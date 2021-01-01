« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arthur Melo  (Read 39257 times)

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,875
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 07:42:12 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 06:55:24 pm
Sort of a freebasin approach...
If it helps us tap into his talents (but let's not faucet too much) and plugholes in the team in a season that could be draining... Let's hope he isn't washed-up!
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,262
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 07:45:09 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:42:12 pm
If it helps us tap into his talents (but let's not faucet too much) and plugholes in the team in a season that could be draining... Let's hope he isn't washed-up!
I don't think nothing will deter this gent..
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,783
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 07:50:49 pm »
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,875
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 07:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 07:45:09 pm
I don't think nothing will deter this gent..
Fairy nuff :)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,262
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 08:20:54 pm »
Logged

Offline GoldenGloves25

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 735
  • You are a reptile, Carmichael!!
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 09:05:35 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 07:19:28 am
As player-coach, Spearing subbed him off at the hour mark and brought himself on. They lost 2-0 against a struggling Rochdale.

One for Arthur's memory bank you feel.

The sight of Jay Spearing wearing a Liverpool shirt again genuinely brings me out in hives.
Logged
A slave to rhythm and the fickle nature of charm.

Offline JonnyCigarettes®

  • Airfix salesman (rumoured to be training a secret wankfest monkey arsegravy army)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,148
  • Pretty fly for a white guy
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #526 on: Today at 01:17:08 am »
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on Yesterday at 09:05:35 pm
The sight of Jay Spearing wearing a Liverpool shirt again genuinely brings me out in hives.

How is this allowed to happen? Is no-one in charge of this?
Logged
Johnny Sack: 200 grand for insulting my wife. What's next, Carmine, he gets to fuck her for a million?

Carmine: He wants to fuck her?

Johnny Sack: I'm making a point.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,693
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #527 on: Today at 01:43:18 am »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Today at 01:17:08 am
How is this allowed to happen? Is no-one in charge of this?

What's the point?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,871
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #528 on: Today at 03:13:47 am »
Maybe Im old and cynical but the stuff about really buckling down and getting outside help just makes me think the guy has basically blown it so far in his career and the odds are he will again.
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #529 on: Today at 04:27:00 am »
Man theres a load of talk and no one seems to have seen the 2 games he played.
What are youre eyes telling you away from a screen?
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,432
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #530 on: Today at 09:39:40 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:13:47 am
Maybe Im old and cynical but the stuff about really buckling down and getting outside help just makes me think the guy has basically blown it so far in his career and the odds are he will again.

Or maybe he realises this is his last chance at a major European club?

Lets not diagnose Delli Alli diseas just yet.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,420
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #531 on: Today at 10:00:17 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:13:47 am
Maybe Im old and cynical but the stuff about really buckling down and getting outside help just makes me think the guy has basically blown it so far in his career and the odds are he will again.

To be fair he did relatively well apparently at Barcelona and his time at Juve has been harmed by injuries. Ultimately he will know that to maintain his wages he will need to impress and seeing as he has little chance at Juve then this is pretty much it.
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #532 on: Today at 10:04:51 am »
Hes made 135 appearances in 4 seasons for Barcelona and Juventus (26 of them being in the Champions League). So whilst he may have never nailed down a regular spot at either club, he can't have been an out and out failure.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,432
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #533 on: Today at 10:15:08 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:04:51 am
Hes made 135 appearances in 4 seasons for Barcelona and Juventus (26 of them being in the Champions League). So whilst he may have never nailed down a regular spot at either club, he can't have been an out and out failure.

And 22 caps for Brazil.

All we are saying is give him a chance.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,296
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #534 on: Today at 10:15:08 am »
He's spent the bulk of his professional career at two fairly dysfunctional clubs and moving for him on loan at the last minute looked very desperate, it's not a shock that he's trying to put some good PR out there while he takes time to get fit enough to get a chance at a start. It's hard to read anything negative into it unless you go out of your way to.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,286
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #535 on: Today at 10:19:39 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:04:51 am
Hes made 135 appearances in 4 seasons for Barcelona and Juventus (26 of them being in the Champions League). So whilst he may have never nailed down a regular spot at either club, he can't have been an out and out failure.

He was decent enough at Barca in what became a basket case of a midfield post-Xavi and Iniesta. I don't think he was the kind of player they were needing either given the front three they had but he played fairly regularly in a title winning side in his first season there. It's not worked out for him at all at Juve for whatever reason but again Juve have been a mess for his couple of seasons there and went from blitzing the title every year to struggling for top 4.

