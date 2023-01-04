« previous next »
Author Topic: Arthur Melo

Re: Arthur Melo
January 4, 2023, 06:19:50 pm
Farewell Gremio's Prince....we'll always have the 13 minute stint in the 4-1 hammering at Napoli....
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Re: Arthur Melo
January 4, 2023, 06:22:31 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on January  4, 2023, 06:19:50 pm
Farewell Gremio's Prince....we'll always have the 13 minute stint in the 4-1 hammering at Napoli....

Wasn't it 5-2
Re: Arthur Melo
January 4, 2023, 06:46:25 pm
Respect to him for going to that party
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Arthur Melo
January 4, 2023, 06:57:42 pm
We were never signing him permanently but letting that be known hardly helps the players motivation for the rest of the season, when professionalism is clearly an issue with him.
Re: Arthur Melo
January 4, 2023, 07:20:08 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on January  4, 2023, 06:46:25 pm
Respect to him for going to that party

A classic ask for forgiveness later scenario
Re: Arthur Melo
January 4, 2023, 08:03:25 pm
Quote from: Samie on January  4, 2023, 05:08:23 pm


Doubt he kicks a ball for us for the entirety of his loan.
Re: Arthur Melo
January 4, 2023, 08:17:06 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on January  4, 2023, 08:03:25 pm
Doubt he kicks a ball for us for the entirety of his loan.

Didn't he get a touch against Napoli?
Re: Arthur Melo
January 4, 2023, 08:51:43 pm
Some corkers in the first few pages of this thread, its a best of worst shouts ever.
Re: Arthur Melo
January 4, 2023, 09:29:31 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on September  1, 2022, 10:03:10 pm
We can field a whole team of midfielders  :lmao

This is particularly good, bless Serbian. Firstly, it'd be a team on crutches and secondly, it'd be very, very bad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,095
Re: Arthur Melo
January 4, 2023, 11:54:28 pm
Quote from: Samie on January  4, 2023, 05:08:23 pm

Was always going to be the case, but interesting the club are putting that out there now. Good day to bury news that paints the recruitment guys in a not great light, I guess
Re: Arthur Melo
January 5, 2023, 12:28:33 am
Quote from: Classycara on January  4, 2023, 11:54:28 pm
Was always going to be the case, but interesting the club are putting that out there now. Good day to bury news that paints the recruitment guys in a not great light, I guess

In full playground mode, I reckon the footballing lot would say they started it first. ;D

Certainly in the case of the article by Sam Wallace about Ljinders.
Re: Arthur Melo
January 5, 2023, 01:14:18 am
Anyone have any spares for one of Arthur's parties...?
Re: Arthur Melo
January 5, 2023, 04:14:20 am
Quote from: RedG13 on January  2, 2023, 11:09:56 pm
To Sell a player they also have to agree to leave. Possible Ox didnt want to leave also.
Dont think Liverpool going to offer Keita anything more then 2 years, He in his right to hold out for other clubs on free and also would make sense for Liverpool to want to move him also.

To sell a player you also need a buyer. Given how Ox has been injured in most transfer windows, it would be hard to find anyone to make an offer that he would want to accept. He has had hard lines, same with Keita.
Re: Arthur Melo
January 5, 2023, 07:04:08 am
Quote from: Aldo1988 on January  4, 2023, 08:17:06 pm
Didn't he get a touch against Napoli?

You are right. In the 4-1 drubbing over there. Came on for a few mins before the end. I had switched off at 4-1 so didnt even see it.
Re: Arthur Melo
January 5, 2023, 08:05:41 am
We might as well just terminate it now. Why waste a spot in the squad?
Re: Arthur Melo
January 5, 2023, 02:08:28 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January  5, 2023, 08:05:41 am
We might as well just terminate it now. Why waste a spot in the squad?
Only necessary to get that squad spot back if we bring in a player this month haha
Re: Arthur Melo
January 5, 2023, 03:02:09 pm
He seems to still have plenty of fans...

Re: Arthur Melo
January 5, 2023, 03:14:36 pm
Gutted. He will be missed.
Re: Arthur Melo
January 5, 2023, 11:40:40 pm
Who??
Re: Arthur Melo
Yesterday at 02:26:18 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on January  3, 2023, 09:12:03 am
Nitpicking players is one thing; but it used to be based in affection and a wish for the player to come good. And usually required the player to actually do something wrong, as opposed to just being injured. There's a qualitative difference now, based on impatience, entitlement and outrage. Things aren't exactly the way you want them to be, and frankly someone has to pay!

