« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38  (Read 1825 times)

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,346
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:42:18 pm »
42 Couple of corners to us come to nothing.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,346
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:43:02 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:41:31 pm
It's the lack of what we have created down the other end which is more disappointing, I agree the goal for them was lucky. Hopefully this wakes us up.
Lack of creativity is so alarming. We look so bad in the final third.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,796
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:43:13 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:40:45 pm
Its not unlucky when Trent gifts them possession.
True, but the next phase of play when its not your night
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,346
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:43:59 pm »
Newcastle are actually an embarrassment. Players on the floor all the time. Pathetic really, something youd expect from a bottom three side.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,341
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:45:16 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:43:02 pm
Lack of creativity is so alarming. We look so bad in the final third.

We have had the odd good move where the passing has looked not too bad, but we always have to be so precise now. Newcastle by then have everyone back so it's like putting it through a needle.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,346
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:46:36 pm »
4 minutes added. Corner to us. Our tactic seems to be whip a cross in and hope for the best. Corner straight to Pope who wastes about half a minute.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,796
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:49:47 pm »
Might need a bit of 4231 in the science half
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,346
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:49:55 pm »
+3 Another corner, again unsuccessful. And another, again nothing. Another corner, nope, nothing doing. HT 0-1. So poor, more Crystal Palace than Bournemouth unfortunately.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,796
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:40:52 pm
Well guess we know which Liverpool turned up tonight...



Weird isnt it?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,796
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38
« Reply #49 on: Today at 09:05:32 pm »
45 back underway, the reds attacking the anfield  road end in the second half 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,796
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:07:40 pm »
48 free kick  to us on halfway.  The Newcastle player kicks the ball away no yellow

Corner after good work by Diaz


Cleared.  Theyve defended set pieces really well so far.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,341
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:09:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:07:40 pm
48 free kick  to us on halfway.  The Newcastle player kicks the ball away no yellow

Corner after good work by Diaz


Cleared.  Theyve defended set pieces really well so far.

It's really winding me up, players can just do what they want now basically.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 