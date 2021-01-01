« previous next »
Re: Arthur Melo
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:36:16 am
Soooooooo you're saying we do have an option to buy.

Righto.
I didn't ever deny that we have one
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Re: Arthur Melo
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 02:57:09 am
I didn't ever deny that we have one

True, I misread it. Fairy nuff.

Re: Arthur Melo
Quote from: us_col on Today at 12:18:23 am
Sign him just for the name - when did we last have an Arthur?

1953, Arthur Rowley
https://www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/824
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Re: Arthur Melo
he can play a very important role. he loves the ball at his feet. the midfield trio of Arthur, Fab and Thaigo can hold on the ball for ages if required. this will definitely help us see out games without bringing pressure on us. may be he missed the Brazilian connection in the other clubs.

common Alisson, you can give him a rebirth to make him what he ought to be with his talent.
Re: Arthur Melo
Good luck to him, I know nothing about him bar his FIFA rating. We need bodies in midfield and he is one, so a fit midfielder is a bonus right now and I'll take it.
Re: Arthur Melo
Re: Arthur Melo
Welcome to the greatest club in the world Melo! All the best!
Re: Arthur Melo
Really glad we have an option to buy, couldn't be arsed with him being a revelation then we have to spend all summer negotiating a fee with Juve.

If he's good then happy days, if he isn't then oh well, very low risk.
Re: Arthur Melo
I dont think the plan is for both him and Thiago to play. It will be either of them but not both because they do similar things and Thiago is the best at what he does.
He seems to be more of the Gini mold where in he is press resistant, can turn with the ball and prefers to play short and safe passes all though he has the ability to pick a 40 yarder to switch the play. The most common complain from fans of his previous clubs is that he can be too safe. Its something that has been a common stick to beat Hendo/Gini with but I think that is exactly what we have missed in midfield, some semblance of control and protection and hopefully he provides that in the absence of Thiago.
Re: Arthur Melo
Never saw him play. Hope he is at least available - anything above is a bonus.
Re: Arthur Melo
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 08:27:53 am
I dont think the plan is for both him and Thiago to play. It will be either of them but not both because they do similar things and Thiago is the best at what he does.
He seems to be more of the Gini mold where in he is press resistant, can turn with the ball and prefers to play short and safe passes all though he has the ability to pick a 40 yarder to switch the play. The most common complain from fans of his previous clubs is that he can be too safe. Its something that has been a common stick to beat Hendo/Gini with but I think that is exactly what we have missed in midfield, some semblance of control and protection and hopefully he provides that in the absence of Thiago.

When I hear people complain about sideways passing I usually find it's a good enough reason to disregard everything else they say.
Re: Arthur Melo
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:36:41 am
When I hear people complain about sideways passing I usually find it's a good enough reason to disregard everything else they say.

Setting the tempo is a quality we miss in our midfield. There's a time to pass sideways and there's a time to go vertical. The reason why Gini always seemed to shine against top quality opposition is because most of the times we needed someone to slow down the play and hold onto the ball. Not so much against relegation fodder when playing the safe pass again and again stifles our game.
Re: Arthur Melo
So lets see if he ever plays for LFC, and who wins that bet.
Re: Arthur Melo
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 08:27:53 am
I dont think the plan is for both him and Thiago to play. It will be either of them but not both because they do similar things and Thiago is the best at what he does.
He seems to be more of the Gini mold where in he is press resistant, can turn with the ball and prefers to play short and safe passes all though he has the ability to pick a 40 yarder to switch the play. The most common complain from fans of his previous clubs is that he can be too safe. Its something that has been a common stick to beat Hendo/Gini with but I think that is exactly what we have missed in midfield, some semblance of control and protection and hopefully he provides that in the absence of Thiago.

I don't think there was is any plan, we were desperate to bring a midfielder in, and we found one. Think normally we would give him a game or two, see how he does, then design him a training plan to get up to speed. But with the amount of injuries we have, he'll likely play more sooner.

Not too fussed about him not making it at Barca and Juve, Salah was written off too, before he joined us. I actually think a tidy ball-hugging midfielder will do us good, we'll be more likely to play through the middle and cut out those useless crosses into the box we seem to be fond of. Biggest risk is that he's not actually over those injuries that kept him out at Juve.
Re: Arthur Melo
Quote from: plura on Today at 08:40:11 am
So lets see if he ever plays for LFC, and who wins that bet.

