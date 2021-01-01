This team looks tired mentally and physically. Why the hell is Robertson being continually substituted? Similarly Trent hardly ever gets subbed - I wonder if they are both goosed from last season as they both look shadows of their former selves. Fab and Henderson both look so sluggish and older than their actual years. Our defensive also seems porous - team's tend to score first and with their first or 2nd shot on target. The last minute winner papers over some serious cracks which threaten to derail our season



There 5 subs. FB and the 8 roles are most physically demanding for a KLopp side, so it makes sense to try and not run him into the ground when tsimikas is also very good.I would expect 1 or 2 of the advanced MF 1 or 2 FBs and a 1 or 2 forwards to be the standard fully fit to be subbed.Also feels like fitness wise still coming out of the Preseason.