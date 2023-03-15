Nine players picked up ten bonus points this week, but Youngest Son of Skittle was the only one of the (former) top four to do so, and opens up an 11 point lead as a result. Meanwhile, 20 bonus points in two weeks time earn Barney a mention a place in the top five.



Latest standings:



120 Youngest Son Of Skittle

109 BoRed

107 bradders1011

105 ollyfrom.tv

103 Barneylfc

101 mickitez

101 Wabaloolah

100 SKITTLE

100 vivabobbygraham

092 redforlife

084 KeegansPerm

083 Red Star

079 RJH

079 Carllfc

073 nayia2002

059 Vishwa Atma

048 jackh



