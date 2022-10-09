So you think Tsimikas, Eliott and Carvalho are guaranteed to play 3-400+ games for the club? Thats my definition of an unqualified success. Eliott and Carvalho might well do that (personally I think they will) - but its far too early to say. Also, these are the complete opposite signings of Melo - we clearly spent a lot of time in effort into making them. Melo was a last minute punt. If you can't see the difference, I don't know what to tell you.
Imagine coming into a player thread while our game is on to say "I told you so!" about one of our players getting injured.
Is he injured?
May as well have just given all this money to Gini for his new contract.
Needs surgery, 3 months or so.
Recall signing Aquilani years back who seemed to be constantly injured. That seems like a super signing compared to this fella.
We signed him injured. Not Rafa's finest hour!
Again, did he get a fresh injury with us or is this something he was carrying that they thought he could work through but it hasn't panned out? And what exactly is the injury?
He had returned from an injury and therefore didnt have a pre-season with Juventus. When he signed for us he was fit to train but lacking match practice and sharpness so thats the programme we put him on.
A bit like Ramsay after we signed him
picked up an injury immediately. Is this coincidence or something to do with the intensity of our training?
Ramsey I believe was already injured as we signed him.
He started training and then the medical team found a problem. Maybe it was already there and it had been missed or maybe it was picked up in training.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.51]