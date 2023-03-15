Nine players picked up ten bonus points this week, but Youngest Son of Skittle was the only one of the (former) top four to do so, and opens up an 11 point lead as a result. Meanwhile, 20 bonus points in two weeks time earn Barney
a mention a place in the top five.
Latest standings:
120 Youngest Son Of Skittle
109 BoRed
107 bradders1011
105 ollyfrom.tv
103 Barneylfc
101 mickitez
101 Wabaloolah
100 SKITTLE
100 vivabobbygraham
092 redforlife
084 KeegansPerm
083 Red Star
079 RJH
079 Carllfc
073 nayia2002
059 Vishwa Atma
048 jackh