Bit of a mad question, but has anyone ever had a plantar fibroma? If you have, how did you treat it (and did you manage to eradicate/cure it to the point where it was no longer impacting you)?I'd never heard of a plantar until about three weeks ago, let alone a plantar fibroma. It's completely debilitating in terms of physical activity though, in that I currently can't run, jump, skip - even walking is uncomfortable in the main.I've been to see the GP and had a scan, which confirmed the diagnosis. The advice I've had so far (along with getting supporting insoles, which I have) was to try freezing a golf ball and running that underfoot a couple of times a day. Aside from that I'm also standing on an ice pack in between as well, all of which is seeming to ease it a little, but the discomfort is still there. I'm gonna keep that up for a couple of weeks and see where it is then, but I'm just a bit concerned that I'm set to end up with a permanent and/or recurring issue here that prevents the kind of activities that I've been used to and, frankly, enjoy. The GP did mention surgery as a last resort option down the line, but from reading about that, it even states that isn't a cure either.Anyway, if anyone has any experience, or tips, to share, I'd be extremely grateful.Thanks all