sure there was a time when I'd look forward to derbies - friendly derby my arse when we're having players taking corners while being pelted with coins and all the other sundry sins



it's a slog now, something to get through in one piece, while obviously picking up three points, to get this over with



That's entirely on Yard Dog FC. Bonus points for the famously crap officiating - letting things slide because of the fixture



We will see yet again today that this lot refuse to compete on pure footballing terms because they cannot and they are ill-equipped with it



Let's batter em the legit way and show em how it's done - aka the tradition