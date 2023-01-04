There's always dissenting voices, you'll always get that, but it's in minority at Anfield (I'm saying fuck all about the Pit) I didn't grow up hearing people at the ground abusing the fuck out of a player because he got injured.

We have, sadly, started getting "supporters" following us who have no idea how to support the players and how to get behind the team when the chips are down.

yeah definitely. I know it's developed a bit (some things worse, a minority of things better) since my days going growing up. but the pearl clutching from ghost town (plus making up what Dave was saying) was just a little much.making it seem like its lurched from heady days where there were never 'outpourings of shite' from people in the crowd to what it's like now with fans that he reads online is more than a little bit hyperbolic (and definitely a bit of a denial of reality, at least compared to my experiences 15-20 odd years ago - particularly the last couple of seasons of Houllier and Rafa)this is true too, but even then in the last couple of decades i've heard more than enough local dissenting voices (obviously hard to tell outside of the regular ST holders who 'know' from experience how we support the team) shout out of line shit about (and directly to) our players.think GT suggesting it only happens online and is a recent phenomena, that people in the ground never get on the players backs about injuries (like kewell, redknapp, aurelio, ,aquillani, degan - no laughing at the drop in their quality please!) didn't and maybe still doesn't happen, feels a bit like harking back to a golden era with rose tinted specs (i can only offer my perspective for this century though