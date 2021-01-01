Ooooo I dunno lads, 5 points behind city with only 34 match days to go.
Serves all those people bloody crying about "title race over, top 4 at best". Hopefully they stay in their holes for a while.
These boys hate losing. Could have played Real Madrid today and we would have chopped their heads off.
Trent had a blinder today.
MOTM for me, among about 10 other good candidates.
great that the players getting hammered after Monday - Trent, Virg and Bobby - all scored ... basically "go screw yourselves" to the complainers (which includes me, to be honest).