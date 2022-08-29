« previous next »
2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« on: August 29, 2022, 08:50:38 pm »
Welcome to the 2022/23 Champions League Prediction competition. The rules are as follows:

Scoring

3 points for a correct scoreline - if you predict Liverpool 3 - 0 PSG, the match result is Liverpool 3 - 0 PSG, you score 3 points
1 point for a correct result - if you predict Liverpool 3 - 0 PSG, the match result is Liverpool 3 - 1 PSG, you score 1 point
0 points for neither - if you predict Liverpool 3 - 0 PSG, the match result is a draw or PSG win, you score 0 points

Bonus Points

For each week you can pick 1 team from either night to score first, and 1 player from the other night to score first. Getting either of these correct will give you 3 bonus points. If you get both correct, you will get 10 bonus points (for example, if you choose Liverpool as your team to score first on the Tuesday, you must pick a player from Wednesday to be that night's first goalscorer, or if you pick Ajax to score first on Wednesday, your goalscorer must be chosen from Tuesday's games).

I will be using BBC to verify first goalscorers/teams. If BBC shows that both Brugge and Monaco scored on 4 minutes, and you chose either of these teams, you will be awarded the bonus points.
Should you pick both a team and player to score first from the same night, you will not be eligible to score any bonus points.

As usual, some games will be kicking off earlier than others. If you choose a first goalscorer, or team in the early kick off the this does not automatically win you the bonus points. The goal time in the early kick off will be compared to the first goal time in the standard time games, and the earliest goal by minute scored will be deemed as the first goal of the night.

A different points structure will be used in the final, namely 30 points for getting the score and scorer correct, 10 points for getting either correct, and 3 points for getting the correct result, but not the score.

Predictions are for 90 minutes only, anything that happens in extra time won't count.

Deadlines

ALL ENTRIES MUST BE IN BEFORE THE FIRST KICK OFF OF EACH GAMEWEEK (17:45:00 if there is an early kick-off, 20:00:00 otherwise).
Any entries at 17:45:00 or later will result in 0 points for the Tuesday games kicking off at that time. If you post after this, but before 20:00:00, you will still score for the later kick offs, however no bonus points can be won for those games.

Hall of fame

2015/16 - Gerry Attrick
2016/17 - BoRed
2017/18 - BoRed
2018/19 - SKITTLE
2019/20 - BoRed
2020/21 - KeegansPerm
2021/22 - BoRed
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #1 on: August 29, 2022, 08:51:14 pm »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 6th September

Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea (-)
Dortmund v Copenhagen (-)
Salzburg v Milan (-)
Celtic v Real Madrid (-)
Leipzig v Shakhtar (-)
Sevilla v Man City (-)
PSG v Juventus (-)
Benfica v Maccabi Haifa (-)

Wednesday 7th September

Ajax V Rangers (-)
Eintracht Frankfurt V Sporting Lisbon (-)
Napoli V Liverpool (-)
Atletico Madrid V Porto (-)
Club Brugge V Leverkusen (-)
Barcelona V Viktoria Plzen (-)
Inter V Bayern (-)
Tottenham V Marseille (-)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE -
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE -
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #2 on: August 30, 2022, 09:58:48 am »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 6th September

Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea (0-2)
Dortmund v Copenhagen (2-1)
Salzburg v Milan (0-2)
Celtic v Real Madrid (0-4)
Leipzig v Shakhtar (3-2)
Sevilla v Man City (0-1)
PSG v Juventus (2-1)
Benfica v Maccabi Haifa (3-1)

Wednesday 7th September

Ajax V Rangers (4-1)
Eintracht Frankfurt V Sporting Lisbon (2-2)
Napoli V Liverpool (0-1)
Atletico Madrid V Porto (2-0)
Club Brugge V Leverkusen (0-0)
Barcelona V Viktoria Plzen (4-0)
Inter V Bayern (1-2)
Tottenham V Marseille (2-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Lewandowski
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Real Madrid
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #3 on: August 30, 2022, 10:33:39 am »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 6th September

Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea (0-1)
Dortmund v Copenhagen (2-0)
Salzburg v Milan (2-2)
Celtic v Real Madrid (0-2)
Leipzig v Shakhtar (1-1)
Sevilla v Man City (0-2)
PSG v Juventus (2-1)
Benfica v Maccabi Haifa (3-0)

Wednesday 7th September

Ajax V Rangers (2-0)
Eintracht Frankfurt V Sporting Lisbon (1-1)
Napoli V Liverpool (1-1)
Atletico Madrid V Porto (0-0)
Club Brugge V Leverkusen (2-1)
Barcelona V Viktoria Plzen (4-0)
Inter V Bayern (1-3)
Tottenham V Marseille (2-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Lewandowski
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Benfica
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:28:18 am »

WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 6th September

Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea (0-2)
Dortmund v Copenhagen (2-0)
Salzburg v Milan (1-2)
Celtic v Real Madrid (0-2)
Leipzig v Shakhtar (2-1)
Sevilla v Man City (0-2)
PSG v Juventus (2-1)
Benfica v Maccabi Haifa (2-0)

