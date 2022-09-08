« previous next »
Quote from: Luke1980 on September  8, 2022, 02:29:37 pm
That's a possibility I guess. The fucker should have got on the treadmill the second he realised we were interested then so he'd hit the ground running! ;)
I mean he played last night so he's definitely fit. Just obviously he hasn't been in team training, especially our intense team training and not really match fit. The positive would be that he's definitely fresh once we get him up to speed and the fact he did come on means we're not being slow about it.
Quote from: B0151? on September  8, 2022, 02:38:05 pm
I mean he played last night so he's definitely fit. Just obviously he hasn't been in team training, especially our intense team training and not really match fit. The positive would be that he's definitely fresh once we get him up to speed.

Probably best to leave him out of the intense training look what its done to the rest of the squad 😳
Quote from: B0151? on September  8, 2022, 02:38:05 pm
I mean he played last night so he's definitely fit. Just obviously he hasn't been in team training, especially our intense team training and not really match fit. The positive would be that he's definitely fresh once we get him up to speed and the fact he did come on means we're not being slow about it.

I read he hadn't kicked a ball competitively since May. I don't know if he played in pre-season. But at the very least he's been training to some degree and been ticking over, we'll obviously just take it up a notch with him. As you say though, he should be fresh and raring to go for us when he gets to the required level physically.
I was expecting David Attenborough to pop up and tell us about the little seen central midfielder
I am already seeing some reports saying we might send him back in January, not sure how accurate they are. Personally I think we need to give the guy a chance...he may work well alongside Fabinho and Thiago in a middle three, I would have no problem giving him a few games in place of Elliot (who has done OK but that's not his best position in my opinion). If fitness is an issue then let's help him get fit, and with that in mind I am not sure if the three week break we are about to get will help or hinder. The guy need minutes but all we'll hear in the next few weeks is that he is a misfit signing that has hardly been seen.
Links to those reports?
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 11:14:44 am
I am already seeing some reports saying we might send him back in January

Source?
Can we actually not see those reports :D I dread what sort of virussy site they're from
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:20:57 am
https://m.tuttomercatoweb.com/juventus/?action=read&idnet=dHV0dG9qdXZlLmNvbS02MTQzNjM

Does anyone know reliable they are?

"The Brazilian player is not at the level that was expected, he has only played thirteen official minutes with the 'reds' shirt, but it seems to be enough to understand that he does not fit the type of player that Jürgen Klopp was looking for."

Just reads like pure speculation to me. If the game had been more comfortable last night then he probably gets some minutes and they don't write this Today. He's only played 13 mins because he's not match fit, he wasn't even training properly with Juve by the sounds of it. You don't go from that to a starter in 2 weeks.
Feels like some "Fabinho will be offloaded in January" level speculation.

I was hoping he'd get some minutes against Ajax but given the big break in games now I can see why we might not have been desperate to get him a few minutes until after the internationals. Hopefully we see both him and Henderson start to play around the same time and we can get some genuine rotation going.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:20:57 am
https://m.tuttomercatoweb.com/juventus/?action=read&idnet=dHV0dG9qdXZlLmNvbS02MTQzNjM

Does anyone know reliable they are?

very unreliable. probably some intern thought it would bring some traffic to their website.
for italy, outside of Romeo Agresti, Di Marzio, Fabrizio Romano and Sky Italia the rest of their journos/sports media are unreliable