We've signed him as an option rather than someone who's going to immediately come in and sort the midfield out. An option that we'll need given the schedule. If he can be that Thiago-lite player then we won't suffer so much without Thiago if he can come in and do a decent job. He may also be able to replicate what Gini gave to the side. It's a very low base at the moment in terms of improving our midfield options which gives him an opportunity. He's got a short window to get himself in World Cup contention.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #536 on: Today at 10:44:17 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:19:39 am
He was decent enough at Barca in what became a basket case of a midfield post-Xavi and Iniesta. I don't think he was the kind of player they were needing either given the front three they had but he played fairly regularly in a title winning side in his first season there. It's not worked out for him at all at Juve for whatever reason but again Juve have been a mess for his couple of seasons there and went from blitzing the title every year to struggling for top 4.

We've signed him as an option rather than someone who's going to immediately come in and sort the midfield out. An option that we'll need given the schedule. If he can be that Thiago-lite player then we won't suffer so much without Thiago if he can come in and do a decent job. He may also be able to replicate what Gini gave to the side. It's a very low base at the moment in terms of improving our midfield options which gives him an opportunity. He's got a short window to get himself in World Cup contention.
Very true due the injury problems we always seem to have in midfield.

If everyone is fit then I'm not sure he would even make the bench most weeks (Fabinho, Thiago, Hendo as starters with Harvey, Naby, Milner, Jones and/or Ox on the bench - or some other combination of those eight) but "everyone is fit" in our midfield happens about two days a season.

If he was a fully signed up player I think he'd jump that queue but realistically we're going to prioritise our contracted players - even those seemingly running down their contracts - over him in most cases.

Edit: I completely forgot Harvey...
« Last Edit: Today at 11:15:55 am by thaddeus »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,286
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #537 on: Today at 10:51:25 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:44:17 am
Very true due the injury problems we always seem to have in midfield.

If everyone is fit then I'm not sure he would even make the bench most weeks (Fabinho, Thiago, Hendo as starters with Naby, Milner and Jones/Ox on the bench - or some other combination of those seven) but "everyone is fit" in our midfield happens about two days a season.

If he was a fully signed up player I think he'd jump that queue but realistically we're going to prioritise our contracted players - even those seemingly running down their contracts - over him in most cases.

Ox and Keita are pretty much out the door at the end of the season as well so they won't necessarily be prioritised. I think that's the interesting thing whether Arthur or Keita will be prioritised but if they're both available then it's still better for us.

Arthur was also an insurance signing so if he isn't needed much (assuming he's fit and proving his worth) then it's a net benefit anyway. When we signed Kabak on loan he was needed every game until he got injured himself because the rest of the senior players were all injured.

Ultimately it's up to the player to make himself indispensible though. There's a shirt there to be had.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:52:59 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,993
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #538 on: Today at 11:40:45 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:44:17 am
Very true due the injury problems we always seem to have in midfield.

If everyone is fit then I'm not sure he would even make the bench most weeks (Fabinho, Thiago, Hendo as starters with Harvey, Naby, Milner, Jones and/or Ox on the bench - or some other combination of those eight) but "everyone is fit" in our midfield happens about two days a season.

If he was a fully signed up player I think he'd jump that queue but realistically we're going to prioritise our contracted players - even those seemingly running down their contracts - over him in most cases.

Edit: I completely forgot Harvey...

If he's the best option for a particular game, then Klopp will play him.  Klopp isn't going to not play someone and potentially hurt our chances of winning just because that player is here on loan.
Logged

Offline smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,732
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #539 on: Today at 02:20:38 pm »
Been asking around to see if anyone has seen the games he has played and how he performed albeit i know he is mainly getting his fitness up.
 Do we honestly think Ox is going to be played over this guy whenever he is back?.Im not sure there is a point to playing Keita either to be honest
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,203
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #540 on: Today at 02:57:59 pm »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 02:20:38 pm
Been asking around to see if anyone has seen the games he has played and how he performed albeit i know he is mainly getting his fitness up.
 Do we honestly think Ox is going to be played over this guy whenever he is back?.Im not sure there is a point to playing Keita either to be honest

I'm sure Keita will play plenty when he's fit as he's our best option for the 8 position after Thiago. He probably won't get a new deal now but that didn't stop us playing Gini or Can.

I saw about 20 mins of Arthur against Rochdale and he looked decent enough without really standing out. Played some neat passes though and whipped in one decent corner in the time I was watching. Tough to judge anything though really when it's one senior player alongside 10 kids vs grown men.
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #541 on: Today at 03:45:01 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 07:19:28 am
As player-coach, Spearing subbed him off at the hour mark and brought himself on. They lost 2-0 against a struggling Rochdale.

