As for your character analysis about my apparent self-regarding superiority. If thats how you interpret my approach to this forum then I think its an over-simplification of my contributions. However, I accept that I do focus on the knee jerk behaviour of fellow posters and, yes, I do feel a more considered take is a better way of viewing most things in life - including football. Im not budging from this position as I think the opposite is the very embodiment of the awful side of online discourse.

I have been much too personal there in my last post, and I apologise for that.But to try to contextualise my points, it's because I do really relate to your desire to keep things rational and to occasionally jump on things that aren't (sometimes usefully, but usually not) - and I just think that's a lot of hard work that can grind one down, and set up a lot of us vs them thinking that's particularly exhausting.Anyway, sorry again for overstepping there.