The reason Milner will be playing is because he's a leader. And we'll need leaders out on the pitch today. It's the same reason why Robbo will start ahead of Kostas.
I suspect you are 100% correct.
From a young, slick, stylistic angle Carvalho would be the ideal choice. But we're facing a manager devoid of any footballing tactics who'll be willingly encouraged to approach this in shit-housery mode backed by the angriest mob on the planet and who'll be fully supported by the worst referee on the planet.
That's why we need an experienced head like James Milner on the pitch imo.
Christ we want those 3-points but I also hope by the end of the game it hasn't been another example of why the PL is over-rated as a football league because it's populated by dogs and controlled by incompetent fuckwits.
1-3 to the Reds.