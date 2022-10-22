Farewell Gremio's Prince....we'll always have the 13 minute stint in the 4-1 hammering at Napoli....
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Respect to him for going to that party
Doubt he kicks a ball for us for the entirety of his loan.
We can field a whole team of midfielders
Was always going to be the case, but interesting the club are putting that out there now. Good day to bury news that paints the recruitment guys in a not great light, I guess
To Sell a player they also have to agree to leave. Possible Ox didnt want to leave also.Dont think Liverpool going to offer Keita anything more then 2 years, He in his right to hold out for other clubs on free and also would make sense for Liverpool to want to move him also.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 2.18]