Arthur Melo

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #720 on: Today at 10:52:47 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:15:33 pm
If that was the logic, then everyone involved in the decision should be fired immediately :)

If a glut of people on a forum could see that someone who hadn't played since May and didn't have a pre-season, and is fairly injury prone, wasn't going to be able to immediately come into a team like ours then I'm going to take a slight stab in the dark that one of the biggest and best clubs in the world sports science/physio/coaching/management teams might have clocked the same thing. As with anything, you can write 'he was bought in just to cover Hendersons injury' as many times as you like. It doesn't suddenly make it true.

Have you actually forget that this recruitment team brought in Ben Davies. Its what happens when you don't have enough funds.

Right lads we need a player who is going to come in and do a job for us. We compete at the very apex of European Football. Here is a couple of million see what you can do.
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #721 on: Today at 12:01:45 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:52:47 am
Have you actually forget that this recruitment team brought in Ben Davies. Its what happens when you don't have enough funds.

Right lads we need a player who is going to come in and do a job for us. We compete at the very apex of European Football. Here is a couple of million see what you can do.

You could argue its this transfer team that may have set the bar for being a footballer too high for itself.
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #722 on: Today at 12:10:06 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:52:47 am
Have you actually forget that this recruitment team brought in Ben Davies. Its what happens when you don't have enough funds.

Right lads we need a player who is going to come in and do a job for us. We compete at the very apex of European Football. Here is a couple of million see what you can do.
They also brought in Matip and Robbo for peanuts, so it can be done.
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #723 on: Today at 12:11:33 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:52:47 am
Have you actually forget that this recruitment team brought in Ben Davies. Its what happens when you don't have enough funds.

Right lads we need a player who is going to come in and do a job for us. We compete at the very apex of European Football. Here is a couple of million see what you can do.

Cannot wait til the fella plays a few games

This pseudo FSG thread has posts about anything but Melo Red
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #724 on: Today at 12:58:49 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 12:10:06 pm
They also brought in Matip and Robbo for peanuts, so it can be done.
They did indeed, but the whiners on here have a blind spot for anything good that's happened, and only focus on the negatives. It doesn't support their narrative to highlight the numerous successes and our unrivaled hit rate in the transfer market, and from our analysts, transfer team and Jurgen over the last 6 years.

It's also funny that whilst we were buying Virgil, Salah, Mane, Alisson, Fabinho and many others, they weren't complaining so much. Fair weather supporters are the worst.
