Nobody thinks he is the saviour. He is just our virtual punching bag because we dont have a Pep Ljinders thread.

I don't know whether he's a punching bag (though he would be the safest target because it feels he was never really a Liverpool player) but I think he certainly is a paradigm of our season: we were all desperate for a midfielder, almost to the point of "any mid will do", and yet the club managed to find a mid who was very expensive, has a shocking injury record, a litany of bad attitude stories, and who even if he were available has none of the attributes we're most sorely lacking. If any one story burst the bubble of Liverpool being run smarter than the rest, it's the Arthur Chronicles.
The owners obviously get most of the blame for this embarrassing saga but Klopp didn't come out of it looking good either.

In one of the preseason press conferences after Ox got injured (I think), it was put to him that Liverpool might need a new midfielder and he absolutely laughed the journalist out of town. Carried on like it was the most proposterous suggestion he ever heard.

If you want to adopt that sort of cavalier attitude that's fine. But you can't then loan in a sick note who Juve couldn't wait to get rid of in a clear deadline day panic. Can't have it both ways.

And it's proven an even bigger disaster than was predicted.
The owners obviously get most of the blame for this embarrassing saga but Klopp didn't come out of it looking good either.

In one of the preseason press conferences after Ox got injured (I think), it was put to him that Liverpool might need a new midfielder and he absolutely laughed the journalist out of town. Carried on like it was the most proposterous suggestion he ever heard.

If you want to adopt that sort of cavalier attitude that's fine. But you can't then loan in a sick note who Juve couldn't wait to get rid of in a clear deadline day panic. Can't have it both ways.

And it's proven an even bigger disaster than was predicted.

Unfortunately now he is just reacting angrily to the suggestion. He is clearly now frustrated, but he should play it with a straight bat.
