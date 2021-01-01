« previous next »
Author Topic: Arthur Melo  (Read 57819 times)

Online Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 22,543
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #880 on: Today at 09:22:33 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 09:05:25 am
I agree with you in principle, but do you think this has happened? If not, then why not?

Spending from a position of strength? No, because we don't tend to sign players until we're forced to and we're very slow. Diaz was one where we were pre-emptive in getting Mane's replacement knowing he was leaving. Jota a good buy but the kind of player we needed a year earlier (another forward), same with Konate.

We needed another left back in 2019, another forward in 2019, a centre back in 2020, a midfielder in 2021, a right back in 2021 and store up problems. We didn't sign an outfield player in 2019, signed one player in 2021, one player in summer 2022. We don't like buying players if we don't have to.

We always wait a year which isn't always the right approach. It can appear stubborn because it worked so well with Van Dijk, but hanging on for Bellingham just appears naive at best and negligent in reality, when you chuck a season away over a player who isn't likely to come here anyway once all the big hitters come in and the price and wages get jacked up (i.e. Tchouameni). If we go a season without midfield injuries then we get away with it but that was never going to happen given what we know about midfield which was already slowing down as well.
Online keyop

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,132
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #881 on: Today at 09:45:06 am »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 09:14:57 am
The likes of you can continue to make out that it's the fans that are the issue but pretty much every single performance so far this season proves you're talking rot.

Klopp and the team are the ones suffering because we didn't sign a CM, nevermind the fans.

We needed a new CM this summer every bit as much as we needed a CB when we signed Virg and a GK when we signed Ali. I don't know how much simpler I can make it.
I don't think I've ever said the fans are the only issue, and you've skipped over my post where I said that we have issues all over the pitch.

Perhaps you could help ease Jurgens suffering (and ease your own at the same time)? If the club only knew how good you, Al and Fromola were at solving all the problems and stopping all this negligence and incompetence, perhaps there's a future for you all at the club? They could certainly make use of your clear squad-building expertise and ability to have all the simple answers, plus the foresight to see everything that no-one at LFC has been able to, despite having worked in the game their entire careers. You could tell them all how bad they are at their jobs, and to stop sitting around drinking coffee until an hour before the transfer window closes. Lazy buggers.

You could remind them how stupid they were for selling Lovren, which has destroyed the club for the next 50 years, and how they should've spent the £235m since summer 2020 purely on midfielders instead. Because that's how simple it is. Why can't they see it?

Or maybe you'd all spend a day behind the scenes and see what actually goes on, and the hard work that goes into the whole operation - which isn't a binary process, and has a ton of variables, and doesn't always pay off (you know, like at every other club in the history of football).
Offline MonsLibpool

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #882 on: Today at 09:47:17 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September  7, 2022, 10:19:27 pm
I don't think he'll make it here because he doesn't seem to have that intensity and physicality in his game but it's just an opinion and I hope I'm wrong.
Sigh
Online keyop

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,132
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #883 on: Today at 10:03:18 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:22:33 am
We needed another left back in 2019, another forward in 2019, a centre back in 2020, a midfielder in 2021, a right back in 2021 and store up problems. We didn't sign an outfield player in 2019, signed one player in 2021, one player in summer 2022. We don't like buying players if we don't have to.
I reckon signing Bruno Cheyrou in 2002 is more likely the cause.

'The new Zidane' apparently, and look at the mess that decision has left us in now.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 22,543
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #884 on: Today at 10:16:25 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:03:18 am
I reckon signing Bruno Cheyrou in 2002 is more likely the cause.

'The new Zidane' apparently, and look at the mess that decision has left us in now.

Duff and Anelka the targets that summer before ending up with Diouf, Diao and Cheryrou and missed out on Ronaldo around that time. Most of our summer windows are what ifs and if only's.

The one time we could really go balls out and get the players we wanted (2018) paid massive dividends.
Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #885 on: Today at 10:17:50 am »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 09:14:57 am
The likes of you can continue to make out that it's the fans that are the issue but pretty much every single performance so far this season proves you're talking rot.

Klopp and the team are the ones suffering because we didn't sign a CM, nevermind the fans.

We needed a new CM this summer every bit as much as we needed a CB when we signed Virg and a GK when we signed Ali. I don't know how much simpler I can make it.

Theres not really an alternative argument to make it was just a bad summer all round for the people who decide our transfers just like it was in January and Klopp has pretty much alluded to the same.
