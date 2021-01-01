« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arthur Melo  (Read 32248 times)

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,547
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 01:10:15 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 12:35:40 pm
As for your character analysis about my apparent self-regarding superiority. If thats how you interpret my approach to this forum then I think its an over-simplification of my contributions. However, I accept that I do focus on the knee jerk behaviour of fellow posters and, yes, I do feel a more considered take is a better way of viewing most things in life - including football. Im not budging from this position as I think the opposite is the very embodiment of the awful side of online discourse.

I have been much too personal there in my last post, and I apologise for that.

But to try to contextualise my points, it's because I do really relate to your desire to keep things rational and to occasionally jump on things that aren't (sometimes usefully, but usually not) - and I just think that's a lot of hard work that can grind one down, and set up a lot of us vs them thinking that's particularly exhausting.

Anyway, sorry again for overstepping there.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,095
  • Indefatigability
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 01:19:34 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 01:10:15 pm
I have been much too personal there in my last post, and I apologise for that.

But to try to contextualise my points, it's because I do really relate to your desire to keep things rational and to occasionally jump on things that aren't (sometimes usefully, but usually not) - and I just think that's a lot of hard work that can grind one down, and set up a lot of us vs them thinking that's particularly exhausting.

Anyway, sorry again for overstepping there.
No problem at all.

I have taken your post on board though and will probably step back a bit more when this stuff gets overwhelmingly reactionary.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,843
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 01:48:55 pm »
I heard he's going out on loan...
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,656
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 05:56:12 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:48:55 pm
I heard he's going out on loan...

He's certainly going out alone because everyone else has either taken a short vacation or gone to international training.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,656
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 05:56:59 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 17, 2022, 08:19:24 pm
Think they've put a mattress down for him and a box of tinned food. Hopefully a tin opener as well. So easy to forget that. #speaksfromexperience

No kettle he can use the vending machine if he wants a cuppa

you need to splurge a bit and get the cans that have the pull-tab openers.
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 393
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #485 on: Today at 04:16:58 am »
So this lad played the full 90 mins for the U21s
Anyone see the game?
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 