Arthur Melo

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #960 on: December 30, 2022, 12:47:36 pm
Does this guy actually exist?
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #961 on: December 30, 2022, 12:47:37 pm
Quote from: JJ Red on December 30, 2022, 12:45:48 pm
No offence to the lad but i think big Andy Carroll finally has competition for worst ever signing.

Phillip Degen has asked someone to hold his beer.
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #962 on: December 30, 2022, 12:48:20 pm
Quote from: JJ Red on December 30, 2022, 12:45:48 pm
No offence to the lad but i think big Andy Carroll finally has competition for worst ever signing.
Absolute rubbish. A squad player on loan versus our club record signing? It's not even a debate.
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #963 on: December 30, 2022, 12:52:39 pm
At least Carroll did something while he was here. You might as well have chucked the Arthur money into the fire. Maybe he'll come good and prove us all wrong but as things stand it looks quite likely he'll be on his way back with only a couple of very brief substitute appearances under his belt.
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #964 on: December 30, 2022, 12:54:56 pm
Quote from: JJ Red on December 30, 2022, 12:45:48 pm
No offence to the lad but i think big Andy Carroll finally has competition for worst ever signing.

Carroll is nowhere near our worst signing. He gets a terrible rep, but he scored a handful of big goals for Liverpool. We also got a good chunk of his fee back. Lazar Markovic was far worse, he did the square root of fuck all in every position he played and we couldnt give him away.
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #965 on: December 30, 2022, 01:14:13 pm
for me no bad signing will ever come close to Balotelli.  hate that twat, he disgraced the shirt every time he put it on.
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #966 on: December 30, 2022, 01:20:59 pm
El Hadji Diouf trumps them all. An absolute c*nt and an awful footballer to go along with it. A number 9 and went the whole season without scoring a goal. Dirty rat.
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #967 on: December 30, 2022, 01:28:12 pm
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on December 30, 2022, 01:20:59 pm
El Hadji Diouf trumps them all. An absolute c*nt and an awful footballer to go along with it. A number 9 and went the whole season without scoring a goal. Dirty rat.

Ding, ding, ding...We have a winner!
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #968 on: December 30, 2022, 04:00:20 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 30, 2022, 12:54:56 pm
Carroll is nowhere near our worst signing. He gets a terrible rep, but he scored a handful of big goals for Liverpool. We also got a good chunk of his fee back. Lazar Markovic was far worse, he did the square root of fuck all in every position he played and we couldn’t give him away.
I really didn't like Carroll but yep he contributed memories in a couple of big games (mostly the Everton semi final) and somehow West Ham bizarrely gave us half the crazy fee we paid for him back. So Carroll doesn't come close to Markovic for wasted money, nor Diouf for attitude and money (or Konchesky for a diluted version)

With Melo's fee and wages, plus B Davies's fee and wages, do we get somewhere close to £10-15m? Pretty wild
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #969 on: December 30, 2022, 04:04:16 pm
Worst signing ever debates are always great  ;D

Ill never understand anyone puttingwell, anyone, above (or below rather) someone who was signed instead of Nicolas Anelka, set the record for the first Liverpool 9 to go a whole season without scoring, spat at opposition fans more than once, got fucked off to Bolton and has since spent his time constantly slagging off one of our greatest ever players. Theres signings which havent really done anything, like Arthur, then theres Diouf.
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #970 on: December 30, 2022, 04:07:35 pm
Quote from: Classycara on December 30, 2022, 04:00:20 pm
I really didn't like Carroll but yep he contributed memories in a couple of big games (mostly the Everton semi final) and somehow West Ham bizarrely gave us half the crazy fee we paid for him back. So Carroll doesn't come close to Markovic for wasted money, nor Diouf for attitude and money (or Konchesky for a diluted version)

With Melo's fee and wages, plus B Davies's fee and wages, do we get somewhere close to £10-15m? Pretty wild

I wouldn't worry about the Ben Davies one, we'll have been up on that deal after getting a loan fee from Sheff Utd then selling for £4m to Rangers.

Arthur we've paid a £3.9m loan fee (not sure if this includes his wages or not), hopefully he can make some sort of contribution for that before the end of the season.
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #971 on: December 30, 2022, 04:23:00 pm
Quote from: JasonF on December 30, 2022, 04:07:35 pm
I wouldn't worry about the Ben Davies one, we'll have been up on that deal after getting a loan fee from Sheff Utd then selling for £4m to Rangers.
Yeah, kind of unpleasant one from the club I thought at the time, treating him a bit discompassionately like an asset (see also Allan).

Saw he was gettable from under Celtic's noses at below market value, so prevented him getting a move to a team that wanted to play him and then held out to turn him over for a profit instead of letting him go straight away
Quote from: JasonF on December 30, 2022, 04:07:35 pm
Arthur we've paid a £3.9m loan fee (not sure if this includes his wages or not), hopefully he can make some sort of contribution for that before the end of the season.
Thanks for the info. One thing I do remember from the Juve letter announcing the deal was that it didn't include wages. Fingers crossed yeah, even if it's just giving Thiago 25 minutes off during some garbage time would be better than nothing (or helping us win, if he ever makes it on during a competitive situation)
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #972 on: December 30, 2022, 04:24:09 pm
Quote from: SamLad on December 30, 2022, 01:14:13 pm
for me no bad signing will ever come close to Balotelli.  hate that twat, he disgraced the shirt every time he put it on.

