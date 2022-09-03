« previous next »
Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Reply #80 on: Today at 03:38:13 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:30:56 pm
I really, really don't want to see Milner in midfield again. I know he's young but I'd genuinely be considering putting Bajcetic in to just play a quite restrained support role on the left of midfield. Maybe Jones could last 60 minutes.

I think you're going to be disappointed.

Would be v surprised if it's not Alisson, Trent, Gomez, VVD, Robbo, Fab, Milner, Elliot, Salah, Bobby and Diaz. Might see Nunez in but Bobby has scored 3 and assisted 3 in the last two games so would be super harsh to drop him. Matip could possibly be in for Gomez.

Only other possibility is letting the shackles off, playing 4-2-3-1 with Bobby behind Nunez and Elliot starting with Fab in midfielder.
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Reply #81 on: Today at 03:40:11 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:30:56 pm
I really, really don't want to see Milner in midfield again. I know he's young but I'd genuinely be considering putting Bajcetic in to just play a quite restrained support role on the left of midfield. Maybe Jones could last 60 minutes.

Giving Bajcetic a start in the away derby would be a ridiculous thing to do.
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Reply #82 on: Today at 03:41:37 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 03:38:13 pm
I think you're going to be disappointed.

Would be v surprised if it's not Alisson, Trent, Gomez, VVD, Robbo, Fab, Milner, Elliot, Salah, Bobby and Diaz. Might see Nunez in but Bobby has scored 3 and assisted 3 in the last two games so would be super harsh to drop him. Matip could possibly be in for Gomez.

Only other possibility is letting the shackles off, playing 4-2-3-1 with Bobby behind Nunez and Elliot starting with Fab in midfielder.

I'm pretty confident I'll be disappointed too.
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Reply #83 on: Today at 03:44:06 pm
If Milner starts really could do without him being told to make runs in to the box to make space for Salah and Trent.
