Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM

Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
My daughter was born two weeks ago so apologies if this is a bit briefer (and somewhat more on topic) than my last! After what might be charitably described as a dismal start for the Reds, even the most phlegmatic supporters would have surely had their hearts stirred by the last two games - for two very different reasons. If there is anything better in football than a complete dismantling of an opposition team, its a last minute winner over a shit-housing team who have far more interest in conning the ref than playing a game of football, particularly when their fans are a collective of odious, halitinous sycophants for a despotic regime which would happily see many of us dead. Fortunately, only some of the foregoing applies when talking about Everton.

The opposition

With Scott Parker now on benefits Fank Lampard will be disappointed for two reasons:

Firstly, he has lost the only competition he had any realistic prospect of winning this season; the sack race (aside from the race to local sweet shop after every full time whistle). The first shot has been fired and the Everton hierarchy, one of Bournemouth's key relegation rivals, will no doubt be considering whether to follow suit over the next few weeks or so.

Secondly, he has also lost his only true rival for the mantle of 'worst premier league manager'.

Such is the contrarianism of our neighbours that a manager so devoid of charisma or quality is held up as the panacea to their recent woes rather than the cause. It is somewhat mystifying to tell the truth. The better the manager they have; the more the True Blues hate them and vice versa. Whilst Everton have not torn up any trees in the last few years it seems astonishing (after the money Everton have spent in that period) that they have come out of a transfer window accepting they are in a relegation battle. It is quite one thing, for that to be the case in January after poor results and take a pragmatic philosophy to the rest of the season, but quite another to be in position where it is expected before the season has begun.

Lampard has begun the season by selling the last vestiges of footballing talent in the team (admittedly in Richarlison's case that isn't saying much) to be replaced by the fearsome Maupay and Dwight McNeil (seriously, own up - which of you has infiltrated Everton's board?).


To compound things - Everton were handed a get out of jail free card. A high money offer for a player with precisely two qualities: an above average off the ball defensive work, and a prodigious ability to cheat in all facets of the game. (In fact under the right tutelage I dare say he could be a contender for an all timer in that respect - I have never seen a player who is so good at cheating both in offense and defence and his ability to transition between the two seamlessly is remarkable). Yet despite Boehly clearly having gone on a spirit walk with excessive herbal remedies before making the offer, Everton turned down this opportunity to convert a player fairly useless in attack into cash to remedy that problem.

On that note: I have come up with a delightful money making scheme. Clubs across the country should be taking their academy defensive midfielders with at least an average technique and putting them on the wings. Clearly offensive output and creativity are no longer the valued assets in our attacking players. You can turn any 1m youngster into a 50m asset overnight!

Us
Many pages have already been written about our form, and enough graviloquence to fill many dreary tomes on our midfield options. All I can add is that whether we add another midfielder or three, the teams we have put out have more than enough quality in them to win each of the games we lost or drew three times over. Fixing that (whether it is a matter of luck or something else) will have for more impact than getting a 9th or 10th midfielder. Even despite my sneering above, with the form we are showing, and Everton's mastery of the dark arts (English ref's lack of competence or their mercurial nature) they certainly have a chance. I hope it is the Liverpool of Bournemouth or the Liverpool of the last half hour against Newcastle who show up. Right now 3 points and no injuries (the latter being a taller order given the opposition)

Because I am lazy (and finding myself lacking in time) I shall leave it there and put a question to you: if you owned Everton, how would you fix their problems? There seems to be a systemic inability to make competent decisions.
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
This is going to be Newcastle Mk2, really not looking forward to it.

Will be good to have a few players back. Anyone other than Matip & Jones in contention?
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Little rat will be diving all over the place, that's gonna be annoying.

Reckon Darwin off the bench could do some bits.
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Horrible game. Nunez off the bench .

Questions are : are we risking Curtis for this one ? Surely better placed than Milner if fit . And can firmino play 3 in a row ? Or are we using carvalho or Diaz as a false 9 ?
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 09:23:35 pm
Little rat will be diving all over the place, that's gonna be annoying.



Give him something to dive for, floor the cheating fucker early doors...ugly twat.
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Referee: Anthony Taylor. Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn. Fourth official: Craig Pawson. VAR: Darren England. Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood.
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Sort of dreading this match.

If we were in better form or even if they were in better form, I think I'd feel more confident.

But us going through a rough patch and the BS being terrible....   

Newcastle 2.0 is right. 

I'm just fearing it will be a tough watch.
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Could be a tough game this because of everything around it. Draw isnt too bad, loss would be a disaster.
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Can't see us walking all over them like we did last season as we just aren't playing well enough but hopefully we have enough to get it done. Lovely scheduling again with a Weds night Sat morning too.

