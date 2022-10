He did do that. And then he performed a U-turn when it was clear that the owners weren't backing him with a new midfielder. And then made more than one thinly veiled dig at the owners for that lack of backing.



I mean honestly mate even if you're FSGs biggest fan in the world you can't argue that they screwed him over in the summer surely.



I think everyone takes a bit of the blame. Until Nunez comes good, it currently appears to be a very poor summer where we didn’t do enough. FSG take some blame because there is a doubt as to how much money they really want to commit to success. But in this case I think they all need a tomato lobbed at them, and I include the manager and the transfer team that includes Ward and all the nerds that seem to now hate transfers.