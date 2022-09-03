I really, really don't want to see Milner in midfield again. I know he's young but I'd genuinely be considering putting Bajcetic in to just play a quite restrained support role on the left of midfield. Maybe Jones could last 60 minutes.



I think you're going to be disappointed.Would be v surprised if it's not Alisson, Trent, Gomez, VVD, Robbo, Fab, Milner, Elliot, Salah, Bobby and Diaz. Might see Nunez in but Bobby has scored 3 and assisted 3 in the last two games so would be super harsh to drop him. Matip could possibly be in for Gomez.Only other possibility is letting the shackles off, playing 4-2-3-1 with Bobby behind Nunez and Elliot starting with Fab in midfielder.