Author Topic: Arthur Melo  (Read 74308 times)

Offline Pistolero

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1040 on: January 4, 2023, 06:19:50 pm »
Farewell Gremio's Prince....we'll always have the 13 minute stint in the 4-1 hammering at Napoli....
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline newterp

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1041 on: January 4, 2023, 06:22:31 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on January  4, 2023, 06:19:50 pm
Farewell Gremio's Prince....we'll always have the 13 minute stint in the 4-1 hammering at Napoli....

Wasn't it 5-2
Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1042 on: January 4, 2023, 06:46:25 pm »
Respect to him for going to that party
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1043 on: January 4, 2023, 06:57:42 pm »
We were never signing him permanently but letting that be known hardly helps the players motivation for the rest of the season, when professionalism is clearly an issue with him.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline newterp

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1044 on: January 4, 2023, 07:20:08 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on January  4, 2023, 06:46:25 pm
Respect to him for going to that party

A classic ask for forgiveness later scenario
Offline Number 7

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1045 on: January 4, 2023, 08:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January  4, 2023, 05:08:23 pm


Doubt he kicks a ball for us for the entirety of his loan.
YWNA

Offline Aldo1988

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1046 on: January 4, 2023, 08:17:06 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on January  4, 2023, 08:03:25 pm
Doubt he kicks a ball for us for the entirety of his loan.

Didn't he get a touch against Napoli?
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline damomad

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1047 on: January 4, 2023, 08:51:43 pm »
Some corkers in the first few pages of this thread, its a best of worst shouts ever.
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1048 on: January 4, 2023, 09:29:31 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on September  1, 2022, 10:03:10 pm
We can field a whole team of midfielders  :lmao

This is particularly good, bless Serbian. Firstly, it'd be a team on crutches and secondly, it'd be very, very bad.
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1049 on: January 4, 2023, 11:54:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January  4, 2023, 05:08:23 pm

Was always going to be the case, but interesting the club are putting that out there now. Good day to bury news that paints the recruitment guys in a not great light, I guess
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1050 on: Yesterday at 12:28:33 am »
Quote from: Classycara on January  4, 2023, 11:54:28 pm
Was always going to be the case, but interesting the club are putting that out there now. Good day to bury news that paints the recruitment guys in a not great light, I guess

In full playground mode, I reckon the footballing lot would say they started it first. ;D

Certainly in the case of the article by Sam Wallace about Ljinders.
Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1051 on: Yesterday at 01:14:18 am »
Anyone have any spares for one of Arthur's parties...?
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1052 on: Yesterday at 04:14:20 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on January  2, 2023, 11:09:56 pm
To Sell a player they also have to agree to leave. Possible Ox didnt want to leave also.
Dont think Liverpool going to offer Keita anything more then 2 years, He in his right to hold out for other clubs on free and also would make sense for Liverpool to want to move him also.

To sell a player you also need a buyer. Given how Ox has been injured in most transfer windows, it would be hard to find anyone to make an offer that he would want to accept. He has had hard lines, same with Keita.
Offline Number 7

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1053 on: Yesterday at 07:04:08 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on January  4, 2023, 08:17:06 pm
Didn't he get a touch against Napoli?

You are right. In the 4-1 drubbing over there. Came on for a few mins before the end. I had switched off at 4-1 so didnt even see it.
YWNA

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1054 on: Yesterday at 08:05:41 am »
We might as well just terminate it now. Why waste a spot in the squad?
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1055 on: Yesterday at 02:08:28 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:05:41 am
We might as well just terminate it now. Why waste a spot in the squad?
Only necessary to get that squad spot back if we bring in a player this month haha
Offline Arrowsmith

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1056 on: Yesterday at 03:02:09 pm »
He seems to still have plenty of fans...

Wool by birth, Scouse by blood.
JFT97

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1057 on: Yesterday at 03:14:36 pm »
Gutted. He will be missed.
Offline Barrow Shaun

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1058 on: Yesterday at 11:40:40 pm »
Who??
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 02:26:18 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on January  3, 2023, 09:12:03 am
Nitpicking players is one thing; but it used to be based in affection and a wish for the player to come good. And usually required the player to actually do something wrong, as opposed to just being injured. There's a qualitative difference now, based on impatience, entitlement and outrage. Things aren't exactly the way you want them to be, and frankly someone has to pay!

Yeah, all those people pictured yelling in any crowd shout from almost any era were just doing so lovingly. You're a loon.
Offline mattD

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 03:49:18 am »
Another fine mess by recruitment. Certainly one to add to their greatest hits. Almost harking back to the duds from the transfer committee era during Rodgers time.
Online redintweed

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1061 on: Today at 04:27:49 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 03:49:18 am
Another fine mess by recruitment. Certainly one to add to their greatest hits. Almost harking back to the duds from the transfer committee era during Rodgers time.

Be really interesting to know who rubber stamped this deal. Or better still, whose original idea it was....
I'd rather play for Liverpool Reserves than Everton.