Our injuries are bad enough as it is, fuck knows what it'll be like after this.
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Darwin to headbutt Pickford in the first 5 mins
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Thanks for the OP mate and congratulations as well :)
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Everton wound Leeds up all game with their timewasting, diving, feigning injuries and needling. Know it's a derby but it's going to be extra necessary to keep cool heads for this. If we don't score early on, it may be a brutal watch.
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Everton wound Leeds up all game with their timewasting, diving, feigning injuries and needling. Know it's a derby but it's going to be extra necessary to keep cool heads for this. If we don't score early on, it may be a brutal watch.

With the additional bonus of a horde of baying Bitters cool heads will definitely be needed.
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Nice one CK, You should be a Rawk Scribe mate if you write that in a few minutes while looking after your wife and new baby  :wellin


This is going to be a grind isn't it.

Come on Arthur lad  :scarf
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
It's obviously a must-win, no matter the circumstances around the game and how many midfielders are available. Any title-winning side has to be able to go to Woodison to grind out three points. I think it could be a good moment and a test for Núñez to start him in this one, Firmino is likely to be quite tired and the new lad is obviously well-rested at this point. There's also the Naples trip to think about. I'm rather confident that the starts will be split between the two, depends on which game is which. There's going to need to be quite a bit of rotation to get through September without losing touch with the top after all.
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Not looking forward to this. Theyre always likely to injure one or more of ours, and theyve now re-signed Gana.

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Hate the derbies theses days, just hope we get 3 points and no one from our side gets injured.
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Just want the three points and a ref who won't buy Gordon and Pickford's BS. Gordon gets booked early and his game management if you will goes out the window.
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Just as with the inbred Mancs, this is their World cup final so they'll be up for this like no other.

It's gonna a tough game no matter how shit they are.

I echo the calls for Nunez to come off the bench. I think his blistering pace in a fiery derby will be brilliant to run them ragged in the 2nd half. We just have to keep things tidy beforehand.
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Hate the derbies theses days, just hope we get 3 points and no one from our side gets injured.

Horrible, hate fuelled fixture now, nothing comes close. I live right next to Goodison Park, I gave up watching footy ages ago, so I'm just going out for the day, to escape the whole sad experience of a Merseyside Derby.
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Horrible, hate fuelled fixture now, nothing comes close. I live right next to Goodison Park, I gave up watching footy ages ago, so I'm just going out for the day, to escape the whole sad experience of a Merseyside Derby.
I don't blame you. It's a travesty what they've done to the derby. 🫤

I'll swerve it too. Check the result afterwards and have a look at the goals online if we win.

Other than that, the derby is dead to me now.
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Referee: Anthony Taylor.
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn.
Fourth official: Craig Pawson.
VAR: Darren England.
Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood.
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
At least all their cokeheads will not have that much time to fuel up given they have children to feed, dress in blue and put crash helmets on
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Great piece. Worrying that they are going away to the likes of Leeds and time wasting. So you can imagine all sorts of shit thats going to go on against us. There will be a feeding frenzy of feigned injuries and howls for slight pushes on their players. If we want to win this fkn league we have to be above it all. But taking our chances is a must.
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Horrible, hate fuelled fixture now, nothing comes close. I live right next to Goodison Park, I gave up watching footy ages ago, so I'm just going out for the day, to escape the whole sad experience of a Merseyside Derby.

I feel you exactly mate

My first ever live game was with my dad cousins and uncles at Wembley for the Merseyside cup final

We were all together. Yes there was a bit of banter etc, even the ones whod had too much booze were absolutely nowhere near what the average one of them is like now at a game stone sober at 12:30

Its absolutely incredible whats happened to them. The closest I can describe the feeling of Watching a goodison derby now is like watching a horror film when I was 8 with mates who had robbed the film from their brother

I didnt actually want to but I couldnt not either. I just wanted it to be over
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Everton's midfield looks much better with the addition of Onana. Looks a proper player.

It will be interesting to see how klopp sets up the midfield especially with the way that our fb's have been playing. Nunez and Jota returning will certainly give a much needed boost to our attack.  I would love to see tsimikas get the nod ahead of robertson but highly unlikely that will happen.
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Great OP CowboyKangaroo. Congrats ;)

Personally I'd fix their problems by focusing on the club and not Liverpool. They are clouded by their obsession with us.

With respect to the game, we'd do well to come out of it with no injuries. I'll love to see us hammer them but any win will do. Núñez should start imo to give us that cutting edge up top.
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Get ready for even more time wasting lads, this is going to be a frustrating one.  :no

Vital we score first but we know what will probably happen. Another hard-fought 2:1 win for us imo  :(
Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Did you see some of the twisted, deluded shite they were posting on their forums, after Jordan wore that t-shirt for that little girl last week?
