The likes of you can continue to make out that it's the fans that are the issue but pretty much every single performance so far this season proves you're talking rot.



Klopp and the team are the ones suffering because we didn't sign a CM, nevermind the fans.



We needed a new CM this summer every bit as much as we needed a CB when we signed Virg and a GK when we signed Ali. I don't know how much simpler I can make it.



I don't think I've ever said the fans are the only issue, and you've skipped over my post where I said that we have issues all over the pitch.Perhaps you could help ease Jurgens suffering (and ease your own at the same time)? If the club only knew how good you, Al and Fromola were at solving all the problems and stopping all this negligence and incompetence, perhaps there's a future for you all at the club? They could certainly make use of your clear squad-building expertise and ability to have all the simple answers, plus the foresight to see everything that no-one at LFC has been able to, despite having worked in the game their entire careers. You could tell them all how bad they are at their jobs, and to stop sitting around drinking coffee until an hour before the transfer window closes. Lazy buggers.You could remind them how stupid they were for selling Lovren, which has destroyed the club for the next 50 years, and how they should've spent the £235m since summer 2020 purely on midfielders instead. Because that's how simple it is. Why can't they see it?Or maybe you'd all spend a day behind the scenes and see what actually goes on, and the hard work that goes into the whole operation - which isn't a binary process, and has a ton of variables, and doesn't always pay off (you know, like at every other club in the history of football).