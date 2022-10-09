« previous next »
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #920 on: October 9, 2022, 05:42:03 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on October  9, 2022, 01:54:42 pm
So you think Tsimikas, Eliott and Carvalho are guaranteed to play 3-400+ games for the club? Thats my definition of an unqualified success. Eliott and Carvalho might well do that (personally I think they will) - but its far too early to say. Also, these are the complete opposite signings of Melo - we clearly spent a lot of time in effort into making them. Melo was a last minute punt. If you can't see the difference, I don't know what to tell you.

So of the current squad only hendo, Bobby and Milner are unqualified successes
Logged
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #921 on: October 9, 2022, 07:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on October  9, 2022, 05:19:13 pm
Imagine coming into a player thread while our game is on to say "I told you so!" about one of our players getting injured.
Sorry I should of asked for your permission first.
Logged
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #922 on: October 10, 2022, 07:14:34 am »
Is he injured?
Logged

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #923 on: October 10, 2022, 08:14:00 am »
Quote from: stoj on October 10, 2022, 07:14:34 am
Is he injured?

Needs surgery, 3 months or so.
Logged
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #924 on: October 10, 2022, 08:38:50 am »
What an absolute waste of time and money.
Logged
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #925 on: October 10, 2022, 08:47:48 am »
I was thinking wed probably send him back to juve, 3/4 months out after surgery, hed then need probably a month or two to get up to speed, so thats at least 6 months given his injury history. Whats the point.
Logged

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #926 on: October 10, 2022, 08:57:13 am »
May as well have just given all this money to Gini for his new contract.
Logged
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #927 on: October 10, 2022, 09:03:41 am »
Quote from: Fromola on October 10, 2022, 08:57:13 am
May as well have just given all this money to Gini for his new contract.

No. If anything, we deserve that hammering financially. The player doesnt, we do.
Logged

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #928 on: October 10, 2022, 09:04:01 am »
Disaster of a signing that a lot of us called it from the beginning. Getting in an injury prone player in an injury prone squad. We almost won the quadruple last year and we've been reduced to taking complete gambles for some reason.
Logged
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #929 on: October 10, 2022, 08:18:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby on October 10, 2022, 08:14:00 am
Needs surgery, 3 months or so.

Thanks, well there was a suspicion of prone to injury? Couldn't make it up right now
Logged

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #930 on: October 10, 2022, 10:17:44 pm »
Turned into a melon 😁
Logged
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #931 on: October 10, 2022, 10:19:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on October 10, 2022, 08:57:13 am
May as well have just given all this money to Gini for his new contract.

 ;D ;D

Weve really fucked ourselves in midfield
Logged

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #932 on: October 10, 2022, 10:27:47 pm »
Quote from: tubby on October 10, 2022, 08:14:00 am
Needs surgery, 3 months or so.

Recall signing Aquilani years back who seemed to be constantly injured.  That seems like a super signing compared to this fella.
Logged

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 07:00:30 am »
Quote from: TSC on October 10, 2022, 10:27:47 pm
Recall signing Aquilani years back who seemed to be constantly injured.  That seems like a super signing compared to this fella.

We signed him injured. Not Rafa's finest hour!
Logged

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 07:29:08 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 07:00:30 am
We signed him injured. Not Rafa's finest hour!

We could only sign him as Roma owed us money so it didn't cost us anything up front. Not like he was a player we'd have wanted otherwise.
Logged
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #935 on: Yesterday at 07:38:01 am »
Quote from: tubby on October 10, 2022, 08:14:00 am
Needs surgery, 3 months or so.

Brilliant our emergency signing in midfield is now severely injured and essentially not going to play/do much for us.

FSG need to dip their hands in their pocket this Jan to buy some more decent midfielders, go big or we go bust.
Logged

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #936 on: Yesterday at 07:42:49 am »
Again, did he get a fresh injury with us or is this something he was carrying that they thought he could work through but it hasn't panned out? And what exactly is the injury?
Logged

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #937 on: Yesterday at 08:25:24 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 07:42:49 am
Again, did he get a fresh injury with us or is this something he was carrying that they thought he could work through but it hasn't panned out? And what exactly is the injury?

He had returned from an injury and therefore didnt have a pre-season with Juventus. When he signed for us he was fit to train but lacking match practice and sharpness so thats the programme we put him on.
Logged

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #938 on: Yesterday at 10:22:39 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:25:24 am
He had returned from an injury and therefore didnt have a pre-season with Juventus. When he signed for us he was fit to train but lacking match practice and sharpness so thats the programme we put him on.

A bit like Ramsay after we signed himpicked up an injury immediately. Is this coincidence or something to do with the intensity of our training?
Logged
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #939 on: Yesterday at 10:24:50 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:22:39 am
A bit like Ramsay after we signed himpicked up an injury immediately. Is this coincidence or something to do with the intensity of our training?

Ramsey I believe was already injured as we signed him.
Logged

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #940 on: Yesterday at 10:32:36 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 10:24:50 am
Ramsey I believe was already injured as we signed him.

He started training and then the medical team found a problem. Maybe it was already there and it had been missed or maybe it was picked up in training.
Logged
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #941 on: Yesterday at 10:35:40 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:32:36 am
He started training and then the medical team found a problem. Maybe it was already there and it had been missed or maybe it was picked up in training.

Incorrect.  An injury was found during his medical.
Logged

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #942 on: Yesterday at 03:32:33 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:22:39 am
A bit like Ramsay after we signed himpicked up an injury immediately. Is this coincidence or something to do with the intensity of our training?

Ramsey had an injury that we found during the medical. He could have carried on with it for a while, but a decision was made to fix it right away. But with Ramsey, we bought someone long-term, and not someone we brought in as immediate cover. Different situation.
Logged
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #943 on: Today at 05:09:07 am »
Whoever advised us to sign this guy should be sacked right now.
Logged
