« Reply #120 on: Today at 12:36:35 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:49:18 pm
Everton will be ramping up the time wasting and shithousery to 10. Going to be a disgusting watch.
But that's only a small increase from their usual 9.
« Reply #121 on: Today at 12:37:29 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 04:35:53 pm
an intersting quizz on BBC Before Everton Derby game how many can you get in 3 minutes without looking up  - https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/62606205


Just remember it's Premier League before you start so players like Rush obviously on half count. I managed 8 because I could not remember most of their players and forgot one or two of ours as well. 3 minutes is not enough.
« Reply #122 on: Today at 12:39:55 am »
I expect a cautious but tough starting XI (ie Milner) but once he gets booked (which he will) I expect to see Nunez, Jones, Tsmikas and Carvalho


Carvalho has 2 in 2 so I would suggest his confidence is good at the moment.
« Reply #123 on: Today at 01:12:18 am »
Just Win.
« Reply #124 on: Today at 01:26:44 am »
A mate of mine has put a bet on for Darwin to score two goals and get sent off again.  :D
« Reply #125 on: Today at 01:31:59 am »
Pity Hendo is out as he always turns up v these.
« Reply #126 on: Today at 02:49:35 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:26:44 am
A mate of mine has put a bet on for Darwin to score two goals and get sent off again.  :D

Hope he didn't bet to much because he just gave the bookies some money he won't be getting back.
« Reply #127 on: Today at 03:14:02 am »
Milner should start for this one. Obviously past his peak now, but he is the best option to play left of Fabinho, with Elliott to the right.

At the back I would continue with Gomez, on the premise that if you have the shirt and are doing well yourself, others have to bide their time to get in. Then again, if he is perceived as down the pecking order, he will make way at some point. One to watch.

Up front start Darwin. At first I was thinking come off the bench, and keep your head down as they will be trying to get you sent off. But nah, stick him in there and he will terrify them. He will also occupy two players and that will give Mo some space, which will help his own season to start to kick into gear.

Im expecting a horrible game with Everton doing everything they can to spoil it. Ideally we score early and even add a second early doors too, so Everton have to play to get back in it.

Like everyone else, Im concerned about the habit of conceding first, and we need to knock that on the head.
« Reply #128 on: Today at 03:20:13 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:52:57 pm
You know the Bitters will be doing everything they can to wind Nunez up, hopefully he's learned from his red card. Maybe his lack of English skills will help, he won't understand what the mongrels are screaming at him.

I really don't expect him to lash out ever again, it's almost certainly a dead topic

This game and the yard dogs that hate us though, we'll find out!
« Reply #129 on: Today at 03:50:19 am »
9.30pm start local time, a rare chance to follow a game in real time while not making kids' breakfast or stopping them killing each other. I will vomit if we lose to this shower.
« Reply #130 on: Today at 04:28:36 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 03:30:56 pm
I really, really don't want to see Milner in midfield again. I know he's young but I'd genuinely be considering putting Bajcetic in to just play a quite restrained support role on the left of midfield. Maybe Jones could last 60 minutes.

Klopp isn't going to throw a 17 year old, out of position, for his debut in a derby.
« Reply #131 on: Today at 05:59:36 am »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 04:28:36 am
Klopp isn't going to throw a 17 year old, out of position, for his debut in a derby.

Klopp won't but the Evertonians might though 17 is a bit older than the usual
« Reply #132 on: Today at 06:44:37 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:37:29 am

Just remember it's Premier League before you start so players like Rush obviously on half count. I managed 8 because I could not remember most of their players and forgot one or two of ours as well. 3 minutes is not enough.

I got all of ours and only needed to look at the dates to get one of them. Got all but two of theirs. Forgot all about their club legend/neighbourhood watch co-ordinator. Was he only ever fit to play against us?!
« Reply #133 on: Today at 07:04:35 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 10:39:26 am
I hate this match and we were so close to it not happening this season, but Fat Frank had to save them from the drop they deserved. All I want is 3 points and no injuries, and maybe a yellow card for diving for Gordon.

Who do we think will be in midfield? Milner, Fabinho and Elliot? Or Jones for Milner, we really don't have options at the moment.

