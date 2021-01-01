I think it's a bit harsh to say he doesn't fit in, given we've got such a mishmash of midfielders now anyway. Fit into what exactly? You saw how lost we were without Thiago.



Nobody expects him to be amazing, just to do a solid job when called upon. Ideally like Gini used to or as a Thiago-lite option when Thiago is out (him or Keita).





The likes of Thiago, Gini and Keita are all completely comfortable in a three in this League though. They all have the mobility and athleticism to cover the area in behind the full backs when we push on. I can't really see Melo being able to do that in this league. If he is going to do a job here I would imagine it would be as a double pivot alongside another 6.That would mean completely changing our shape and our pressing triggers, essentially for a loan player who is likely to be gone next season.He isn't big enough to play the Fabinho role and drop in between the centre backs and doesn't have the physicality and energy to play either of the wider roles in a three. He is an excellent technical footballer but just like the aforementioned Davies and Kabak he isn't a fit for our system.That shows the stupidity of our panic loans. We play a very specific system that requires very specific qualities from the players we bring in. Yet we keep bringing in players on short term loans that don't have those qualities. Our centre backs need pace and to be aerially dominant so we sign Konate who fits the bill. That makes sense Davies and Kabak didn't.We are crying out for athleticism in midfield and are linked with Bellingham who will bring that along with a lot more. That makes sense. We bring in Melo who is a lovely footballer but lacks athleticism that isn't going to work unless we make huge systemic changes.