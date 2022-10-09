« previous next »
Arthur Melo

Re: Arthur Melo
October 9, 2022, 05:42:03 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on October  9, 2022, 01:54:42 pm
So you think Tsimikas, Eliott and Carvalho are guaranteed to play 3-400+ games for the club? Thats my definition of an unqualified success. Eliott and Carvalho might well do that (personally I think they will) - but its far too early to say. Also, these are the complete opposite signings of Melo - we clearly spent a lot of time in effort into making them. Melo was a last minute punt. If you can't see the difference, I don't know what to tell you.

So of the current squad only hendo, Bobby and Milner are unqualified successes
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  9, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.

Re: Arthur Melo
October 9, 2022, 07:24:30 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on October  9, 2022, 05:19:13 pm
Imagine coming into a player thread while our game is on to say "I told you so!" about one of our players getting injured.
Sorry I should of asked for your permission first.
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Re: Arthur Melo
October 10, 2022, 07:14:34 am
Is he injured?
Re: Arthur Melo
October 10, 2022, 08:14:00 am
Quote from: stoj on October 10, 2022, 07:14:34 am
Is he injured?

Needs surgery, 3 months or so.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Arthur Melo
October 10, 2022, 08:38:50 am
What an absolute waste of time and money.
Believer

Re: Arthur Melo
October 10, 2022, 08:47:48 am
I was thinking wed probably send him back to juve, 3/4 months out after surgery, hed then need probably a month or two to get up to speed, so thats at least 6 months given his injury history. Whats the point.
Re: Arthur Melo
October 10, 2022, 08:57:13 am
May as well have just given all this money to Gini for his new contract.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Arthur Melo
October 10, 2022, 09:03:41 am
Quote from: Fromola on October 10, 2022, 08:57:13 am
May as well have just given all this money to Gini for his new contract.

No. If anything, we deserve that hammering financially. The player doesnt, we do.
Re: Arthur Melo
October 10, 2022, 09:04:01 am
Disaster of a signing that a lot of us called it from the beginning. Getting in an injury prone player in an injury prone squad. We almost won the quadruple last year and we've been reduced to taking complete gambles for some reason.
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Re: Arthur Melo
October 10, 2022, 08:18:10 pm
Quote from: tubby on October 10, 2022, 08:14:00 am
Needs surgery, 3 months or so.

Thanks, well there was a suspicion of prone to injury? Couldn't make it up right now
Re: Arthur Melo
October 10, 2022, 10:17:44 pm
Turned into a melon 😁
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes

Re: Arthur Melo
October 10, 2022, 10:19:21 pm
Quote from: Fromola on October 10, 2022, 08:57:13 am
May as well have just given all this money to Gini for his new contract.

 ;D ;D

Weve really fucked ourselves in midfield
Re: Arthur Melo
October 10, 2022, 10:27:47 pm
Quote from: tubby on October 10, 2022, 08:14:00 am
Needs surgery, 3 months or so.

Recall signing Aquilani years back who seemed to be constantly injured.  That seems like a super signing compared to this fella.
Re: Arthur Melo
October 11, 2022, 07:00:30 am
Quote from: TSC on October 10, 2022, 10:27:47 pm
Recall signing Aquilani years back who seemed to be constantly injured.  That seems like a super signing compared to this fella.

We signed him injured. Not Rafa's finest hour!
Re: Arthur Melo
October 11, 2022, 07:29:08 am
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on October 11, 2022, 07:00:30 am
We signed him injured. Not Rafa's finest hour!

We could only sign him as Roma owed us money so it didn't cost us anything up front. Not like he was a player we'd have wanted otherwise.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Arthur Melo
October 11, 2022, 07:38:01 am
Quote from: tubby on October 10, 2022, 08:14:00 am
Needs surgery, 3 months or so.

Brilliant our emergency signing in midfield is now severely injured and essentially not going to play/do much for us.

FSG need to dip their hands in their pocket this Jan to buy some more decent midfielders, go big or we go bust.
Re: Arthur Melo
October 11, 2022, 07:42:49 am
Again, did he get a fresh injury with us or is this something he was carrying that they thought he could work through but it hasn't panned out? And what exactly is the injury?
Re: Arthur Melo
October 11, 2022, 08:25:24 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on October 11, 2022, 07:42:49 am
Again, did he get a fresh injury with us or is this something he was carrying that they thought he could work through but it hasn't panned out? And what exactly is the injury?

He had returned from an injury and therefore didnt have a pre-season with Juventus. When he signed for us he was fit to train but lacking match practice and sharpness so thats the programme we put him on.
Re: Arthur Melo
October 11, 2022, 10:22:39 am
Quote from: killer-heels on October 11, 2022, 08:25:24 am
He had returned from an injury and therefore didnt have a pre-season with Juventus. When he signed for us he was fit to train but lacking match practice and sharpness so thats the programme we put him on.