Balotelli was a nob, but Diouf was just a nasty footballer.no idea why we bought him.
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #973 on: December 30, 2022, 04:25:20 pm
Quote from: Classycara on December 30, 2022, 04:23:00 pm
Yeah, kind of unpleasant one from the club I thought at the time, treating him a bit discompassionately like an asset (see also Allan).

Saw he was gettable from under Celtic's noses at below market value, so prevented him getting a move to a team that wanted to play him and then held out to turn him over for a profit instead of letting him go straight away Thanks for the info. One thing I do remember from the Juve letter announcing the deal was that it didn't include wages. Fingers crossed yeah, even if it's just giving Thiago 25 minutes off during some garbage time would be better than nothing (or helping us win, if he ever makes it on during a competitive situation)

Hahahahahaha the club can't fucking win with some of you guys. What a fucking moronic take
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #974 on: December 30, 2022, 04:27:35 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on December 30, 2022, 04:24:09 pm
Balotelli was a nob, but Diouf was just a nasty footballer.no idea why we bought him.
Didn't we let Anelka go to sign Diouf? I mean Anelka was an arse, but Diouf was a horrible piece of work
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #975 on: December 30, 2022, 04:30:17 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on December 30, 2022, 04:25:20 pm
Hahahahahaha the club can't fucking win with some of you guys. What a fucking moronic take
It doesn't seem like you understand what the expression "can't win" means? ;D The alternative to what I said would have been just fine. Moronic feels a bit like you're projecting, but maybe you have more depth than you're letting on and can form a coherent argument. In what way is what I said incorrect or illogical?
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #976 on: December 30, 2022, 05:12:21 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on December 30, 2022, 04:24:09 pm
Balotelli was a nob, but Diouf was just a nasty footballer.no idea why we bought him.
you're right.  I think I'd erased the Spitter from my memory for a minute there.  hopefully I'll repeat that mistake frequently.

and I still hate fuckking Balotelli.
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #977 on: Yesterday at 10:06:49 pm
He's a bit mystery to me. Is he injured, unfit or he's just not good enough?
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #978 on: Yesterday at 10:12:43 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:06:49 pm
Is he injured, unfit or he's just not good enough?

Seemingly....maybe...and more than likely
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #979 on: Yesterday at 10:14:45 pm
What's the mystery? He joined us on 1st September without having a pre-season with Juventus. Spent a month working on his fitness and then tore his quad in training in early October and a 3-4 month recovery time was mooted. 3 months takes us to about now so we should see him back in training in January.
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #980 on: Yesterday at 10:33:15 pm
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #981 on: Yesterday at 10:42:33 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:33:15 pm


Maybe he pushed himself too hard too soon?  Like I've said previously, I'll judge him when he's played more than 20-30 mins.  At this moment in time, I'm routing for him to do well for us.
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #982 on: Yesterday at 11:57:13 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:06:49 pm
He's a bit mystery to me. Is he injured, unfit or he's just not good enough?

?Por que no los tres?
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #983 on: Today at 12:06:35 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:33:15 pm

Not fair. Stop showing him as a human being. Don't you know he's supposed to be a punchbag?
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #984 on: Today at 12:24:55 am
Quote from: TSC on December 30, 2022, 12:47:36 pm
Does this guy actually exist?

Who??
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #985 on: Today at 04:48:33 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on December 30, 2022, 01:28:12 pm
Ding, ding, ding...We have a winner!

I think Stewart downing was worse, both in terms of performances and value for money. An absolute average bottle job.

Other names that sprung to mind:

Christian Poulsen

Julian dicks

Paul Stewart

Torben piechnik

David James

Christian ziege

Charlie Adam

Milan Jovanovic

Bruno Cheyrou

Bjorn Tore Kvarme

Anthony le tallec

 all of these worse value for money and worse performers than Diouf imo.

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #986 on: Today at 04:54:05 am
Sometimes I think I am the only one who was excited to see Arthur sign for us. He was class at times at Barca.

People have a short memory. Hope he just continues to stay strong and knuckle down, and hopefully things come good for him in 2023. He has superstar talent.
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #987 on: Today at 05:57:38 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 04:54:05 am
Sometimes I think I am the only one who was excited to see Arthur sign for us. He was class at times at Barca.

People have a short memory. Hope he just continues to stay strong and knuckle down, and hopefully things come good for him in 2023. He has superstar talent.
Hopefully he comes back from latest injury and starts to show why he had always been highly rated. He needs some luck (do feel sorry for him to be honest).
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #988 on: Today at 07:37:48 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 04:54:05 am
Sometimes I think I am the only one who was excited to see Arthur sign for us. He was class at times at Barca.

People have a short memory. Hope he just continues to stay strong and knuckle down, and hopefully things come good for him in 2023. He has superstar talent.

Not the only one.Saw him play some at Barcelona and he definitely has quality.

Just hope he isn't one of those players who's bodies can't take top level football after a while and are stuck in a vicious injury/recovery/injury loop.

I don't like people pouring their negative emotions about the squad's performance into one player either but we (and everyone else) have long traditions in that.
