucas Leiva?  ;D  ;D
Aside from where he's from they're absolutely nothing alike, no
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1173 on: January 20, 2023, 03:18:02 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on January 20, 2023, 02:41:18 pm
Question: if Melo is alone in the forest and falls over, does the referee pull a yellow card?


Would we be able to call him deadwood ?
Offline Fromola

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1174 on: January 20, 2023, 03:19:58 pm »
Quote from: smurfinaus on January 20, 2023, 01:34:38 pm
Question.
If he ever plays for us, does he play instead of Hendo or Thiago?

I think he was signed to cover Thiago.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1175 on: January 20, 2023, 04:13:06 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 20, 2023, 03:18:02 pm

Would we be able to call him deadwood ?

 ;D

Online FlashGordon

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1176 on: January 20, 2023, 08:31:25 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on January 16, 2023, 08:11:42 am
The owners obviously get most of the blame for this embarrassing saga but Klopp didn't come out of it looking good either.

In one of the preseason press conferences after Ox got injured (I think), it was put to him that Liverpool might need a new midfielder and he absolutely laughed the journalist out of town. Carried on like it was the most proposterous suggestion he ever heard.

If you want to adopt that sort of cavalier attitude that's fine. But you can't then loan in a sick note who Juve couldn't wait to get rid of in a clear deadline day panic. Can't have it both ways.

And it's proven an even bigger disaster than was predicted.


So, because he was wrong to initially believe we didn't need reinforcements, he is forced to stick with this decision forever and never make another signing again. Seems fair.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1177 on: January 20, 2023, 11:11:28 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on January 16, 2023, 08:11:42 am
The owners obviously get most of the blame for this embarrassing saga but Klopp didn't come out of it looking good either.

In one of the preseason press conferences after Ox got injured (I think), it was put to him that Liverpool might need a new midfielder and he absolutely laughed the journalist out of town. Carried on like it was the most proposterous suggestion he ever heard.

If you want to adopt that sort of cavalier attitude that's fine. But you can't then loan in a sick note who Juve couldn't wait to get rid of in a clear deadline day panic. Can't have it both ways.

And it's proven an even bigger disaster than was predicted.

Maybe it just gets boring hearing the same thing when you aren't being supported financially in sorting the issue. No idea if that's the case but seems it could potentially be considering more recent comments
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1178 on: Yesterday at 08:35:38 pm »
Quote from: smurfinaus on January 20, 2023, 01:34:38 pm
Question.
If he ever plays for us, does he play instead of Hendo or Thiago?
Play you say.!
Offline Pie Eyed

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1179 on: Today at 01:07:43 am »
Quote from: smurfinaus on January 20, 2023, 01:34:38 pm
Question.
If he ever plays for us, does he play instead of Hendo or Thiago?

Play ???

This guy is a modern-day Carlos Kaiser, if yoiu ask me.

https://www.odditycentral.com/news/the-unbelievable-story-of-carlos-kaiser-the-greatest-conman-in-football-history.html
Offline farawayred

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1180 on: Today at 01:39:14 am »
Quote from: Pie Eyed on Today at 01:07:43 am
Play ???

This guy is a modern-day Carlos Kaiser, if yoiu ask me.

https://www.odditycentral.com/news/the-unbelievable-story-of-carlos-kaiser-the-greatest-conman-in-football-history.html
Wow, what an incredible story! Never heard that before...
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1181 on: Today at 01:41:08 am »
More like Keyser Söze,he'll hop and skip out of the Club at the end of his loan
Offline Johnny Aldridge

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1182 on: Today at 01:54:30 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:41:08 am
More like Keyser Söze,he'll hop and skip out of the Club at the end of his loan

The Greatest trick Arthur Mello ever played was convincing the world he existed.
Offline farawayred

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1183 on: Today at 02:24:17 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 01:54:30 am
The Greatest trick Arthur Mello ever played was convincing the world he existed.
That wasnt his original idea, he borrowed it from Degen.
Online 19th Nervous Title

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1184 on: Today at 05:49:03 am »
This Melo loan is the sequel to the first Italian Job disaster movie known as Alberto Aquilani. Italian clubs hey.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1185 on: Today at 06:20:13 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:24:17 am
That wasnt his original idea, he borrowed it from Degen.

 ;D
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1186 on: Today at 06:28:21 am »
Quote from: 19th Nervous Title on Today at 05:49:03 am
This Melo loan is the sequel to the first Italian Job disaster movie known as Alberto Aquilani. Italian clubs hey.

Yeah. Look at Alisson and Mo.
Online 19th Nervous Title

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1187 on: Today at 06:55:50 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:28:21 am
Yeah. Look at Alisson and Mo.

Neither of which were panic gambles of injury prone players. I don't mean to say all Italian deals are sketchy, but they can sell a pig in a poke.