Wednesday 7th September

Ajax V Rangers (2-0)
Eintracht Frankfurt V Sporting Lisbon (2-1)
Napoli V Liverpool (0-0)
Atletico Madrid V Porto (1-0)
Club Brugge V Leverkusen (1-2)
Barcelona V Viktoria Plzen (3-0)
Inter V Bayern (1-2)
Tottenham V Marseille (2-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Barcelona
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:00:56 am »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 6th September

Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea (1-2)
Dortmund v Copenhagen (3-0)
Salzburg v Milan (0-2)
Celtic v Real Madrid (0-2)
Leipzig v Shakhtar (3-1)
Sevilla v Man City (1-2)
PSG v Juventus (2-0)
Benfica v Maccabi Haifa (3-0)

Wednesday 7th September

Ajax V Rangers (4-1)
Eintracht Frankfurt V Sporting Lisbon (1-1)
Napoli V Liverpool (1-2)
Atletico Madrid V Porto (2-0)
Club Brugge V Leverkusen (1-1)
Barcelona V Viktoria Plzen (4-0)
Inter V Bayern (2-2)
Tottenham V Marseille (2-0)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Lewandowski
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - B Dortmund
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:16:35 am »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 6th September

Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea (0-2)
Dortmund v Copenhagen (2-1)
Salzburg v Milan (1-2)
Celtic v Real Madrid (0-2)
Leipzig v Shakhtar (2-1)
Sevilla v Man City (1-3)
PSG v Juventus (2-1)
Benfica v Maccabi Haifa (3-0)

Wednesday 7th September

Ajax V Rangers (2-2)
Eintracht Frankfurt V Sporting Lisbon (1-2)
Napoli V Liverpool (0-1)
Atletico Madrid V Porto (3-1)
Club Brugge V Leverkusen (1-1)
Barcelona V Viktoria Plzen (4-0)
Inter V Bayern (1-2)
Tottenham V Marseille (1-0)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Lewandowski
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Benfica
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:42:27 pm »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 6th September

Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea (0-2)
Dortmund v Copenhagen (3-1)
Salzburg v Milan (1-3)
Celtic v Real Madrid (2-3)
Leipzig v Shakhtar (3-0)
Sevilla v Man City (2-2)
PSG v Juventus (3-1)
Benfica v Maccabi Haifa (2-0)

Wednesday 7th September

Ajax V Rangers (1-1)
Eintracht Frankfurt V Sporting Lisbon (1-2)
Napoli V Liverpool (1-1)
Atletico Madrid V Porto (1-0)
Club Brugge V Leverkusen (1-2)
Barcelona V Viktoria Plzen (4-0)
Inter V Bayern (2-2)
Tottenham V Marseille (3-0)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Lewandowski
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Dortmund
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:17:57 pm »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 6th September

Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea (2-1)
Dortmund v Copenhagen (2-0)
Salzburg v Milan (1-3)
Celtic v Real Madrid (0-2)
Leipzig v Shakhtar (1-1)
Sevilla v Man City (1-2)
PSG v Juventus (2-1)
Benfica v Maccabi Haifa (3-0)

Wednesday 7th September

Ajax V Rangers (2-0)
Eintracht Frankfurt V Sporting Lisbon (0-0)
Napoli V Liverpool (1-3)
Atletico Madrid V Porto (1-0)
Club Brugge V Leverkusen (0-1)
Barcelona V Viktoria Plzen (5-0)
Inter V Bayern (1-1)
Tottenham V Marseille (2-0)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Lewandowski
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Dortmund
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:54:28 pm »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 6th September

Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea (0-2)
Dortmund v Copenhagen (2-0)
Salzburg v Milan (1-2)
Celtic v Real Madrid (0-3)
Leipzig v Shakhtar (2-1)
Sevilla v Man City (1-3)
PSG v Juventus (2-1)
Benfica v Maccabi Haifa (2-0)

Wednesday 7th September

Ajax V Rangers (2-2)
Eintracht Frankfurt V Sporting Lisbon (2-2)
Napoli V Liverpool (1-2)
Atletico Madrid V Porto (1-0)
Club Brugge V Leverkusen (1-1)
Barcelona V Viktoria Plzen (2-0)
Inter V Bayern (1-3)
Tottenham V Marseille (2-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Barcelona
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:23:50 am »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 6th September

Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea (0-2)
Dortmund v Copenhagen (3-1)
Salzburg v Milan (1-1)
Celtic v Real Madrid (1-2)
Leipzig v Shakhtar (2-0)
Sevilla v Man City (1-3)
PSG v Juventus (2-0)
Benfica v Maccabi Haifa (2-1)

Wednesday 7th September

Ajax V Rangers (1-0)
Eintracht Frankfurt V Sporting Lisbon (2-0)
Napoli V Liverpool (1-1)
Atletico Madrid V Porto (0-0)
Club Brugge V Leverkusen (1-1)
Barcelona V Viktoria Plzen (3-0)
Inter V Bayern (1-2)
Tottenham V Marseille (3-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE -Kane
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE -Man City