As a one off with all our midfield injuries Id push Trent up into midfield and play joe at right back with matip alongside virg. The rest of the team same as started against Newcastle with Darwin & Carvalho coming on for last 30 mins.
« Reply #134 on: Today at 07:06:13 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:37:29 am

Just remember it's Premier League before you start so players like Rush obviously on half count. I managed 8 because I could not remember most of their players and forgot one or two of ours as well. 3 minutes is not enough.
I got five then with five seconds left realised their lot were in it too 😂
« Reply #135 on: Today at 07:06:15 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:12:57 am
His runs are suicide. That's not what our LCM does.

You seem to write that as though the player was just freestyling and doing what he wanted against instructions vs United.

Milner is the most experienced, arguably most game-intelligent member of our squad. The coaching staff say he's like having another coach. If he was making those runs, it's because he was told to.

So much disrespectful bullshit. Now that Henderson is out, I guess everyone needs to slam his replacement. Who also happens to be another club legend.
« Reply #136 on: Today at 07:24:27 am »
I think we'll see an unchanged starting XI, barring Milner in for Henderson. Think Darwin has more potential for impact off the bench against tired legs than Bobby, plus Everton will 100% be trying to wind him up from the get go if he starts. Seen a lot of shouts that Tsimikas will come in, but think Robertson getting subbed vs Newcastle only means Robbo is even more likely to start this one. I wouldn't want him not to either - he's made for the derby.

Jones, Carvalho, Jota and Darwin are great options off the bench finally.

I expect Napoli to be the one where we change things up a lot - Matip, Tsimikas, Jones, Carvalho, Jota and Darwin will probably all start there. Milner at 6 instead of Fabinho to give him a rest too. Gomez at RB to rest Trent.
« Reply #137 on: Today at 07:29:21 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 03:38:13 pm
I think you're going to be disappointed.

Would be v surprised if it's not Alisson, Trent, Gomez, VVD, Robbo, Fab, Milner, Elliot, Salah, Bobby and Diaz. Might see Nunez in but Bobby has scored 3 and assisted 3 in the last two games so would be super harsh to drop him. Matip could possibly be in for Gomez.

Only other possibility is letting the shackles off, playing 4-2-3-1 with Bobby behind Nunez and Elliot starting with Fab in midfielder.
Would love to see that 4231 at some point but I think your first starting 11 is the one we'll see. As much as some people don't like him, Milner is made for games like this and is the ideal captain against these in Hendo's absence. We need a tough tackler, leader and calm head to set the tone, and someone that'll be in the refs ear constantly for any shithousery. If we get a couple of goals then Carvalho can come on, but Milner's experience will help settle us in the first 30 minutes even if he lacks the dynamism to boss a game for 90.

Also agree on Bobby - he's very much a confidence player and seems to be enjoying his football. It'd also be a message to Nunez that you don't automatically get your place back, and I think they'd be kicking and elbowing him for 90 minutes anyway, so best to bring him on around 60 when we've hopefully drained them of energy and hope.

Three wins on the bounce would be just the tonic after our disappointing start, and with key players returning, our bench and starting 11 is going to look a lot better during September.
« Reply #138 on: Today at 07:32:53 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:24:27 am
I think we'll see an unchanged starting XI, barring Milner in for Henderson. Think Darwin has more potential for impact off the bench against tired legs than Bobby, plus Everton will 100% be trying to wind him up from the get go if he starts. Seen a lot of shouts that Tsimikas will come in, but think Robertson getting subbed vs Newcastle only means Robbo is even more likely to start this one. I wouldn't want him not to either - he's made for the derby.

Jones, Carvalho, Jota and Darwin are great options off the bench finally.

I expect Napoli to be the one where we change things up a lot - Matip, Tsimikas, Jones, Carvalho, Jota and Darwin will probably all start there. Milner at 6 instead of Fabinho to give him a rest too. Gomez at RB to rest Trent.
Agree. I think the discussions after the Newcastle game were a bit negative. If we play like we did in the second half, we should beat Everton. Key is to start at higher intensity, which has been a problem for a while now.

One possible change could be Matip on for Gomez. Matip's passing out from the back could really help overcome some problems we have with high press and general lack of creativity in midfield.
