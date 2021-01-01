No one has questioned Arthur's character or implied his injuries are because of his mentality, simply pointed out the whole thing has been a colossal waste of time and a waste of money to boot. If we get another midfielder in this window he'll probably have to be shipped back anyway because we'll need the extra non-homegrown space in the squad.



I mean, we'd all have preferred him to be fit and contributing on the pitch but it ain't happening so what can you do? Would you rather we held off on getting another midfielder this window just because Arthur deserves the chance to play a few games in a couple of months time?