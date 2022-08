Pleasing, so, so much better. If we’d played like that on Monday we’d have won.On a negative note, I captained Mo Salah. How on Earth do you score 9 and he doesn’t get a single goal or assistBournemouth were desperately poor. Maybe the worst side I’ve seen at Anfield (last season’s Utd game perhaps) but at least they were committed and made us work for it. They were just utterly terrified and I think if we didn’t run over them in the first 6 minutes they’d have been a lot better as they grew into the game.Alisson had little to do but swept well. Gomez was quality. Robbo back on it in a way we haven’t seen for some time. VVD unchallenged and Trent being more diligent defensively whilst still maintaining his threat was good to see. What a strike for the goal too.Also lovely to see the game go in a manner that allowed Clark and Bajcetic some minutes. Carvalho took his goal well. Nice to see Bobby playing so well but I still wouldn’t start him when Nunez is back.