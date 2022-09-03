Milner should start for this one. Obviously past his peak now, but he is the best option to play left of Fabinho, with Elliott to the right.



At the back I would continue with Gomez, on the premise that if you have the shirt and are doing well yourself, others have to bide their time to get in. Then again, if he is perceived as down the pecking order, he will make way at some point. One to watch.



Up front start Darwin. At first I was thinking come off the bench, and keep your head down as they will be trying to get you sent off. But nah, stick him in there and he will terrify them. He will also occupy two players and that will give Mo some space, which will help his own season to start to kick into gear.



Im expecting a horrible game with Everton doing everything they can to spoil it. Ideally we score early and even add a second early doors too, so Everton have to play to get back in it.



Like everyone else, Im concerned about the habit of conceding first, and we need to knock that on the head.