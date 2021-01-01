Said it before, will say it again.



All stems from the (lack of) midfield breaking the flow of the team up massively. Not really pressing high, strangling the opposition, winning the ball in the final third and letting us play short, precise passes at the top end of the pitch. Midfield is then late to the party arriving in Newcastle's half, leaving huge gaps in front of the defence and exposed to their attacks. Plus point is that Allison has mopped up most things well so far.



Big picture...worried