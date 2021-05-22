« previous next »
Author Topic: Arthur Melo  (Read 81976 times)

Offline dirkster

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1120 on: Yesterday at 06:49:27 pm »
When is he going to be fit and available for selection by the way?
Offline Caligula?

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1121 on: Yesterday at 06:59:38 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 06:49:27 pm
When is he going to be fit and available for selection by the way?

Never. He's (wrongly) not going to get a game ahead of Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliot and others anyway so I don't know why we just don't send him back. Worse signing than Ben fucking Davies.
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1122 on: Yesterday at 07:05:03 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on Yesterday at 06:48:32 pm
Please tell me we didn't pay a loan fee for him

5 million euros I think :lmao

Offline elsewhere

« Reply #1123 on: Yesterday at 07:39:33 pm »
Was he already injured when we got him?
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1124 on: Yesterday at 07:43:10 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:39:33 pm
Was he already injured when we got him?
No. He got injured in training.
Offline stjohns

« Reply #1125 on: Yesterday at 07:55:59 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:43:10 pm
No. He got injured in training.

Impossible. That never happens at LFC. Seriously, does anyone have the stats on who got injured in matches versus in training? Seems like we started the season with a load of injuries.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1126 on: Yesterday at 07:58:48 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Yesterday at 07:55:59 pm
Impossible. That never happens at LFC. Seriously, does anyone have the stats on who got injured in matches versus in training? Seems like we started the season with a load of injuries.
Just a total shambles this season.
Offline Jay012345

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1127 on: Yesterday at 09:42:42 pm »
He was known to be injury prone before he came, it was a massive gamble and only a matter of time.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/arthur-melo/verletzungen/spieler/362842
Offline Al 666

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 04:58:31 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:39:33 pm
Was he already injured when we got him?

He was on his way back from a serious injury and was training with the kids at Juve.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 05:23:43 pm »
Might as well just resort to buying scratch cards to boost the transfer fund seeing as we are already taking a punt on players with an injury record like this.
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

« Reply #1130 on: Today at 05:24:12 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:58:31 pm
He was on his way back from a serious injury and was training with the kids at Juve.

Given the state of how quickly they wanted to get rid, surprised we didn't play hardball over the 4m loan fee and paying his wages in full
Offline y2w902

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 05:28:11 pm »
What's worse is we went for a player that wasn't even match fit.
Online SamLad

« Reply #1132 on: Today at 06:14:47 pm »
Quote from: y2w902 on Today at 05:28:11 pm
What's worse is we went for a player that wasn't even match fit.
maybe we just wanted to save some time.
Online mikeb58

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 06:18:15 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:14:47 pm
maybe we just wanted to save some time.

Haha...good that!
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 06:22:15 pm »
What's he still doing on our books??? And some will say that we have too many midfielders already. 17 minutes in 5 months.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 06:24:16 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:22:15 pm
What's he still doing on our books??? And some will say that we have too many midfielders already. 17 minutes in 5 months.

I guess the counter argument is y'all cry out for a midfielder but the guy hasn't had a chance but he is a new midfielder so....

I understand you though

why I'm sort of playing devil's advocate

what I actually think is wtf is point of this guy

Would love his wages Vs work ratio.

shit happens but this deal just... what's making it not a mistaken compromise?
Offline MonsLibpool

« Reply #1136 on: Today at 06:28:53 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 06:24:16 pm
I guess the counter argument is y'all cry out for a midfielder but the guy hasn't had a chance but he is a new midfielder so....

I understand you though

why I'm sort of playing devil's advocate

what I actually think is wtf is point of this guy

Would love his wages Vs work ratio.

shit happens but this deal just... what's making it not a mistaken compromise?
17 minutes in 5 months for a 10-month loan is poor business. We should cut our losses.
Online Dougle

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 06:38:03 pm »
29 pages. ?
Offline RedMan89

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 06:47:18 pm »
This lad has more pages on RAWK than minutes.
Offline farawayred

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 06:48:22 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 06:38:03 pm
29 pages. ?
"Arthur player fewer minutes than the number of pages on his RAWK thread"
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Ratboy3G

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1140 on: Today at 06:52:02 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:22:15 pm
What's he still doing on our books??? And some will say that we have too many midfielders already. 17 minutes in 5 months.

Perhaps there is no option to cancel the loan this window?
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline farawayred

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1141 on: Today at 06:53:24 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 06:52:02 pm
Perhaps there is no option to cancel the loan this window?
Surely not. Italian clubs are masters of loan deals.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Ratboy3G

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1142 on: Today at 06:54:57 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:53:24 pm
Surely not. Italian clubs are masters of loan deals.