Yeah, all those people pictured yelling in any crowd shout from almost any era were just doing so lovingly. You're a loon.
Re: Arthur Melo
Yesterday at 03:49:18 am
Another fine mess by recruitment. Certainly one to add to their greatest hits. Almost harking back to the duds from the transfer committee era during Rodgers time.
Re: Arthur Melo
Yesterday at 04:27:49 am
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 03:49:18 am
Another fine mess by recruitment. Certainly one to add to their greatest hits. Almost harking back to the duds from the transfer committee era during Rodgers time.

Be really interesting to know who rubber stamped this deal. Or better still, whose original idea it was....
Re: Arthur Melo
Yesterday at 09:34:06 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 02:26:18 am
Yeah, all those people pictured yelling in any crowd shout from almost any era were just doing so lovingly. You're a loon.
Haha, indeed!

It's got me thinking about the odd match I was able to make it to twenty years ago (and what family who went to every game said), in the post-treble Houllier era.

The main thing I recall is that the crowd were calm and relaxed, a picture of patience, affectionate to all players - those were the days. Few years before that, I remember nobody was ever impatient, tactless or unpleasant about sick note  oops sorry, I mean Jamie Redknapp - either.

This is all just a very recent development
Re: Arthur Melo
Yesterday at 11:18:08 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 02:26:18 am
Yeah, all those people pictured yelling in any crowd shout from almost any era were just doing so lovingly. You're a loon.

Yeah, but you'd always have the odd loon in the crowd who for no reason would hate a certain player (who wasn't as bad as they made them out to be) and never give them a chance!
Re: Arthur Melo
Yesterday at 11:28:15 am
The most pointless transfer since Ben Davies. Waste of time & money.
Re: Arthur Melo
Yesterday at 11:31:16 am
If we take a swing like this again to save money let it be at the start of pre season so they can at least be up to speed with Klopps methods.

We can't spend £50m on a player to keep the seat warm for our injured midfielders and that's fine.



Re: Arthur Melo
Yesterday at 12:22:26 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 11:18:08 am
Yeah, but you'd always have the odd loon in the crowd who for no reason would hate a certain player (who wasn't as bad as they made them out to be) and never give them a chance!
Fucks sake Riise!
Re: Arthur Melo
Yesterday at 02:53:41 pm
Arturs transfer from Barca to Juve is also implicated in the Juventus corruption case.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64150753

It appears that there was a lot of bad stuff surrounding this lad. Who, at LFC, was responsible for completing due diligence on this loan deal?

Re: Arthur Melo
Yesterday at 05:14:09 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 02:26:18 am
Yeah, all those people pictured yelling in any crowd shout from almost any era were just doing so lovingly. You're a loon.
Dear, dear Davo, may I introduce you to the phrase "And usually required the player to actually do something wrong, as opposed to just being injured". You have actually met before, believe it or not, in my previous post, but as you can't seem to read properly, it seems like you failed to connect.

As for people shouting in crowds, I take it you've never been to an actual game before? I'd happily take a 100 people shouting "For fucks sake, Melo" in the heat of the moment for some actual error he has made on the field of play to the outpurings of shite so many twats here aim at a player day in, day out for being injured.

Still, brave of you to come out as pro-twat. Weird, but brave.
Re: Arthur Melo
Yesterday at 05:19:54 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:14:09 pm
Dear, dear Davo, may I introduce you to the phrase "And usually required the player to actually do something wrong, as opposed to just being injured". You have actually met before, believe it or not, in my previous post, but as you can't seem to read properly, it seems like you failed to connect.

As for people shouting in crowds, I take it you've never been to an actual game before? I'd happily take a 100 people shouting "For fucks sake, Melo" in the heat of the moment for some actual error he has made on the field of play to the outpurings of shite so many twats here aim at a player day in, day out for being injured.

Still, brave of you to come out as pro-twat. Weird, but brave.

