My daughter was born two weeks ago so apologies if this is a bit briefer (and somewhat more on topic) than my last! After what might be charitably described as a dismal start for the Reds, even the most phlegmatic supporters would have surely had their hearts stirred by the last two games - for two very different reasons. If there is anything better in football than a complete dismantling of an opposition team, its a last minute winner over a shit-housing team who have far more interest in conning the ref than playing a game of football, particularly when their fans are a collective of odious, halitinous sycophants for a despotic regime which would happily see many of us dead. Fortunately, only some of the foregoing applies when talking about Everton.The oppositionWith Scott Parker now on benefits Fank Lampard will be disappointed for two reasons:Firstly, he has lost the only competition he had any realistic prospect of winning this season; the sack race (aside from the race to local sweet shop after every full time whistle). The first shot has been fired and the Everton hierarchy, one of Bournemouth's key relegation rivals, will no doubt be considering whether to follow suit over the next few weeks or so.Secondly, he has also lost his only true rival for the mantle of 'worst premier league manager'.Such is the contrarianism of our neighbours that a manager so devoid of charisma or quality is held up as the panacea to their recent woes rather than the cause. It is somewhat mystifying to tell the truth. The better the manager they have; the more the True Blues hate them and vice versa. Whilst Everton have not torn up any trees in the last few years it seems astonishing (after the money Everton have spent in that period) that they have come out of a transfer window accepting they are in a relegation battle. It is quite one thing, for that to be the case in January after poor results and take a pragmatic philosophy to the rest of the season, but quite another to be in position where it is expected before the season has begun.Lampard has begun the season by selling the last vestiges of footballing talent in the team (admittedly in Richarlison's case that isn't saying much) to be replaced by the fearsome Maupay and Dwight McNeil (seriously, own up - which of you has infiltrated Everton's board?).To compound things - Everton were handed a get out of jail free card. A high money offer for a player with precisely two qualities: an above average off the ball defensive work, and a prodigious ability to cheat in all facets of the game. (In fact under the right tutelage I dare say he could be a contender for an all timer in that respect - I have never seen a player who is so good at cheating both in offense and defence and his ability to transition between the two seamlessly is remarkable). Yet despite Boehly clearly having gone on a spirit walk with excessive herbal remedies before making the offer, Everton turned down this opportunity to convert a player fairly useless in attack into cash to remedy that problem.On that note: I have come up with a delightful money making scheme. Clubs across the country should be taking their academy defensive midfielders with at least an average technique and putting them on the wings. Clearly offensive output and creativity are no longer the valued assets in our attacking players. You can turn any 1m youngster into a 50m asset overnight!Many pages have already been written about our form, and enough graviloquence to fill many dreary tomes on our midfield options. All I can add is that whether we add another midfielder or three, the teams we have put out have more than enough quality in them to win each of the games we lost or drew three times over. Fixing that (whether it is a matter of luck or something else) will have for more impact than getting a 9th or 10th midfielder. Even despite my sneering above, with the form we are showing, and Everton's mastery of the dark arts (English ref's lack of competence or their mercurial nature) they certainly have a chance. I hope it is the Liverpool of Bournemouth or the Liverpool of the last half hour against Newcastle who show up. Right now 3 points and no injuries (the latter being a taller order given the opposition)Because I am lazy (and finding myself lacking in time) I shall leave it there and put a question to you: if you owned Everton, how would you fix their problems? There seems to be a systemic inability to make competent decisions.