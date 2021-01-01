« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #560 on: Today at 02:03:02 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 12:52:22 am
Doesn't he still train with us a couple of days a week ?  Thought that was why we let him go to Macclesfield, so he could still train with the goalkeeping group.

Didn't realize that. Makes more sense now
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #561 on: Today at 02:07:39 am
Quote
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352972.msg18481041#msg18481041

Cracking OP that, thanks.

Going to miss this one live, as I'm in Manchester to see Bright Eyes at the Apollo - will be recording and watching it from about midnight when I get back in!

Certainly feel a lot better about it after watching us put 9 on the scoreboard against Newcastle. They look a much better organised outfit that twelve months ago and do carry a bit of threat, but - if we're on our game - we should have far too much for them.

Managed to avoid it all and switched it on shortly after midnight...well worth staying up for. Get in ;D

Time-wasting pricks.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #562 on: Today at 02:11:04 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:00:19 am
Two goals in a week, I bet you think youre pretty special dont you boy?

;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #563 on: Today at 02:11:12 am
That was satisfying
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #564 on: Today at 02:12:58 am
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:23:51 pm
Fabio when asked about Newcastle's time wasting post-match: Lets not talk about them - lets talk about us.:-

https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1565086784849321985 ;D


Carvalho goal on 90+8 mins - https://clip.dubz.co/v/05txa8 & https://goalrush.xyz/ZGVaBQge & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1565082467941466113


Carvalho stretching out his cramp in front of the Newcastle fans after scoring his 90+8' winning goal:-



I like that little cockney.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #565 on: Today at 02:16:21 am
Haven't celebrated a goal like that since the Ox's screamer against City
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #566 on: Today at 02:21:48 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:57:09 pm
Lots to enjoy in this pic



Hahahahaha that's boss
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #567 on: Today at 02:24:36 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:57:15 pm
Fuck their Labour gobshites and fuck Corbyn.

I'd say the mask has slipped but the mask was barely there to begin with, may you never start a thread in the News & Current Affairs board again.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #568 on: Today at 02:26:07 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:45:31 am
What are you on about?

He'll be posting another totally balanced both-sidesy politics poll with no agenda whatsoever within the week, you watch.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #569 on: Today at 02:26:30 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:46:58 am
'Object thrown, bench fury and boos from the Kop - what happened after late Liverpool winner vs Newcastle':-

www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/object-thrown-bench-fury-boos-24900638


^ 'BT Sports coverage after the game showed one of the away sides staff seemingly throw a missile across at the home dugout as they celebrated, kickstarting a confrontation and some verbal sparring between the two sides.'


video of the object being thrown by a Newcastle staff member towards the Liverpool bench here: https://twitter.com/paul49765641/status/1565093768751202306

Interesting to see if media picks up on this or will there be headlines of us crying victims again with their mental gymnastics. I recall nothing of man u fans attacking a bus full of children as well. absolute shithouse journalism. only report what fits their narrative.

fucking c*nt. couldn't hate the oil c*nts more after this.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #570 on: Today at 02:27:02 am
Come May/June whatever, hope we'll look back at this game where it turned around.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #571 on: Today at 02:59:51 am
So satisfying that they get punished for their time wasting. Absolute c*nts.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #572 on: Today at 03:10:43 am
I counted 1:38 of wasting time between the goalie staying down and a couple of Newcastle players kicking the ball away on our restarts. The ball went out for a corner at 1:37! The ref isnt blowing the whistle at that point. Idiotic time wasting by them.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #573 on: Today at 03:17:52 am
The added time wasnt enough to begin with. Then the time wasting again during added time. Could have played another half an hour and maybe wed have played the total 90.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #574 on: Today at 03:29:47 am
Quote from: d.arn on Yesterday at 10:29:14 pm


:lmao :lmao :lmao

Didnt notice that during the game. Hes my favourite player now.

He HAD to have learned that from Jota.  Such a perfectly Jota-ish move.  Love it...  :)
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #575 on: Today at 03:42:28 am
Quote from: ac on Yesterday at 10:33:12 pm
This team looks tired mentally and physically. Why the hell is Robertson being continually substituted? Similarly Trent hardly ever gets subbed - I wonder if they are both goosed from last season as they both look shadows of their former selves. Fab and Henderson both look so sluggish and older than their actual years. Our defensive also seems porous - team's tend to score first and with their first or 2nd shot on target. The last minute winner papers over some serious cracks which threaten to derail our season
There 5 subs. FB and the 8 roles are most physically demanding for a KLopp side, so it makes sense to try and not run him into the ground when tsimikas is also very good.
I would expect 1 or 2 of the advanced MF 1 or 2 FBs and a 1 or 2 forwards to be the standard fully fit to be subbed.
Also feels like fitness wise still coming out of the Preseason.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #576 on: Today at 03:53:44 am
Fantastic way to win. Fuck all those antics from Newcastle. What an embarrassing way to carry on. Elliot and Carvalho are the real deal. Cavalhos goal was much more difficult than it looked on first viewing. Tremendous young players. Looking forward to Nunez returning. I think hell have something to prove and give the attack more focus.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #577 on: Today at 04:10:04 am
Been away for a few days, knew we were 1-0 down at half time then my phone died so thought fuck it, let's watch the second half back without knowing the score and hope for the best - GET THE FUCK IN REDS!

And fuck off you time-wasting c*nts.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #578 on: Today at 04:22:36 am
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:51:48 pm
Robbed and LiVARpool are trending on Twitter :lmao

I'm glad I'm not on twitter anymore.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #579 on: Today at 05:00:23 am
Made up we won last night and with how we won it, but it didn't half paper over the cracks. Something isn't right with this squad at the moment, both mentally and physically.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #580 on: Today at 05:20:20 am

At least we got some practice in to deal with time wasting ahead of Everton..
Pope and Little arms can now exchange notes..