Yep, hence we are where we are regards Melo
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline nerdster4

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1143 on: Today at 07:26:58 pm »
Juve literally gave away kulusevski. Italian Clubs dont always master loan deals

There is a possible scenario whereby melo comes back to help Thiago and our new January signing solidify our midfield as we push for top 4

And then I wake up
Offline elsewhere

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1144 on: Today at 07:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 06:38:03 pm
29 pages. ?
we can cancel the deal and get our money back if this reaches 40 pages
Online newterp

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1145 on: Today at 07:33:00 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:29:40 pm
we can cancel the deal and get our money back if this reaches 40 pages

but we have to do it by Jan 31 - 11pm
Offline Al 666

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1146 on: Today at 08:18:54 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:24:12 pm
Given the state of how quickly they wanted to get rid, surprised we didn't play hardball over the 4m loan fee and paying his wages in full

Especially given his well publicised off the field issues.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline TankEngine10

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1147 on: Today at 08:40:37 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:18:54 pm
Especially given his well publicised off the field issues.

This might have slipped past me. What's he been at?
Online LFCJayy

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1148 on: Today at 08:53:58 pm »
What a pathetic signing.
I hoped it would work out, but out of all the players Juve have given away.
Weve got the one that they was probably right to get rid off
Online SamLad

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 10:44:26 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:48:22 pm
"Arthur player fewer minutes than the number of pages on his RAWK thread"
how much has he cost the club per page?
Offline classycarra

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1150 on: Today at 10:54:30 pm »
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Today at 08:40:37 pm
This might have slipped past me. What's he been at?
big drinker/lots of parties, missing training, not in shape, holidaying without authorisation in brazil and in paris for neymar parties,when his transfer to juve was agreed he didnt bother turning up at barca, got banned from driving after drink driving and crashing (was driving on pavement of a towns main road at 4am on a Monday, with a passenger that could have driven)
Online SamLad

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1151 on: Today at 10:56:07 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:54:30 pm
big drinker/lots of parties, missing training, not in shape, holidaying without authorisation in brazil and in paris for neymar parties,when his transfer to juve was agreed he didnt bother turning up at barca, got banned from driving after drink driving and crashing (was driving on pavement of a towns main road at 4am on a Monday, with a passenger that could have driven)
since he's been with us, has this continued though?
Offline killer-heels

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1152 on: Today at 10:58:06 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:54:30 pm
big drinker/lots of parties, missing training, not in shape, holidaying without authorisation in brazil and in paris for neymar parties,when his transfer to juve was agreed he didnt bother turning up at barca, got banned from driving after drink driving and crashing (was driving on pavement of a towns main road at 4am on a Monday, with a passenger that could have driven)

Wow. And i thought we studied a players background (another Athletic story that showed just how amazing our master race of transfer teams were).
Offline classycarra

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1153 on: Today at 11:09:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:44:26 pm
how much has he cost the club per page?
minutes of professional footbal - 13 mins
loan fee - £4mil (4.5 mil euros)
salary - £5.375 [workings: reportedly £125,000 per week - 1 september to 30 june is 43 weeks

so 4mil plus 5.375mil = £9.375 mil total
divided by 13 minutes = around £721,000 per minute

EDIT: completely misread - it's per page

divide the total by 29 pages so = around £323,000 per minute
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:56:07 pm
since he's been with us, has this continued though?
no idea, but his history of frequently being unavailable has safely continued.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:58:06 pm
Wow. And i thought we studied a players background (another Athletic story that showed just how amazing our master race of transfer teams were).
Haha yeah they always talked up that they planned windows/months/years ahead and never at the last minute, and that their character was fundamental to be considered - but when they were fucking up the forward planning they bragged about, and when it came down to it at the last minute, they decided the character stuff didn't matter (see also Kabak who spat on a player months before)
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1154 on: Today at 11:12:08 pm »
Bit amusing how this thread always seems to be at the top, like he's the saviour for our season.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1155 on: Today at 11:15:18 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 11:12:08 pm
Bit amusing how this thread always seems to be at the top, like he's the saviour for our season.

not sure if theres been a player so less wanted in the first place in a long time! Its at the top of the page mostly so we can whinge about what a shit, pointless loan signing it was/is!
Offline killer-heels

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1156 on: Today at 11:16:49 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 11:12:08 pm
Bit amusing how this thread always seems to be at the top, like he's the saviour for our season.

Nobody thinks he is the saviour. He is just our virtual punching bag because we dont have a Pep Ljinders thread.
Online smurfinaus

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1157 on: Today at 11:21:18 pm »
So, in all seriousness when is he supposed to be back?.