One for Arthur's memory bank you feel.
 

Nah,Barry Lewtas was running the team,Still Spearing should not of come on,i stopped watching at that point. Arthur did o.k in a very poor game.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,871
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #542 on: Today at 05:16:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:00:17 am
To be fair he did relatively well apparently at Barcelona and his time at Juve has been harmed by injuries. Ultimately he will know that to maintain his wages he will need to impress and seeing as he has little chance at Juve then this is pretty much it.

On the other hand Barca determined he had more value as an accounting gimmick than an actual player and Juve decided Westin McKennie, Manual Locatelli and a 19 year old academy product were their best midfield options to compete. You can bash Barca and Juve all you want but most clubs, no matter how badly run, don't willingly move on players that are truly of value for basically nothing to play worse players.
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,203
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #543 on: Today at 05:33:25 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:16:00 pm
On the other hand Barca determined he had more value as an accounting gimmick than an actual player and Juve decided Westin McKennie, Manual Locatelli and a 19 year old academy product were their best midfield options to compete. You can bash Barca and Juve all you want but most clubs, no matter how badly run, don't willingly move on players that are truly of value for basically nothing to play worse players.

Basically nothing isn't 4.5m for 9 months with an option to buy for 37.5m and it certainly isn't 72m.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,871
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #544 on: Today at 05:39:42 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 05:33:25 pm
Basically nothing isn't 4.5m for 9 months with an option to buy for 37.5m and it certainly isn't 72m.

Only 4.5m guaranteed which for PL teams is nothing and the 72m was never a real amount but an accounting gimmick by having Pjanic go the other way for the same amount. Both Juve and Barca were then able to book an immediate profit for their books even though there was no cash changing hands.
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,203
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #545 on: Today at 05:41:51 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:39:42 pm
Only 4.5m guaranteed which for PL teams is nothing and the 72m was never a real amount but an accounting gimmick by having Pjanic go the other way for the same amount. Both Juve and Barca were then able to book an immediate profit for their books even though there was no cash changing hands.

They aren't giving him away for 4.5m though. We paid a substantial loan fee and we don't get to keep him unless we pay out an even more substantial option to buy free. It's not basically nothing, far from it.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,871
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #546 on: Today at 05:53:10 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 05:41:51 pm
They aren't giving him away for 4.5m though. We paid a substantial loan fee and we don't get to keep him unless we pay out an even more substantial option to buy free. It's not basically nothing, far from it.

I'm sorry but for a club making what LFC makes then yes, 4.5m is nothing. We got almost 2m out of Bournemouth for Phillips to play in the Championship, it's completely meaningless. The option to buy is just that, an option and not a more strict requirement. This also again ignores the fact that Juve thinks McKennie, Locatelli and a kid give them a better chance to win. I'm an American, I think the world of McKennie. He's just not anything other than a bog standard midfielder though no matter what my fellow USMNT fans want to believe and I would be shocked if LFC were to ever be linked to him while trying to compete for the PL and CL titles. And yet we're taking on someone that can't even beat him out?

I'm an LFC fan. I want Arthur to succeed and for the 37m to look a steal. That doesn't mean I shouldn't be skeptical of someone with his track record, the current situation and the news reports being briefed. I'd rather be pleasantly surprised then crushingly disappointed but maybe that's just me.
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,203
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #547 on: Today at 06:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:53:10 pm
I'm sorry but for a club making what LFC makes then yes, 4.5m is nothing. We got almost 2m out of Bournemouth for Phillips to play in the Championship, it's completely meaningless. The option to buy is just that, an option and not a more strict requirement. This also again ignores the fact that Juve thinks McKennie, Locatelli and a kid give them a better chance to win. I'm an American, I think the world of McKennie. He's just not anything other than a bog standard midfielder though no matter what my fellow USMNT fans want to believe and I would be shocked if LFC were to ever be linked to him while trying to compete for the PL and CL titles. And yet we're taking on someone that can't even beat him out?

I'm an LFC fan. I want Arthur to succeed and for the 37m to look a steal. That doesn't mean I shouldn't be skeptical of someone with his track record, the current situation and the news reports being briefed. I'd rather be pleasantly surprised then crushingly disappointed but maybe that's just me.

It's not a bad deal though if the players we did want weren't available.

I think some of our fans would have been happier if we'd paid out £30m for Tielemens or £50m for Douglas Luiz, both of whom are available for "basically nothing" in the summer. Personally I think that would have been bad business but the net spend worriers would have enjoyed it.

Its a try before you buy on a good player who's had a bit of a downturn in recent times but still has huge potential and is clearly putting in a lot of effort to make it work.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 