I dont think the plan is for both him and Thiago to play. It will be either of them but not both because they do similar things and Thiago is the best at what he does.

He seems to be more of the Gini mold where in he is press resistant, can turn with the ball and prefers to play short and safe passes all though he has the ability to pick a 40 yarder to switch the play. The most common complain from fans of his previous clubs is that he can be too safe. Its something that has been a common stick to beat Hendo/Gini with but I think that is exactly what we have missed in midfield, some semblance of control and protection and hopefully he provides that in the absence of Thiago.