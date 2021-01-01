He's on loan here so he's a Liverpool player for the time being, keen to play for the Reds, his chances derailed by injury, not some personal character failing or anything objectionable like that, and therefore deserves to be treated as a Liverpool player.
These things used to mean something before gobshitery infested the fanbase
If anything he probably wanted it a bit too much. It's clear he saw this as a chance to get his career back on track, maybe his last chance at a giant of a club. He hired an additional physio and personal trainer apparently. He might have pushed himself too hard too soon given he'd barely been training at Juventus.
I understand people's frustration with the midfield this season but blaming players for being injured baffles me. Footballers want to play. I've never seen anything to indicate Arthur, Keita, Ox, Jones or Thiago want anything but to play. Yet as you say we regularly have people here questioning their character, certainly with Arthur, Keita and Ox anyway.