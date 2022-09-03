« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM  (Read 8383 times)

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #160 on: Today at 09:10:13 am »
Quote from: 12Kings on Today at 09:07:14 am
Curtis jones in for Henderson if match ready.

It will be Milner.

Elliot-Fabinho-Milner. That will be the midfield in my opinion.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,136
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #161 on: Today at 09:12:23 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:10:13 am
It will be Milner.

Elliot-Fabinho-Milner. That will be the midfield in my opinion.

And Jones to come on later in the game as Milner is bound to get a yellow, hopefully for something worthwhile.Pretty sure Jones the only other available midfield option.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,114
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #162 on: Today at 09:13:09 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:10:13 am
It will be Milner.

Elliot-Fabinho-Milner. That will be the midfield in my opinion.

Yup agree.  Would rather see Jones in there but he's not match fit yet.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #163 on: Today at 09:15:36 am »
The reason Milner will be playing is because he's a leader. And we'll need leaders out on the pitch today. It's the same reason why Robbo will start ahead of Kostas.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #164 on: Today at 09:17:35 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:15:36 am
The reason Milner will be playing is because he's a leader. And we'll need leaders out on the pitch today. It's the same reason why Robbo will start ahead of Kostas.
I agree with this. Normal Id say Milner should not be starting games but against these he could be important.
Logged

Online Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,581
  • Belfast Red
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #165 on: Today at 09:18:59 am »
Milner has to play in midfield in this to combat their physicalityI also have a feeling Klopp will start Nunez to give Bobby a rest.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #166 on: Today at 09:21:13 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:17:35 am
I agree with this. Normal Id say Milner should not be starting games but against these he could be important.

Plus, we don't really have much choice anyway. Jones is only coming back from injury, so he won't be match sharp. It would be daft to start a 17-year-old Bajcetic in a derby at Goodison. And we can't play Arthur.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,768
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #167 on: Today at 09:21:53 am »
We're all going for a Letter box view!
A letter-box View! A letter-box View!

We're all going for a Letter box view!
A letter-box View! A letter-box View!


Logged
Poor.

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #168 on: Today at 09:22:51 am »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 09:18:59 am
Milner has to play in midfield in this to combat their physicalityI also have a feeling Klopp will start Nunez to give Bobby a rest.

Personally think Bobby will start.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #169 on: Today at 09:24:35 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:12:23 am
And Jones to come on later in the game as Milner is bound to get a yellow, hopefully for something worthwhile. Pretty sure Jones the only other available midfield option.

There is Bajcetic, but I don't think he'll be risked.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #170 on: Today at 09:26:40 am »
Winning this will be a huge psychological boost because we are playing first and it's Everton.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #171 on: Today at 09:28:29 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:21:13 am
Plus, we don't really have much choice anyway. Jones is only coming back from injury, so he won't be match sharp. It would be daft to start a 17-year-old Bajcetic in a derby at Goodison. And we can't play Arthur.
Good point actually. It has to be Fab, Milner and Elliott.
Unless Bobby drops back to attacking midfielder and Nunez starts.
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #172 on: Today at 09:31:39 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:26:40 am
Winning this will be a huge psychological boost because we are playing first and it's Everton.

Be nice if we can play well on a Saturday noon game for a change.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,973
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #173 on: Today at 09:32:32 am »
With these thugs I'd rather risk Milner over Jones, but as has been said we need as many leaders on the pitch that we can muster.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,359
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #174 on: Today at 09:33:32 am »
Can't see us playing Elliott in the 2 of a 4-2-3-1, can't see us playing Curtis in the 2 and leaving either Elliott or Bobby out. So Fab-Elliott-Milner it is. Curtis, Nunez and FabJr triple sub on 60.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,842
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #175 on: Today at 09:36:05 am »
Shame Thiago still out or I'd really fancy us but I think it will be another slow start.

Hopefully the ref is strong and doesn't fall for the antics of Gordon.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,712
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #176 on: Today at 09:41:51 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:36:05 am
Hopefully the ref is strong and doesn't fall for the antics of Gordon.

I have no confidence Anthony Taylor will get to grips with this game at all. He'll probably let loads slide early on because it's a 'derby game', and that will put it in danger of spiralling out of control.
Logged

Offline 12Kings

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,833
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #177 on: Today at 09:43:34 am »
I think Everton will have ago today, so I hope our midfield is fighting strong for the rush at the start. Bring on the more pacy attacking players in the second half when they tire.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,870
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #178 on: Today at 10:05:34 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:15:36 am
The reason Milner will be playing is because he's a leader. And we'll need leaders out on the pitch today. It's the same reason why Robbo will start ahead of Kostas.
I suspect you are 100% correct.
From a young, slick, stylistic angle Carvalho would be the ideal choice. But we're facing a manager devoid of any footballing tactics who'll be willingly encouraged to approach this in shit-housery mode backed by the angriest mob on the planet and who'll be fully supported by the worst referee on the planet.
That's why we need an experienced head like James Milner on the pitch imo.