The fact that you think people in the stands are reasonable just gives up the gig. Pretty pathetic attempt but keep at it.
Re: Arthur Melo
Yesterday at 05:24:07 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:19:54 pm
The fact that you think people in the stands are reasonable just gives up the gig. Pretty pathetic attempt but keep at it.
Quite a downer you've got on 50k+ people there, mate. Wanna talk about it? Mind you a couple of them are proper quilts, it can't be denied
Re: Arthur Melo
Yesterday at 05:25:24 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:14:09 pm
Still, brave of you to come out as pro-twat. Weird, but brave.
Whut ;D
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:14:09 pm
As for people shouting in crowds, I take it you've never been to an actual game before? I'd happily take a 100 people shouting "For fucks sake, Melo" in the heat of the moment for some actual error
Have you?! You seem quite to have a rose tinted view if you don't think there's outpourings of shite ;D

You've never heard "fucks sake Kewell you fucking shithouse c*nt" when he's jumped out of a 30/70, or Riise delivering a cross too deep and out for a throw being met with "fucking prick Riise, fucking want it". Or someone like Xabi smartly avoiding getting deliberately booted yet again being told by he needs to "fucking want it more you coward". What about a "fed up with you c*nts, i'm off" when we're 85 mins in chasing a game. Nope, no outpourings of shite there, it's just people online haha
Re: Arthur Melo
Yesterday at 07:06:09 pm
Zakaria was available from the same club...
Re: Arthur Melo
Yesterday at 07:14:50 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:19:54 pm
The fact that you think people in the stands are reasonable just gives up the gig. Pretty pathetic attempt but keep at it.

Have you ever been to Anfield or just basing it all on watching Sky/ESPN/NBC or whatever you watch it on?

Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:25:24 pm
Whut ;DHave you?! You seem quite to have a rose tinted view if you don't think there's outpourings of shite ;D

You've never heard "fucks sake Kewell you fucking shithouse c*nt" when he's jumped out of a 30/70, or Riise delivering a cross too deep and out for a throw being met with "fucking prick Riise, fucking want it". Or someone like Xabi smartly avoiding getting deliberately booted yet again being told by he needs to "fucking want it more you coward". What about a "fed up with you c*nts, i'm off" when we're 85 mins in chasing a game. Nope, no outpourings of shite there, it's just people online haha

There's always dissenting voices, you'll always get that, but it's in minority at Anfield (I'm saying fuck all about the Pit) I didn't grow up hearing people at the ground abusing the fuck out of a player because he got injured.

I remember Frank McGarvey warming up v Ipswich in 1980, he never got on the pitch, but it didn't mean he got dogs abuse for being too shit to get into Bobs team - I also don't remember Bob getting dogs for signing him either.

We have, sadly, started getting "supporters" following us who have no idea how to support the players and how to get behind the team when the chips are down.
Re: Arthur Melo
Today at 02:41:50 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:14:50 pm
There's always dissenting voices, you'll always get that, but it's in minority at Anfield (I'm saying fuck all about the Pit) I didn't grow up hearing people at the ground abusing the fuck out of a player because he got injured.
yeah definitely. I know it's developed a bit (some things worse, a minority of things better) since my days going growing up. but the pearl clutching from ghost town (plus making up what Dave was saying) was just a little much.

making it seem like its lurched from heady days where there were never 'outpourings of shite' from people in the crowd to what it's like now with fans that he reads online is more than a little bit hyperbolic (and definitely a bit of a denial of reality, at least compared to my experiences 15-20 odd years ago - particularly the last couple of seasons of Houllier and Rafa)

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:14:50 pm
We have, sadly, started getting "supporters" following us who have no idea how to support the players and how to get behind the team when the chips are down.
this is true too, but even then in the last couple of decades i've heard more than enough local dissenting voices (obviously hard to tell outside of the regular ST holders who 'know' from experience how we support the team) shout out of line shit about (and directly to) our players.

think GT suggesting it only happens online and is a recent phenomena, that people in the ground never get on the players backs about injuries (like kewell, redknapp, aurelio, ,aquillani, degan - no laughing at the drop in their quality please!) didn't and maybe still doesn't happen, feels a bit like harking back to a golden era with rose tinted specs (i can only offer my perspective for this century though ;) )
Re: Arthur Melo
Today at 04:52:35 am
EDIT: On second thoughts, forget it. Won't do any good and poor Arthur doesn't deserve this shite from me in his thread, lol ;D

Though I was kinda proud of the Madame Defarge line; now lost to obscurity, like tears in the rain as David Batty's brother once said

Anyway good post, Rob ^