Like Ben Davies? Desparate signing because of injuries, but not good enough to displace the make-shift players in his position? Dunno, at least Arthur come with experience from CL-level clubs.
Re: Arthur Melo
He is certainly a man with 2 legs and a pulse.
Re: Arthur Melo
He looks like Kevin Costner.
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Re: Arthur Melo
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 02:57:09 am
I didn't ever deny that we have one

The club wouldn't have negotiated an option to buy unless there was an intention to possibly use it. Whilst he's hardly hot property for Juventus, as has been noted elsewhere there's almost always a quid pro quo element with an option to buy, usually represented in an increased loan fee. Otherwise as the buying club you risk the player being an absolute diamond and then the selling club either refusing to sell or significantly increasing the price.

So if there's an option to buy, it will have cost us something. That might only be an extra million or two, or an increased % of his wages, but it will have had a price. Maybe it's a failsafe, a "just in case", but if we had no intention at all of using it we really wouldn't have bothered.
Re: Arthur Melo
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 09:00:40 am
He looks like Kevin Costner.
Well he'll certainly be Dancing with Mongrels tomorrow at the Pit.
Re: Arthur Melo
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:13:17 am
Well he'll certainly be Dancing with Mongrels tomorrow at the Pit.

If you build it they will comeand notice it stinks of shit.
Re: Arthur Melo
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 08:27:53 am
I dont think the plan is for both him and Thiago to play. It will be either of them but not both because they do similar things and Thiago is the best at what he does.
He seems to be more of the Gini mold where in he is press resistant, can turn with the ball and prefers to play short and safe passes all though he has the ability to pick a 40 yarder to switch the play. The most common complain from fans of his previous clubs is that he can be too safe. Its something that has been a common stick to beat Hendo/Gini with but I think that is exactly what we have missed in midfield, some semblance of control and protection and hopefully he provides that in the absence of Thiago.

We need someone to calm the game down with ten minutes to go - assuming we are winning of course.

Alonso used to provide that for us - obviously Im not saying Arthur will reach his level but that same ability to take the sting out of the game.
Re: Arthur Melo
Hope it doesn't all turn to ash.
Re: Arthur Melo
Dont mind this at all. Welcome Arthur!
Re: Arthur Melo
I hope he fits in well. On the videos he looks like a Brazilian and mild version of Mascherano. A lot of crucial interceptions and some careful passing. He is almost not allowed to shoot.

Hopefully, he will make a positive impact on our defensive issues. People only focus on the goal creating and scoring records, but it is the defense that hurt us this season.

Welcome Arthur Melo!
Re: Arthur Melo
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X0BsU5c2jJ0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X0BsU5c2jJ0</a>
Re: Arthur Melo
Yes great stuff this, welcome to the club Arthur. 
26, plenty of Brazil caps, initial loan, something to prove....   more than happy with this  ;)
Re: Arthur Melo
Option to buy is a good one if he has a good season with us. Can be Milner's replacement in the squad for next season and beyond then, whilst also not getting in the way of our plans to buy a certain star midfielder next summer.
Re: Arthur Melo
Just watched his interview and after the initial panic loan thoughts am looking forward to watching him play. Seems excited and very keen to make an impression. This could be a blinder as our Brazilian lads will help him settle and impress on him what the club is all about.
At the very least it's another body we have in midfield.

Give it your all and welcome.
Re: Arthur Melo
Wow so many petulant, spoilt brats in our fanbase, welcoming a new player with passive aggressive feux praise.

FFS what have we become   ???
Re: Arthur Melo
My Italian neighbour is extremely happy he's off their books for a while. Hope he's wrong.
Re: Arthur Melo
Quote from: Rich on Today at 10:01:59 am
My Italian neighbour is extremely happy he's off their books for a while. Hope he's wrong.

*Shrugs*

Literally exactly the same as United with Pogba. Go on Redcafe and I'm sure they were saying fucking brilliant that he's finally gone, no more shit from him, overpaid showpony immature twat. And Juventus fans were thinking fucking brilliant, he's back, he was great here before, what a signing on a free. Who cares.
Re: Arthur Melo
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:04:39 am
*Shrugs*

Literally exactly the same as United with Pogba. Go on Redcafe and I'm sure they were saying fucking brilliant that he's finally gone, no more shit from him, overpaid showpony immature twat. And Juventus fans were thinking fucking brilliant, he's back, he was great here before, what a signing on a free. Who cares.

Exactly.

We play a very specific system. I doubt many fans in Europe's big clubs would have been thrilled to land Wijnaldum or Robbo, and some Wolves fans weren't all that bothered about Jota leaving and thought that he'd flop. Different players suit different systems and environments. He might click for us.
Re: Arthur Melo
Meh. Our scouting and analytics departments are the best around, based on the last decade. None of our rivals have anywhere near the same success rate as us in bringing in players that turn out to be successful. So I'm always pretty positive whenever we bring someone new in.