Christ we want those 3-points but I also hope by the end of the game it hasn't been another example of why the PL is over-rated as a football league because it's populated by dogs and controlled by incompetent fuckwits.

1-3 to the Reds.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #179 on: Today at 10:08:34 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:05:34 am
I suspect you are 100% correct.
From a young, slick, stylistic angle Carvalho would be the ideal choice. But we're facing a manager devoid of any footballing tactics who'll be willingly encouraged to approach this in shit-housery mode backed by the angriest mob on the planet and who'll be fully supported by the worst referee on the planet.
That's why we need an experienced head like James Milner on the pitch imo.

Christ we want those 3-points but I also hope by the end of the game it hasn't been another example of why the PL is over-rated as a football league because it's populated by dogs and controlled by incompetent fuckwits.

1-3 to the Reds.
Sounds about right. Well put!
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,912
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #180 on: Today at 10:13:00 am »
Such an important game for us today. The 9 nil was chaos but it was the nature of the Newcastle win that felt like it could potentially kick start the season, coupled with finally bringing in a midfielder the following day. Win away in the derby and we've got some proper momentum with players returning from injury. We are going to have to pretty much be perfect until the World Cup.
Logged

Offline Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #181 on: Today at 10:20:43 am »
Start Nunez 100% for me. We've adapted to play to his strengths so lets see it today.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,973
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #182 on: Today at 10:22:17 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:36:05 am
Shame Thiago still out or I'd really fancy us but I think it will be another slow start.

Hopefully the ref is strong and doesn't fall for the antics of Gordon.

They'd only injure him anyway. Everton live for breaking our players.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,161
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #183 on: Today at 10:25:08 am »
 sure there was a time when I'd look forward to derbies - friendly derby my arse when we're having players taking corners while being pelted with coins and all the other sundry sins

it's a slog now, something to get through in one piece, while obviously picking up three points, to get this over with

That's entirely on Yard Dog FC. Bonus points for the famously crap officiating - letting things slide because of the fixture

We will see yet again today that this lot refuse to compete on pure footballing terms because they cannot and they are ill-equipped with it

Let's batter em the legit way and show em how it's done - aka the tradition
Logged

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,377
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #184 on: Today at 10:26:11 am »
Is it 100% confirmed Authur wont be in the squad?
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #185 on: Today at 10:28:24 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 10:26:11 am
Is it 100% confirmed Authur wont be in the squad?

Yes, no international clearance in time Klopp said so in his press conference yesterday.

I think Milner in for Henderson, possibly Nunez in for Bobby guess it depends if they think Bobby can start 3 games in 7 days.
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,390
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #186 on: Today at 10:34:50 am »
just no more injuries pleeeeeeasssee - that's all i ask

oh, and to batter them

Logged

∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Online HARD AS HELL

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • Hitachi
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #187 on: Today at 10:40:59 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:25:08 am

That's entirely on Yard Dog FC. Bonus points for the famously crap officiating - letting things slide because of the fixture

Absolutely agree. I can't stand this "referee the occasion" notion. The ref should be applying the laws of the game at all times whatever the fixture. Same when we play utd, so many early yellow card tackles ignored.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,114
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #188 on: Today at 10:42:23 am »
The refs are already letting loads go this season, it's going to be a horror show with what they'll get away with this afternoon.  We need to be really streetwise about it.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,078
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #189 on: Today at 10:45:27 am »
The worst thing we can do here is show them too much respect, because they're shit.
Logged

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,287
  • kopite
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #190 on: Today at 10:47:34 am »
Everton have no hard men in their team, just a bunch of snide shithouses. Stand up to the fuckers and give it back...quite simple.

 Don't leave it up to whatever gobshite of a ref is in charge today to punish them, dish it out ourselves. Too nice us, and it gets us nowhere.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:50:44 am by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,136
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #191 on: Today at 10:49:38 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:24:35 am
There is Bajcetic, but I don't think he'll be risked.

And he shouldnt be, hopefully we can see him in the Cups.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,136
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #192 on: Today at 10:52:14 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:41:51 am
I have no confidence Anthony Taylor will get to grips with this game at all. He'll probably let loads slide early on because it's a 'derby game', and that will put it in danger of spiralling out of control.

And cue McManamans catch phrase thats alright.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 