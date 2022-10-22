« previous next »
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 06:19:50 pm »
Farewell Gremio's Prince....we'll always have the 13 minute stint in the 4-1 hammering at Napoli....
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1041 on: Yesterday at 06:22:31 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 06:19:50 pm
Farewell Gremio's Prince....we'll always have the 13 minute stint in the 4-1 hammering at Napoli....

Wasn't it 5-2
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1042 on: Yesterday at 06:46:25 pm »
Respect to him for going to that party
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1043 on: Yesterday at 06:57:42 pm »
We were never signing him permanently but letting that be known hardly helps the players motivation for the rest of the season, when professionalism is clearly an issue with him.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1044 on: Yesterday at 07:20:08 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 06:46:25 pm
Respect to him for going to that party

A classic ask for forgiveness later scenario
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1045 on: Yesterday at 08:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:08:23 pm


Doubt he kicks a ball for us for the entirety of his loan.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1046 on: Yesterday at 08:17:06 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 08:03:25 pm
Doubt he kicks a ball for us for the entirety of his loan.

Didn't he get a touch against Napoli?
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 08:51:43 pm »
Some corkers in the first few pages of this thread, its a best of worst shouts ever.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 09:29:31 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on September  1, 2022, 10:03:10 pm
We can field a whole team of midfielders  :lmao

This is particularly good, bless Serbian. Firstly, it'd be a team on crutches and secondly, it'd be very, very bad.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1049 on: Yesterday at 11:54:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:08:23 pm

Was always going to be the case, but interesting the club are putting that out there now. Good day to bury news that paints the recruitment guys in a not great light, I guess
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 12:28:33 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:54:28 pm
Was always going to be the case, but interesting the club are putting that out there now. Good day to bury news that paints the recruitment guys in a not great light, I guess

In full playground mode, I reckon the footballing lot would say they started it first. ;D

Certainly in the case of the article by Sam Wallace about Ljinders.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 01:14:18 am »
Anyone have any spares for one of Arthur's parties...?