A bit like Ramsay after we signed himpicked up an injury immediately. Is this coincidence or something to do with the intensity of our training?
#JFT97

Re: Arthur Melo
October 11, 2022, 10:24:50 am
Quote from: stockdam on October 11, 2022, 10:22:39 am
A bit like Ramsay after we signed himpicked up an injury immediately. Is this coincidence or something to do with the intensity of our training?

Ramsey I believe was already injured as we signed him.
Re: Arthur Melo
October 11, 2022, 10:32:36 am
Quote from: Simplexity on October 11, 2022, 10:24:50 am
Ramsey I believe was already injured as we signed him.

He started training and then the medical team found a problem. Maybe it was already there and it had been missed or maybe it was picked up in training.
#JFT97

Re: Arthur Melo
October 11, 2022, 10:35:40 am
Quote from: stockdam on October 11, 2022, 10:32:36 am
He started training and then the medical team found a problem. Maybe it was already there and it had been missed or maybe it was picked up in training.

Incorrect.  An injury was found during his medical.
Re: Arthur Melo
October 11, 2022, 03:32:33 pm
Quote from: stockdam on October 11, 2022, 10:22:39 am
A bit like Ramsay after we signed himpicked up an injury immediately. Is this coincidence or something to do with the intensity of our training?

Ramsey had an injury that we found during the medical. He could have carried on with it for a while, but a decision was made to fix it right away. But with Ramsey, we bought someone long-term, and not someone we brought in as immediate cover. Different situation.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Arthur Melo
October 12, 2022, 05:09:07 am
Whoever advised us to sign this guy should be sacked right now.
Re: Arthur Melo
October 12, 2022, 07:27:32 am
Quote from: UNO on October 12, 2022, 05:09:07 am
Whoever advised us to sign this guy should be sacked right now.
Even if it was Klopp?
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: Arthur Melo
October 12, 2022, 08:11:29 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on October 12, 2022, 07:27:32 am
Even if it was Klopp?

If it was Klopp then sack Ljinders for encouraging him.
Re: Arthur Melo
October 12, 2022, 08:18:34 am
Quote from: killer-heels on October 12, 2022, 08:11:29 am
If it was Klopp then sack Ljinders for encouraging him.

;D
Re: Arthur Melo
October 12, 2022, 08:24:56 am
If we are faced with this situation again I just hope we elevate one of the U-23 guys showing the most potential
Re: Arthur Melo
October 12, 2022, 08:28:54 am
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on October 12, 2022, 08:24:56 am
If we are faced with this situation again I just hope we elevate one of the U-23 guys showing the most potential

I don't agree. If we are in the position again then I hope we do the same thing which is get the best footballer we feel we can get our hands on.

The problem is that we found ourselves in the same situation as in January 2021, again. It was a fuck up by FSG, Ward, Klopp, the transfer nerds, all of them. Don't know if it was arrogance or misplaced faith, but it has cost us. In a perverse way I kind of like the fact that we have pissed away £8m. As my mum would say when I lost my last £8m, that will teach you.
Re: Arthur Melo
October 12, 2022, 09:15:24 am
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on October 11, 2022, 07:00:30 am
We signed him injured. Not Rafa's finest hour!

Classic from Rafa that whole episode. Fuck off Alonso that much he wants to leave and then sign a cripple to try and replace him.
Re: Arthur Melo
October 12, 2022, 09:24:56 am
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on October 12, 2022, 08:24:56 am
If we are faced with this situation again I just hope we elevate one of the U-23 guys showing the most potential
Jay Spearing?
Re: Arthur Melo
October 12, 2022, 02:26:32 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on October 12, 2022, 08:11:29 am
If it was Klopp then sack Ljinders for encouraging him.

And writing a book about it: "The Melo Years"
Re: Arthur Melo
October 17, 2022, 12:19:50 am
Has Klopp commented on Melos injury or intimated how long he's potentially out for?

I know Melo wrote a piece a few days ago despondent over his injury.
Re: Arthur Melo
October 17, 2022, 12:21:58 am
Don't think he has but I'm pretty sure I read 3-4 months with a torn quad muscle.
Re: Arthur Melo
December 26, 2022, 03:13:55 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on October 17, 2022, 12:21:58 am
Don't think he has but I'm pretty sure I read 3-4 months with a torn quad muscle.
Hope going to see him soon. It's quite reassuring to have another midfielder actually.  :)
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Re: Arthur Melo
December 26, 2022, 04:59:08 pm
Tore his quad in early October and a 3-4 month recovery time was mooted. So we should see him in training in the next couple of weeks.
Re: Arthur Melo
Today at 06:35:21 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on December 26, 2022, 04:59:08 pm
Tore his quad in early October and a 3-4 month recovery time was mooted. So we should see him in training in the next couple of weeks.

Was going to ask about him... so we looking maybe late Jan early Feb for him to start training ?
