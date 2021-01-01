« previous next »
Author Topic: Arthur Melo  (Read 38032 times)

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 07:42:12 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 06:55:24 pm
Sort of a freebasin approach...
If it helps us tap into his talents (but let's not faucet too much) and plugholes in the team in a season that could be draining... Let's hope he isn't washed-up!
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 07:45:09 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:42:12 pm
If it helps us tap into his talents (but let's not faucet too much) and plugholes in the team in a season that could be draining... Let's hope he isn't washed-up!
I don't think nothing will deter this gent..
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 07:50:49 pm »
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 07:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 07:45:09 pm
I don't think nothing will deter this gent..
Fairy nuff :)
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 08:20:54 pm »
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 09:05:35 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 07:19:28 am
As player-coach, Spearing subbed him off at the hour mark and brought himself on. They lost 2-0 against a struggling Rochdale.

One for Arthur's memory bank you feel.

The sight of Jay Spearing wearing a Liverpool shirt again genuinely brings me out in hives.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #526 on: Today at 01:17:08 am »
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on Yesterday at 09:05:35 pm
The sight of Jay Spearing wearing a Liverpool shirt again genuinely brings me out in hives.

How is this allowed to happen? Is no-one in charge of this?
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #527 on: Today at 01:43:18 am »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Today at 01:17:08 am
How is this allowed to happen? Is no-one in charge of this?

What's the point?
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #528 on: Today at 03:13:47 am »
Maybe Im old and cynical but the stuff about really buckling down and getting outside help just makes me think the guy has basically blown it so far in his career and the odds are he will again.
