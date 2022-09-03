« previous next »
Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM

Son of Spion

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #120 on: Today at 12:36:35 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:49:18 pm
Everton will be ramping up the time wasting and shithousery to 10. Going to be a disgusting watch.
But that's only a small increase from their usual 9.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #121 on: Today at 12:37:29 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 04:35:53 pm
an intersting quizz on BBC Before Everton Derby game how many can you get in 3 minutes without looking up  - https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/62606205


Just remember it's Premier League before you start so players like Rush obviously on half count. I managed 8 because I could not remember most of their players and forgot one or two of ours as well. 3 minutes is not enough.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #122 on: Today at 12:39:55 am »
I expect a cautious but tough starting XI (ie Milner) but once he gets booked (which he will) I expect to see Nunez, Jones, Tsmikas and Carvalho


Carvalho has 2 in 2 so I would suggest his confidence is good at the moment.
4pool

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #123 on: Today at 01:12:18 am »
Just Win.
Samie

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #124 on: Today at 01:26:44 am »
A mate of mine has put a bet on for Darwin to score two goals and get sent off again.  :D
wampa1

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #125 on: Today at 01:31:59 am »
Pity Hendo is out as he always turns up v these.
4pool

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #126 on: Today at 02:49:35 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:26:44 am
A mate of mine has put a bet on for Darwin to score two goals and get sent off again.  :D

Hope he didn't bet to much because he just gave the bookies some money he won't be getting back.
G Richards

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #127 on: Today at 03:14:02 am »
Milner should start for this one. Obviously past his peak now, but he is the best option to play left of Fabinho, with Elliott to the right.

At the back I would continue with Gomez, on the premise that if you have the shirt and are doing well yourself, others have to bide their time to get in. Then again, if he is perceived as down the pecking order, he will make way at some point. One to watch.

Up front start Darwin. At first I was thinking come off the bench, and keep your head down as they will be trying to get you sent off. But nah, stick him in there and he will terrify them. He will also occupy two players and that will give Mo some space, which will help his own season to start to kick into gear.

Im expecting a horrible game with Everton doing everything they can to spoil it. Ideally we score early and even add a second early doors too, so Everton have to play to get back in it.

Like everyone else, Im concerned about the habit of conceding first, and we need to knock that on the head.
ToneLa

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #128 on: Today at 03:20:13 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:52:57 pm
You know the Bitters will be doing everything they can to wind Nunez up, hopefully he's learned from his red card. Maybe his lack of English skills will help, he won't understand what the mongrels are screaming at him.

I really don't expect him to lash out ever again, it's almost certainly a dead topic

This game and the yard dogs that hate us though, we'll find out!
GreatEx

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #129 on: Today at 03:50:19 am »
9.30pm start local time, a rare chance to follow a game in real time while not making kids' breakfast or stopping them killing each other. I will vomit if we lose to this shower.
