how much has he cost the club per page?
minutes of professional footbal - 13 mins
loan fee - £4mil (4.5 mil euros)
salary - £5.375 [workings: reportedly £125,000 per week - 1 september to 30 june is 43 weeks
so 4mil plus 5.375mil = £9.375 mil total
divided by 13 minutes = around £721,000 per minute
EDIT: completely misread - it's per page
divide the total by 29 pages so = around £323,000 per minute
since he's been with us, has this continued though?
no idea, but his history of frequently being unavailable has safely continued.
Wow. And i thought we studied a players background (another Athletic story that showed just how amazing our master race of transfer teams were).
Haha yeah they always talked up that they planned windows/months/years ahead and never at the last minute, and that their character was fundamental to be considered - but when they were fucking up the forward planning they bragged about, and when it came down to it at the last minute, they decided the character stuff didn't matter (see also Kabak who spat on a player months before)