Doesn't he still train with us a couple of days a week ? Thought that was why we let him go to Macclesfield, so he could still train with the goalkeeping group.
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352972.msg18481041#msg18481041Cracking OP that, thanks.Going to miss this one live, as I'm in Manchester to see Bright Eyes at the Apollo - will be recording and watching it from about midnight when I get back in!Certainly feel a lot better about it after watching us put 9 on the scoreboard against Newcastle. They look a much better organised outfit that twelve months ago and do carry a bit of threat, but - if we're on our game - we should have far too much for them.
Fabio when asked about Newcastle's time wasting post-match: Lets not talk about them - lets talk about us.:-https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1565086784849321985 Carvalho goal on 90+8 mins - https://clip.dubz.co/v/05txa8 & https://goalrush.xyz/ZGVaBQge & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1565082467941466113Carvalho stretching out his cramp in front of the Newcastle fans after scoring his 90+8' winning goal:-
'Object thrown, bench fury and boos from the Kop - what happened after late Liverpool winner vs Newcastle':-www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/object-thrown-bench-fury-boos-24900638^ 'BT Sports coverage after the game showed one of the away sides staff seemingly throw a missile across at the home dugout as they celebrated, kickstarting a confrontation and some verbal sparring between the two sides.'video of the object being thrown by a Newcastle staff member towards the Liverpool bench here: https://twitter.com/paul49765641/status/1565093768751202306
Didnt notice that during the game. Hes my favourite player now.
This team looks tired mentally and physically. Why the hell is Robertson being continually substituted? Similarly Trent hardly ever gets subbed - I wonder if they are both goosed from last season as they both look shadows of their former selves. Fab and Henderson both look so sluggish and older than their actual years. Our defensive also seems porous - team's tend to score first and with their first or 2nd shot on target. The last minute winner papers over some serious cracks which threaten to derail our season
Robbed and LiVARpool are trending on Twitter
