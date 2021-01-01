"Back me with money for a proper midfielder next time instead of giving me an unfit loanee who's been shite for three years"?



Klopp has a good working relationship with his immediate superiors and the owners. Even if they disagree on a point they still treat each other professionally and communicate using words and discussion and argument, not childish, idiotic gestures. Klopp is an honest, straight talker. IF he wants to say what you claimed above, he'd say it - openly and in a forthright manner. Not try and indicate it cryptically via the medium of mime or whatever you are claiming.I don't think there's anything in Klopp's past behaviour, or time at LFC, to suggest that he would go down such a route. Same with claims that he "uses the media to send a message". If he wanted to say something to the owners he'd say it directly to them, not via press conference. Not least because successful, serious professional business people would not be impressed by such childish tactics and would not give such conduct the time of day, rendering such behaviour pointless or counterproductive.And this idea of managers deliberately weakening their teams in order to "send a message" to owners is largely a fan invention. It's what infantile fans would do and so they think professional managers will do the same. It's nuts.Very, very rarely you might get a situation where the relationship between cowboy owners and a manager has broken down to such an extent that there's no communication between them and in those instances it might be true that the manager uses the media to make his grievances known. But even then it rarely does any good. There's no benefit to it. It's usually just a shot in anger or frustration.And even then I doubt any manager ever deliberately picks or fails to pick players, weakening his team and reducing the chances of winning, as a gesture or to 'send a message'. Even crap managers are professional people who take pride in their work. And who feel they owe it to their players and fans to always strive to win.