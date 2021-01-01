It's the lack of what we have created down the other end which is more disappointing, I agree the goal for them was lucky. Hopefully this wakes us up.
Its not unlucky when Trent gifts them possession.
Lack of creativity is so alarming. We look so bad in the final third.
Well guess we know which Liverpool turned up tonight...
48 free kick to us on halfway. The Newcastle player kicks the ball away
no yellowCorner after good work by Diaz Cleared. Theyve defended set pieces really well so far.
Page created in 0.029 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]