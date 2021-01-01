Hes made 135 appearances in 4 seasons for Barcelona and Juventus (26 of them being in the Champions League). So whilst he may have never nailed down a regular spot at either club, he can't have been an out and out failure.



He was decent enough at Barca in what became a basket case of a midfield post-Xavi and Iniesta. I don't think he was the kind of player they were needing either given the front three they had but he played fairly regularly in a title winning side in his first season there. It's not worked out for him at all at Juve for whatever reason but again Juve have been a mess for his couple of seasons there and went from blitzing the title every year to struggling for top 4.We've signed him as an option rather than someone who's going to immediately come in and sort the midfield out. An option that we'll need given the schedule. If he can be that Thiago-lite player then we won't suffer so much without Thiago if he can come in and do a decent job. He may also be able to replicate what Gini gave to the side. It's a very low base at the moment in terms of improving our midfield options which gives him an opportunity. He's got a short window to get himself in World Cup contention.