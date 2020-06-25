The owners obviously get most of the blame for this embarrassing saga but Klopp didn't come out of it looking good either.



In one of the preseason press conferences after Ox got injured (I think), it was put to him that Liverpool might need a new midfielder and he absolutely laughed the journalist out of town. Carried on like it was the most proposterous suggestion he ever heard.



If you want to adopt that sort of cavalier attitude that's fine. But you can't then loan in a sick note who Juve couldn't wait to get rid of in a clear deadline day panic. Can't have it both ways.



And it's proven an even bigger disaster than was predicted.