On the other hand Barca determined he had more value as an accounting gimmick than an actual player and Juve decided Westin McKennie, Manual Locatelli and a 19 year old academy product were their best midfield options to compete. You can bash Barca and Juve all you want but most clubs, no matter how badly run, don't willingly move on players that are truly of value for basically nothing to play worse players.



No - they determined that he was 4th/5th choice, - the first season he was at Barce, the first choice 2 were Rakitic and Busquets (both arguably still world class players), and then him, Arturo Vidal and Sergi Roberto were basically rotated between. They then bought in Frenke De Jong for big money - and this meant he slipped a place in the pecking order - and then due to salary issues let Vidal/Rakitic/Arthur all leave.The deal they did was awful for them too - Arthur, despite injuries in both seasons, played well over twice the mins at Juve than Pjanic did at Barce and most Barce fans will tell you that Juve had the better part of that deal.Juve this season are *terrible* - even though he was injured a lot season, and was continuously coming back from injuries - Juve did *significantly* better with him than without - in the 20 Serie A games he played last season, they averaged 2 points a game; in the 18 he didn't, they averaged 1.67. The season before at Juve, they averages 2.27 points per game with him in the team, and 1.75 without. So it is a total myth that he wasn't good for Juve - the issue was injuries coupled with a crippling wage bill (and the re-signing of Paul Pogba) meant that they thought they could make some money by loaning him out (also, their other options are all on more than him - even McKennie who is not good). When everyone is first choice, then Rabiot and Pogba start week in week out, so it makes sense then to look to loan out someone.