Author Topic: Arthur Melo  (Read 69660 times)

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 01:55:36 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 12:59:18 pm
Jack Witham, from a land a long time ago!

Bloody hell that's a blast from the past. Only played 15 times in 4 years for us. He was the original 'man of glass' such was his injury problems. Scored 7 goals for us though so he had it in him to be a decent striker, but sadly his body wasn't up to it.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 02:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 01:55:36 pm
Just discovered Wikipedia?
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 02:53:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:23:01 pm
maybe there should be a new rule imposed on clubs - especially LFC:

if you sign a player and he gets injured, you have to kick him out the door as soon as possible, to avoid getting low-mentality fans pissed off.  that's the only way to stop this nonsense from players.


btw I wonder how many of the people posting shite about an injured player would react if their own employer took the kind of approach they want to see?  "Sorry you broke your ankle on the building site, Davey lad. Bloody hard luck. mate.  You're a good bloke and all that but we've got this house to put up, so just fuck off, eh?"
We aren't his employer, Barcelona Juventus are. We're paying to take him on loan. If the building site needed to get temps in and one of them was unable to do the job, it would be the responsibility of the agency being paid to take care of it.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 02:55:04 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:53:11 pm
Juventus?
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 02:57:03 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:53:11 pm
He's on loan here so he's a Liverpool player for the time being, keen to play for the Reds, his chances derailed by injury, not some personal character failing or anything objectionable like that, and therefore deserves to be treated as a Liverpool player.

These things used to mean something before gobshitery infested the fanbase
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 03:08:00 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:57:03 pm
I dont see why he should come in for criticism at all.

Hopefully gets games for us and even more so improves us. Cant fault his dedication for wanting to play for us, especially when we have a midfield crisis.

My only worry is, when hes fit is he the player we need or could do with? Seems like a panic buy on deadline day.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 03:12:19 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:57:03 pm
If anything he probably wanted it a bit too much. It's clear he saw this as a chance to get his career back on track, maybe his last chance at a giant of a club. He hired an additional physio and personal trainer apparently. He might have pushed himself too hard too soon given he'd barely been training at Juventus.

I understand people's frustration with the midfield this season but blaming players for being injured baffles me. Footballers want to play. I've never seen anything to indicate Arthur, Keita, Ox, Jones or Thiago want anything but to play. Yet as you say we regularly have people here questioning their character, certainly with Arthur, Keita and Ox anyway.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 03:27:42 pm »
No one has questioned Arthur's character or implied his injuries are because of his mentality, simply pointed out the whole thing has been a colossal waste of time and a waste of money to boot. If we get another midfielder in this window he'll probably have to be shipped back anyway because we'll need the extra non-homegrown space in the squad.

I mean, we'd all have preferred him to be fit and contributing on the pitch but it ain't happening so what can you do? Would you rather we held off on getting another midfielder this window just because Arthur deserves the chance to play a few games in a couple of months time?
